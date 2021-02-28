Guerin-teed it was quite a week: A college QB ranking with Baker Mayfield over Tim Tebow and Mason Rudolph over Brandon Weeden? Hmm...

Basketball got the bulk of my attention last week, but this being Oklahoma let’s address football first...
This made me think
ESPN.com writer Bill Connelly posted his top 60 college quarterbacks of the 2000s Friday. A delicious end-of-the-week snack.
Connelly ranked Baker Mayfield No. 1. Considering Mayfield came within two wins of replacing Lee Roy Selmon as the greatest Oklahoma Sooner of all time, I have no quarrel with that.
But Tim Tebow probably does.
Tebow and Mayfield put up ridiculous numbers. Both galvanized their programs. Both won Heismans. Both won multiple conference championships, Mayfield’s three topping Tebow’s two.
Tebow, though, won two national championships, first as Chris Leak’s 2006 tag team partner and then as a starter against Sam Bradford’s ’08 Sooners.
Mayfield never reached the national title game. He did everything else for OU, which is why he is a fair pick atop Connelly’s list.
Also fair? The howling in Gator Country that Connelly underrated Tebow at No. 4 (behind Mayfield, No. 2 Cam Newton and No. 3 Vince Young).
And this made me think
While on the subject of quarterbacks and championships...
The Oklahoma State QB on Connelly’s list was Mason Rudolph at No. 53. Another fair ranking in my view. I felt Rudolph’s impact for multiple years firsthand, same as I did Mayfield’s.
Also fair? Brandon Weeden appearing in the top 60 instead of, or at least with, Rudolph.
Both set OSU records. Both won a ton of games, Rudolph going 32-9 as a starter vs. Weeden’s 23-3.
Only one, though, won a Big 12 championship -- Weeden in 2011.
This made me laugh
Connelly ranked 16 Big 12 quarterbacks. The conference with the next most representatives was the SEC with 11.
Remember all those times the Stoops brothers blamed the woes of OU’s defense on the armada of Big 12 quarterbacks? In hindsight, they were being more than half truthful.
Another thought
Southern Illinois trashed North Dakota State’s 39-game winning streak Saturday by a 38-14 count.
I remembered NDSU coach Matt Entz telling me last month he was “gung ho” about FCS’ delayed spring season, and yet heartsick he missed a fall one, seeing as how future NFL first-round quarterback Trey Lance and so many proven seniors decided to move on.
When I asked if he felt robbed watching so much of college football carry on last fall, Entz said: “I think we all did. It’s probably the number one reason behind my frustration with the whole deal. I felt like we had the ability and the personnel to have a special 2020 season.”
Appears the spring of ’21 will be far from special for the Bison.
Another laugh
The TV camera caught coach Mike Boynton conversing with injured guard Isaac Likekele during OSU’s Bedlam basketball victory Saturday. It looked as if Likelele was doing most of the talking, maybe suggesting some strategy even.
He might have been.
“I would say he’s Coach B part two,” OSU’s Avery Anderson said. “He was telling me I was over-dribbling sometimes to get to my pull-up. That was big-time for me. He was telling us how to guard the ball screens (OU was) doing on us...”
If Cade Cunningham is the Cowboys’ future pro, let’s make Likekele the Pokes’ future coach.
This made me cry
The realization Saturday night that Cunningham is down to a single Bedlam, and a single game of basketball inside Gallagher-Iba Arena.
Seems like a few hours ago it was Oct. 14 and Cunningham was on a media Zoom sizing up Stillwater: “Biggest thing is how chill it is. Not like some wild city. I can chill and be laid back in Stillwater. That’s probably my favorite part about it.”
Now he’s about to leave it.
Sigh.
This made me feel like sharing
Minutes after posting my Marques Haynes/Sand Springs school desegregation column on social media Thursday night, I received this text from someone who met Haynes a few years before Haynes’ passing in 2015:
“We ended up spending an hour chatting about his time with the Globetrotters and his amazing life. It was an afternoon I’ll never forget.”
This arrived via email Friday morning from a Charles Page High School alum: “I met Mr. Haynes at a public event once. I was struck by how humble and friendly he was.”
An email from Charles Page High School: “What a wonderful legacy for a favorite son of our community.”
An email from a Tulsa metro coach: “I have been to several Booker T. Washington schools across the nation (BTW was Sand Springs’ all-Black school before the 1964 integration push, and was Haynes’ alma mater). I have also been to the Brown v. Board of Education Museum in Topeka, Kansas. Your column brought back many memories.”
Keep the correspondences coming, folks.
I didn’t know anything about Haynes’ role in Sand Springs’ desegregation until a reader named Chris emailed recently with a link to the fascinating details. We’re all more enlightened as a result.