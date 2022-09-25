Guerin-teed it was quite a week: About Brent Venables and the K-State coaching vacancy in 2005...

A question to Bill Snyder during our phone conversation last Monday morning: Was there a time you ever thought Brent Venables might become head coach at Kansas State?

“When the opportunity arose, that was something I thought might have been a possibility,” the godfather of K-State football answered. “But I don’t make those decisions. Don’t want to be in a position to make those decisions.”

It seemed that opportunity arose most obviously around mid-November of 2005, the first time Snyder decided to retire from the Wildcats. Venables was in his second year as Bob Stoops’ chief defensive coordinator at Oklahoma following the ’03 departure of Mike Stoops to Arizona.

“Because I didn’t know Brent, Bill and I had a conversation about Brent as a potential candidate,” Tim Weiser, now a Big 12 Conference deputy commissioner but then K-State’s athletic director, told me last week. “Obviously his ties to Kansas State. Jim Leavitt was also a name.”

Leavitt, who employed Venables as a graduate assistant while K-State’s co-defensive coordinator in the early 90s, was in the midst of a 13-year run as South Florida head coach in 2005.

“There was just a whole number of people that kind of surfaced in those early discussions,” Weiser said. “That’s when Bill and I had a conversation about Brent.”

How does Weiser recall that conversation?

“It was clear to me that Bill had a very special feeling about Brent,” he said, “and he was somebody that he considered to be a dear friend.”

Did Weiser ever reach a point he spoke with Venables about the vacancy?

“No,” he said. “Never did. That wasn’t necessarily a reflection on Brent as much as it was, I think, initially at that stage … we had Chuck Neinas (a former Big Eight commissioner and longtime college athletics administrator) who was kind of helping us run the search.

“The feedback we were getting was that Jim Leavitt was a very interested party, and the thought of a sitting head coach was selfishly very attractive to me. Over the years I learned about when you roll the dice and when you don’t roll the dice. I felt like at the time Kansas State was at a real tipping point with Bill stepping down, and trying to make sure we got ourselves the right person.

“Jim was, I think it would be safe to say, our initial target in that process.”

Leavitt wound up signing an extension with South Florida toward the end of K-State’s search. Venables wound up staying with Stoops at OU.

The Wildcats weren’t ready to “roll the dice” on the Sooners’ 34-year-old defensive coordinator, but they did with Ron Prince, then Virginia’s 36-year-old offensive coordinator. Prince succeeded Snyder the first week of December 2005.

By November of ’08, Snyder had come out of retirement to replace Prince, who lost the K-State gig after going 17-20.

An AD never knows how that dice is gonna fall, I suppose.

Now you know what made me think last week. That wasn’t all. …

Another thought

I was chatting with pals Dylan Buckingham and Todd Lisenbee on The Franchise’s OU game day coverage Saturday morning when Lance Leipold and Nebraska came up.

The Huskers need a coach. Leipold needs a raise given the miracle he is working at Kansas.

The Jayhawks can double Leipold’s salary and there’s still no way they can win a bidding war with Nebraska for a head football coach. If the Huskers want Leipold — and I think they’ll take a few heavier cuts (hello, Matt Rhule) first — they’ll get him …

… Unless …

What if KU’s joyride extends into late November and Nebraska’s nosedive does the same?

You don’t think …

No way Leipold sits down in early December and decides he’s better off in Lawrence than Lincoln. …

Right?

…

Naaaaa.

And another

One late Saturday night I’m riding home from the OU-Nebraska game, the Sooners are popping up in College Football Playoff projections after dismantling the Huskers, and a friend is texting me that K-State coach Chris Klieman has squandered his Nebraska candidacy by losing to Tulane.

The next late Saturday night/early Sunday morning, I’m riding home from OU-Kansas State, the Sooners are suddenly Alamo Bowl-bound if they’re lucky, and Klieman winds up in Lincoln if the Huskers are lucky.

The only thing any of us knows about college football right now is Georgia, Ohio State and Alabama are really, really, really good. Everything is else is like solving the M.I.T. math problem from “Good Will Hunting” on 15 minutes of sleep and 15 gulps of Jagermeister.

And another

For all the work put in by Leipold and Klieman last week, no Big 12 football coach outperformed Texas Tech’s Joey McGuire.

The Red Raiders took down Texas Saturday in Lubbock, then McGuire told his team: “I told you they were gonna break and they did! A reporter asked me, ‘What’s it mean to win this game and beat Texas?’ I said, ‘It doesn’t mean anything to beat Texas. We’re 1-0 in the Big 12.’

“I’m tellin’ y’all right now! The country’s gonna find out! Everything runs through Lubbock! Everything runs through Lubbock!”

How bout a laugh

I got one from Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson during his interview with the ESPN College GameDay crew Saturday morning.

“The fact that I’m on with you while you guys are in Tennessee means God has a sense of humor,” Clawson cracked while walking the field before Wake-Clemson.

Clawson was offensive coordinator at Tennessee one season — 2008. The Vols went 5-7, at the time their worst season in 31 years.

Another laugh

When the Bedlam circus kicked up again last week, at least one Tulsa social media account played it perfectly.

A tweet from the Philbrook Museum of Art account last Wednesday night: “In honor of Bedlam coming to an end … we’ve decided to end our decade-long rivalry with Gilcrease Museum. End of an era.”

And finally

They broke ground on OU’s new softball stadium last Friday. Very cool.

Among the hundreds of Sooners who helped put Patty Gasso’s program in warp drive was one from Stillwater — Katie Norris, an All-Big 12 slugger around the turn of the 2010s.

I was on the OU beat for the World at the time. Norris was among Gasso’s assembly line of class acts. It couldn’t have been easy leaving one Bedlam enclave for another, yet Norris handled herself gracefully.

A tip of the cap toward Norman for OU’s pending softball palace, and also one toward Stillwater, where I see Norris has become OSU’s director of player development.

Also very cool.