Guerin-teed it was quite a week: Barry Switzer with an OU-Nebraska postscript worth remembering

I was a lunch guest of the Southside Tulsa Rotary last Thursday afternoon, and before we ate a gentleman wearing a black and gold blazer covered with Iowa Hawkeye logos said grace.

He was finishing up when he slipped in one last request: “Please, Lord, let the Hawks score an offensive touchdown this week.”

The Hawks, for the record, proceeded to score three offensive touchdowns in beating Nevada 27-0 Saturday.

This is now the greatest example of divine intervention to hit the state of Iowa since Ray Kinsella’s dad reappeared to have a catch on his son’s “Field of Dreams.”

Now you know what made me laugh last week. I worked in some thought and tears, too ...

This made me think

A portion of my conversation with Barry Switzer that didn’t make it into last Tuesday’s Switzer-Tom Osborne column ...

“Bob Devaney had a culture at Nebraska where he educated his fans about being respectful and accepting of the rival, and the fans that come to Lincoln when they travel,” Switzer said. “I always said after playing in Lincoln all the years that I did that I hope our fans accommodate and treat their fans as well as they do us. I always meant that because they have great fans. They are very respectful win or lose. They were really, really special that way. I always felt good about that.

“That was something that helped us, too, in creating a good relationship between the two programs.”

I thought about those fans as Oklahoma dropped a 49-14 hammer on the Huskers Saturday in Lincoln.

On the drive home later that night, I found Leigh Montville’s Sports Illustrated account of Nebraska’s 69-7 shaming of the Sooners in Lincoln in 1998. Montville quoted a Nebraska fan who graduated from the university in 1971, right in the middle of Devaney’s back-to-back national championship seasons.

“You look at what’s happened to Oklahoma, going down like that, and you wonder what can happen to you,” Steve Maus told Montville. “We’re rolling along on top now, strong as ever, but nothing lasts forever. You look at the programs around the country; they all hit hard times sooner or later. When’s our time?”

Now that we know the answer to that question, OU fans should keep Switzer’s sentiment in the backs of their minds between now and 2029, the year Nebraska next comes to Norman.

After what happened in Lincoln Saturday, and given both what is happening to Nebraska football and what once happened to OU football, Sooner fans should be particularly “respectful and accepting” toward their Big Red brethren when they gather again in seven years.

And this made me think

Another backseat activity on the road home Saturday night: following Kansas’ 48-30 victory at Houston, a result that made the Jayhawks 3-0 and one of the toasts of college football.

It had me searching my email archives for a letter from a KU graduate named Tom. He reached out last July after reading my preseason Big 12 football ranking for the Jayhawks — No. 10.

“Bless your soul for beating the Longhorns last year, Lance Leipold, but that does nothing to change your 2022 fate,” I wrote. “Lock in the Jayhawks at No. 10, same as they ever were.”

Tom didn’t care for that one bit, as is 100 percent his right, so he fired back.

“I’m not claiming that Kansas football has had a long, storied winning tradition,” he wrote me, “but as a journalist and wordsmith I would suggest that you may want to choose your phrases a bit more carefully.”

Let the record reflect that I owe Leipold and the Jayhawks a massive apology, same as I owe one to Tom for ruffling his crimson and blue feathers. In hindsight, it was a pretty gross dismissal of the fact that the right coach can turn any program.

This made me cry

ESPN College GameDay should be in Lawrence this weekend for the Kansas-Duke game, since both basketball nobles tout 3-0 football teams. They could have had KU alum Paul Rudd as guest picker.

The Worldwide Leader selected Florida at Tennessee instead Sunday morning. Which means they’ll probably have Vols alum Paul Finebaum pick games.

Which means the entire segment will be devoted to how everyone is playing for third this year behind Georgia and Alabama.

Which might be true, but I still don’t need to hear it Sept. 24 when I could be seeing the always-delightful Mr. Rudd live from Lawrence.

One more laugh

Mike Gundy, asked last Monday about the transcript snag that has caught Deondre Jackson, a running back who transferred to Oklahoma State from Texas A&M last May: “If you call an insurance company, you’ll get an automated system and they’ll pass you to three or four numbers. Essentially they don’t want you to call and turn your claim in because they don’t want to pay. That’s what happens when you call them.”

“Them,” I assume in this case, is the NCAA and their eligibility clearinghouse.

“They pass it to somebody else,” Gundy concluded, “and eventually nobody answers.”