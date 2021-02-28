Guerin-teed it was quite a week: A college QB ranking with Baker Mayfield over Tim Tebow and Mason Rudolph over Brandon Weeden? Hmm...

I remembered NDSU coach Matt Entz telling me last month he was “gung ho” about FCS’ delayed spring season, and yet heartsick he missed a fall one, seeing as how future NFL first-round quarterback Trey Lance and so many proven seniors decided to move on.

When I asked if he felt robbed watching so much of college football carry on last fall, Entz said: “I think we all did. It’s probably the number one reason behind my frustration with the whole deal. I felt like we had the ability and the personnel to have a special 2020 season.”

Appears the spring of ’21 will be far from special for the Bison.

Another laugh

The TV camera caught coach Mike Boynton conversing with injured guard Isaac Likekele during OSU’s Bedlam basketball victory Saturday. It looked as if Likelele was doing most of the talking, maybe suggesting some strategy even.

He might have been.