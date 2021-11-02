Guerin Emig's CFP reaction: Sooners start low but will move up by winning. Cowboys in decent position, but what if they'd won in Ames?

Oklahoma is No. 8, Oklahoma State is No. 11 and Cincinnati is pretty much screwed.
Those are the basics from the College Football Playoff’s initial top 25 released Tuesday night.
Now for the details...
Oklahoma’s situation
*** Why the relatively low ranking for an unbeaten Power 5 brand name? Two things.
First, OU’s schedule stinks. The Sooners got no bounce, deservedly, for beating Tulane, Western Carolina and Nebraska in non-conference. They got little bounce, deservedly, for beating the bottom two-thirds of the Big 12 to this point.
Second, and more important, is that the CFP selection committee has paid attention to OU’s indecisive season.
I thought the committee might overlook OU’s underwhelming ways in favor of its 9-0 record and brand name. Nope.
Committee chair Gary Barta referenced the Sooners’ “defensive struggles” and their lack of “identity” before Caleb Williams came along. That’s an October problem and a September problem that combines for a big problem here on Nov. 2.
*** What’s the worst thing about a No. 8 ranking?
It removes any margin of error. We figured OU would have to win out to make this year’s playoff before Tuesday’s reveal. Now it’s a certainty.
The good news is that the Sooners haven’t lost in November since 2014.
*** What was the most startling revelation about OU Tuesday night?
Barta said the committee had a tough time separating No. 8 and No. 9 Wake Forest. Yikes.
*** With that said, the Sooners appear to be in pretty good shape provided they run the table, especially considering they have No. 12 Baylor and No. 11 OSU still on their schedule, with a potential rematch against either team in the Big 12 championship.
Think of it this way — OU is racing the other Power 5 conferences for a CFP ticket.
Forget about Wake Forest, which will get next to nothing out of winning the ACC even as an unbeaten champion.
Oregon at No. 4 is interesting, but here’s who the Ducks finish against: at 4-4 Washington, vs. 5-4 Washington State, at 5-3 Utah, vs. 5-3 Oregon State... and then probably Utah again in the Pac-12 championship. The opposing records there aren’t horrible, but none of those teams carries a CFP top-25 ranking.
Barta kept referencing Oregon’s September win at Ohio State, but at some point that loses some leverage against the Pac-12’s relative weakness. I’m pretty sure unbeaten Big 12 champ OU tops one-loss Pac-12 champ Oregon.
That leaves the Big Ten and SEC, two conferences the committee clearly adores.
I doubt unbeaten OU makes the playoff over one-loss Georgia or one-loss Alabama. I might advise Sooner fans to root for the unbeaten Bulldogs to beat one-loss Bama in the SEC title game.
As for the Big Ten... OU catches a break in that No. 3 Michigan State, No. 5 Ohio State and No. 7 Michigan are all in the East Division. Only one can play for a conference championship.
The conference champ between those three is in great shape. The other two? Without even making it to Indianapolis? Not so much. Again, unbeaten OU looks good in this scenario.
*** What about Cincinnati at No. 6?
Barta called out the Bearcats’ schedule, which is essentially calling out the American Athletic Conference, outside their September win at Notre Dame. There are no other AAC teams in the CFP top 25.
Unbeaten Cincinnati isn’t staying ahead of an unbeaten OU that beats Baylor, OSU and then one of those teams again.
“Cincinnati has a tremendous amount of respect from the committee,” Barta claimed.
Right. And full diapers smell like honeysuckle.
Oklahoma State’s situation
*** A couple ESPN’s panelists liked the Cowboys’ No. 11 position.
“Both of those teams are definitely alive in this thing,” Kirk Herbstreit said of OSU and No. 12 Baylor.
“Oklahoma State and Baylor might need a little help,” Greg McElroy said, “but they’re within striking distance of the top four.”
It’s going to take a lot of help, actually. Two-loss Alabama makes the playoff ahead of one-loss OSU. One-loss Oregon likely makes the playoff ahead of one-loss OSU.
The committee likes the Big Ten so much that a non-conference champion from the East — Michigan State, Ohio State or Michigan — could get in ahead of one-loss OSU.
I think the one-loss Cowboys get in over unbeaten Cincinnati. I definitely think the one-loss Cowboys get in over unbeaten Wake Forest.
But Mike Gundy’s crew has some jockeying to do... provided it wins out from here.
*** Man that Iowa State loss stings.
Judging by Tuesday’s reveal, an unbeaten OSU would have been ranked ahead of unbeaten OU. I don’t think there’s any question, given the Cowboys’ resume-strengthening win over Baylor last month. Maybe OSU at No. 8, OU No. 9 and Wake No. 10, with the Pokes closer to No. 7 than No. 9.
If the one-loss Cowboys win out and capture the Big 12 championship, they’ll very likely play in the Sugar Bowl. A stupendous accomplishment for sure.
But just think... If the Cowboys hadn’t lost in Ames, and gone on to win the Big 12 as an unbeaten champion…
Remember how Iowa State kept OSU from the 2011 national championship game? There is a scenario where ISU keeps OSU from the 2021 College Football Playoff.