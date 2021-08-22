Guerin-teed it was quite a week: A reason to care deeply about OU-Western Carolina

We agreed if Frost lost his job there was no way Campbell might consider leaving the Cyclones for the Huskers.

Think about that. No way the football coach at Iowa State takes the football job at Nebraska.

What a time this is.

Another thought

Had lunch with the Sand Springs Rotary last Friday. A very cool hour with a very cool group.

I shared some thoughts on OU, OSU and TU football and then opened it up to questions. The first was about Bixby’s move from Class 6A Division II up to 6AI in 2022.

I should have known. Sand Springs is in 6AII.

I couldn’t break down details beyond Mike Brown’s reporting from the OSSAA classification meeting Aug. 11, that high schools’ ADMs (Average Daily Memberships) decide such things.

I landed on common sense with the Rotarians. Bixby looks and plays a heck of a lot more like a 6AI team, a 6AI power no less, than a 6AII one.