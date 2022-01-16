Guerin-teed it was quite a week: A transfer, a tweet and tension still palpable over the OU football divorce

I went for a bike ride down the River Parks trail last Thursday afternoon. Slow-paced because I have lost my Tulsa Tough shape, but absolutely glorious.
I went for a walk with Christy Saturday afternoon before planting myself in front of Big 12 Conference basketball the rest of the day. It was 30 degrees colder and snowing big, beautiful flakes. Also glorious.
I’m not sure who exactly to thank for those two marvelous days. Feels like Heat Meiser and Snow Meiser were duking it out for meteorological bragging rights. I guess I’ll thank them.
All I know is I was happy at an unhappy time of year.
The older I get, the worse January and February get. The gray skies fog my head, the plummeting wind chill freezes my bones. It’s hunker-down season.
Some warm sunshine and a pretty snowfall in the dead of that winter? Gifts, man. I hope you enjoyed them, too.
As for the rest of last week ...
This made me think
Former Oklahoma receiver Mario Williams announced his transfer to USC Saturday afternoon. A few hours later, former Williams OU mate Nik Bonitto tweeted: “Some of these kids talking down on the coaches all season now they wanna join em at USC bunch of clowns OU don’t need em.”
Bonitto’s stream of social media consciousness got a lot of attention, as you would imagine.
Was it a direct shot at Williams? Probably.
Was he airing dirty laundry from the Sooners’ strange 2021 season? Sounded like it.
Was it a preemptive strike against a former defensive teammate considering a reunion with OU-turned-USC defensive coordinator Alex Grinch or OU-turned-USC defensive assistant Roy Manning? No idea.
What’s clear is hard feelings from Riley’s/Grinch’s/Manning’s Nov. 28 departure remain, and not just among fans.
We expect the masses to speak out when coaches or players jilt their college teams. I wish they’d lay off the players, who might be benefiting from name, image and likeness income but certainly aren’t cashing their coaches’ checks, but that’s a tough ask for a crowd that takes this stuff so personally.
To see a teammate go public? A teammate of Bonitto’s standing (2020 All-American, 2021 All-Big 12, 2022 top-half NFL Draft prospect)? That’s unusual. That’s worth our attention more than fan rants.
Brent Venables and OU’s new staff have done some heavy lifting to sweep away the linger from Riley and select old staff. Literally, as of this weekend, since OU’s social media accounts shared images of the new staff helping new players move into their new campus digs.
The divorce is hardly finalized, however, as Bonitto’s declaration shows.
This made me laugh
A leftover from Georgia’s championship conquest of Alabama ...
Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart was going about his morning-after press conference last Tuesday when he said: “My dad does not say one word. I mean, he literally wants to impart zero knowledge. If it is, it’s a dry quip. After we won the national championship at Alabama (in 2011) and shut out LSU, he just said, ‘At Bainbridge High School if you got a shutout the whole team got chicken pox.
“He said, ‘I’m going to give you chicken pox for this.’”
I have no clue what the elder Mr. Smart was talking about. Is that a Deep South thing? A coaching colloquialism?
All I can say is I watched Alabama beat LSU in that national title game. It was as dreadful an experience as catching chicken pox.
Back to thinking
ACC commissioner Jim Phillips caught a world of flak last Friday when he publicized his opposition to College Football Playoff expansion. Full disclosure: I unleashed a torrent of language you couldn’t clean at a Clorox factory.
I did read Phillips’ statements, and while I disagreed with his overgeneralized gist — we have to straighten up college athletics before we fix the playoff — I was OK with one point.
“I understand the excitement of an expanded playoff,” Phillips said, “but these are college students. We have a responsibility to listen to them.”
Phillips said players at Clemson indicated they don’t want to expand. That helped form his opinion. Good for him, then.
It was a reminder that while we might see every reason to expand, we must also listen to those most affected by all of this. Not the coaches, administrators, network executives or general public.
The players.
Last thought
Let’s leave it to Mike Boynton, whose 9-7 Oklahoma State Cowboys did the inconceivable Saturday by finishing a three-games-in-five-days road trip across the treacherous Big 12 by upsetting No. 1 Baylor …
“I thought the latter part of the game on Thursday (a 78-57 loss at Texas Tech), we let go of the rope defensively,” Boynton said before leaving Waco. “I told our guys, ‘You can quit outside our program. Whatever you do in life, whatever choices you make, you’re allowed to do. Everybody has consequences they have to face, sometimes good, sometimes bad.
“‘But you’re not allowed to quit within our program. Not allowed to quit in a game, not allowed to quit on a possession, not allowed to quit on your teammates.’”
Message delivered, received and carried out.