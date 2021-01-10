Guerin-teed it was quite a week: Bill Snyder's impact on the OU football reboot resonates again

You already know what made me cry last week. Same thing that made you cry.

Thank goodness there was some thought and laughter mixed in...

This made me think

Kevin Wilson, Oklahoma’ old play-caller who will coordinate Ohio State’s offense in Monday’s national championship, was on a media conference last Thursday when someone asked about the Sooners committing to the no-huddle before their 2008 season.

“Bob came in the offseason and said, ‘I think we need to look at no-huddle,’” Wilson said of his old boss Bob Stoops. “I said, ‘Coach, if you want to we need to change a couple things the way we practice, because you’ve got to practice a certain way. I don’t know if that fits the way you want to do things defensively.’”

This part of the story is familiar. Stoops and Wilson have always said it was Stoops who originated the idea of increasing tempo and taking advantage of the 2008 offense’s unique blend of talent and experience, even if doing so might stress OU’s defense.

What Wilson said next, however, is something I had never heard.