Guerin-teed it was quite a week: A reason to care deeply about OU-Western Carolina

We haven’t paid much attention to Oklahoma’s second game of the fast-approaching football season, the Sooners’ Sept. 11 home opener against FCS Western Carolina.
We should change that.
Western Carolina offensive line coach John Peacock died last Wednesday at the age of 32. According to the Asheville (N.C.) Citizen-Times, Peacock’s fiancée, Erika Alexander, posted on Facebook that Peacock passed away due to complications from COVID-19.
That post is gut-wrenching.
Alexander began with: “I just the love of my life” and detailed how she and Peacock “had so much fun putting together our little home.”
“I love him more than words could ever possibly explain,” Alexander posted. “My life will never ever ever be the same.”
The final line from her post: “Go get the vaccine and wear your mask.”
Peacock, according to Alexander, tested positive for COVID five days before he died. Five days. Again, he was 32 years old.
Alexander’s last post was Saturday morning: “Go get vaccinated. Stop the spread.”
Now you know what made me cry last week. Thankfully I worked in some thinking and laughing as well.
This made me think
The Athletic released its college football preseason All-American first and second teams last Monday.
Iowa State Cyclones on the first team: running back Breece Hall, tight end Charlie Kolar and linebacker Mike Rose.
Oklahoma Sooners on the first team: nobody. Spencer Rattler, Perrion Winfrey and Nik Bonitto represented OU on the second team.
No, it doesn’t change my preseason Big 12 ballot.
Yes, it is very interesting. Or will be until the season arrives and results wash away prognostications.
This made me laugh and think
Got a call from a friend reacting to my Nebraska football column last Thursday. We were talking about Scott Frost’s trouble and how bad things look in Lincoln compared to success stories like Matt Campbell’s at Iowa State.
We agreed if Frost lost his job there was no way Campbell might consider leaving the Cyclones for the Huskers.
Think about that. No way the football coach at Iowa State takes the football job at Nebraska.
What a time this is.
Another thought
Had lunch with the Sand Springs Rotary last Friday. A very cool hour with a very cool group.
I shared some thoughts on OU, OSU and TU football and then opened it up to questions. The first was about Bixby’s move from Class 6A Division II up to 6AI in 2022.
I should have known. Sand Springs is in 6AII.
I couldn’t break down details beyond Mike Brown’s reporting from the OSSAA classification meeting Aug. 11, that high schools’ ADMs (Average Daily Memberships) decide such things.
I landed on common sense with the Rotarians. Bixby looks and plays a heck of a lot more like a 6AI team, a 6AI power no less, than a 6AII one.
We’re all better off watching the Spartans compete at the highest level, the Spartans and Sandites included.
Another laugh
I got a kick out of Kelly Hines’ story on Tulsa linebacker Justin Wright in the Sunday World. Wright has his nickname tattooed above his left knee.
“Psycho.”
If Wright has a big 2021 season, I’ll move him into my top 3 “Psycho”s of all time. The list as of now:
1, Hitchcock’s movie masterpiece.
2, The tightly-wound member of Bill Murray’s platoon in “Stripes.”
3, Patrick Bateman as portrayed by Christian Bale in “American Psycho.”
One more
My man Eric Bailey chronicled Oklahoma’s Little League World Series softball championship last week. Among the Green Country champs: Juliana “Goose” Hutchens.
I’ll bet Juliana moves up my “Goose” chart the next few years, but for now:
1, Tatum the famed Harlem Globetrotter.
2, Gossage the famed Major League closer.
3, Maverick’s F-14 Tomcat partner in “Top Gun.”
One last cry
Rick Dickson met the press Wednesday to coincide with his three-year contract as Tulsa athletic director. He said he’d been helping move new TU students into LaFortune House.
“All those flashbacks of being a 17-year-old and dropped off having no idea what world I was walking into, to watching parents drop off their babies today,” said Dickson, a TU freshman himself back in 1970. “Being the age I am I didn’t have to do a lot of heavy lifting. Just a lot of comforting of crying mothers.”
A message to parents from Rick, from any of those mothers and from me ... Squeeze your high school seniors extra tight over the coming year.
They probably won’t like it, but you’ll need it. Boy are you gonna need it when you’re the ones dropping off your babies next August.