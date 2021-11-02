Guerin Emig's CFP reaction: Sooners start low but will move up by winning. Cowboys in decent position, but what if they'd won in Ames?

The good news is that the Sooners haven’t lost in November since 2014.

*** What was the most startling revelation about OU Tuesday night?

Barta said the committee had a tough time separating No. 8 and No. 9 Wake Forest. Yikes.

*** With that said, the Sooners appear to be in pretty good shape provided they run the table, especially considering they have No. 12 Baylor and No. 11 OSU still on their schedule, with a potential rematch against either team in the Big 12 championship.

Think of it this way — OU is racing the other Power 5 conferences for a CFP ticket.

Forget about Wake Forest, which will get next to nothing out of winning the ACC even as an unbeaten champion.

Oregon at No. 4 is interesting, but here’s who the Ducks finish against: at 4-4 Washington, vs. 5-4 Washington State, at 5-3 Utah, vs. 5-3 Oregon State... and then probably Utah again in the Pac-12 championship. The opposing records there aren’t horrible, but none of those teams carries a CFP top-25 ranking.