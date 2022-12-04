Guerin-teed it was quite a week: Better than TCU in the College Football Playoff? TCU and K-State in a 12-team field

I don’t know about you but I spent my Sunday waiting for Action Network bowl guru Brett McMurphy to tell us that Oklahoma was playing in the Cheez-It Bowl and Oklahoma State in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl.

Please, for the love of Billy Sims and Barry Sanders, don’t ever let a college football Selection Sunday like this happen again.

Boy could I use a laugh. Let’s see ...

This made me laugh

The Sooners play Florida State Dec. 29 in Orlando. At least the brands are attractive. There is some history, too.

I scrolled through my old quote file from the 2010 and ’11 OU-FSU games Sunday and found a couple Bob Stoops beauties from the ’11 game in Tallahassee.

Asked if he ever spent much time in Tally when he was Florida’s defensive coordinator, outside of Noles-Gators games, Stoops said: “I have not. That is like me going to Stillwater. I only went when I was made to go. You know how that is.”

Asked the night of OU’s 23-13 victory whether it felt as satisfying to beat the Seminoles as it was as a Florida coach, Stoops said: “Since Mark’s here, I can’t hate FSU anymore.”

Mark Stoops was FSU’s defensive coordinator at the time.

“I hated them those years at Florida,” Stoops went on. “Ah, I don’t hate anybody actually. But dislike them a little bit.”

This made me cry

Another postgame quote from that 2011 night, courtesy of OU defensive end Frank Alexander: “Box was out there with us tonight.”

Oh man, that’s right. This was the season after Austin Box’s death. OU defenders took turns wearing Box’s No. 12 jersey, remember?

Alexander wore it at Florida State. He joined the pass rush that sacked Seminole quarterbacks six times.

Another tear

I love that the College Football Playoff Committee not only kept TCU in the four-team field Sunday but rewarded the Frogs with a No. 3 seed. They tangle with Michigan in the Phoenix suburbs New Year’s Eve instead of Georgia in Atlanta. Whew.

My only quarrel is the silly wait until 2024 for Playoff expansion.

With 12 teams this year instead of four ...

+ TCU hosts a first-round matchup against Tulane. Tulane in a CFP is even better than TCU in a CFP.

+ Big 12 champion Kansas State travels to Tennessee for an 8-vs-9 first-rounder. The Wildcats get another crack at Josh Heupel at last.

+ Ohio State still has Michigan redemption in the cards, but in a first-round home game against Penn State with the winner playing Clemson in a quarterfinal bowl.

+ Soon-to-be-Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams takes USC to Alabama for a first-rounder with the winner playing Michigan in a quarterfinal bowl.

Right, right. Anything to keep Alabama and Lincoln Riley out of the Playoff. I get it. Also not wild about an Ohio State-Penn State rematch. Understood.

But TCU and Kansas State both getting in, with an enormous opportunity to show that the Big 12 won’t just absorb the loss of OU and Texas but thrive from it? That scenario evens out Alabama’s and USC’s party-crashing.

Pile on eight more teams playing eight more games, with eight times more drama, and the scale tips massively in favor of the 12-team format.

We’re going to be kicking ourselves silly this time in ’24.

Full-on crying

Please read Ashli Montgomery’s farewell-to-Tulsa blog in the aftermath of her husband’s dismissal from the TU football job. She posted it on her website last Wednesday with the title “New Opportunities, New Adventures.”

A passage described a long final embrace between Philip Montgomery and a TU custodial worker who Montgomery apparently befriended working late all those nights in the Hurricane football complex.

“They shared dinner almost weekly,” Ashli wrote.

Gulp.

Let this be a reminder that while we think we know these coaches, we really don’t know them as people. People hurt when things go wrong for them. Others they influence hurt as well.

This made me think

We think we know these quarterbacks, but we don’t them as people either.

TU QB Davis Brin announced he was entering the transfer portal last Monday. This is why I wish him a fruitful next stop ...

TU athletic director Rick Dickson invited the parents of Tyler Hilinksi, the Washington State quarterback who took his life in 2018, to speak to Hurricane athletes earlier this year. Brin was in the audience.

“Davis went up and he just hugged the mom,” Dickson said. “He was dramatically impacted.”

“I went up and talked to his mom for a little bit, told her thank you for sharing the story,” Brin said. “Just a lot of respect for what they do just trying to spread awareness about mental health and the struggles that any athlete can go through.”

Brin said he had been fortunate not to endure any mental health issues, but that as a quarterback he could identify with Hilinski just the same. The pressure, the spotlight, the criticism and the like.

His message ever since the Hilinskis’ presentation: There is zero shame in getting help.

That is one enlightened young man who is going to be fine regardless of where his football takes him next.