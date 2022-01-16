Guerin-teed it was quite a week: A transfer, a tweet and tension still palpable over the OU football divorce

I did read Phillips’ statements, and while I disagreed with his overgeneralized gist — we have to straighten up college athletics before we fix the playoff — I was OK with one point.

“I understand the excitement of an expanded playoff,” Phillips said, “but these are college students. We have a responsibility to listen to them.”

Phillips said players at Clemson indicated they don’t want to expand. That helped form his opinion. Good for him, then.

It was a reminder that while we might see every reason to expand, we must also listen to those most affected by all of this. Not the coaches, administrators, network executives or general public.

The players.

Last thought

Let’s leave it to Mike Boynton, whose 9-7 Oklahoma State Cowboys did the inconceivable Saturday by finishing a three-games-in-five-days road trip across the treacherous Big 12 by upsetting No. 1 Baylor …