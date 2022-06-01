Guerin Emig's Big 12 spring meetings notebook: Strange days for Joe Castiglione, secure ones for OU-Texas

IRVING, Texas — Joe Castiglione represented Oklahoma at Big 12 spring meetings Wednesday while keeping abreast of SEC meetings in Destin, Florida, a necessity seeing as how the Sooners will be in the Big 12 until they relocate to the SEC no later than July 1, 2025.

That could be construed as an awkward situation for reasons both personal, as Castiglione has relationships with several long-standing Big 12 peers, and professional, with both leagues trying to navigate scheduling models moving forward.

“It is what it is,” Castiglione said at the end of Wednesday’s meetings. “We knew there were going to be times of awkward discussions and difficult conversations. We’ve past that.”

“I would be less than forthright to not admit that there are some strangeness to it and perhaps even some periods where there’s a little bit of tension,” Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby recognized of the day’s general tenor. “But people are working together in good faith. We get along and work together because we have to. I think it’s been fine. The meetings have been productive.”

Complicating those meetings is the presence of BYU, Houston, Cincinnati and UCF, the four schools Bowlsby added last September to make up for OU’s and Texas’ looming departure.

“It’s a little different,” Castiglione said, “but we’re all making decisions that are going to best-serve the institutions. For us a shorter period of time than the others. But we are trying to do our best to be positive, to be a contributing member. And we’re a voting member. Serving that role the best we can.”

Sounds like OU-Texas as secure as ever

As of Wednesday, OU’s SEC transition is still three years away. Meanwhile, the SEC continues to debate future scheduling models with the addition of OU and Texas in mind.

It doesn’t sound like Castiglione is concerned about any SEC scheduling resolution affecting the Sooners’ annual game against the Longhorns.

Asked Wednesday if he sees the Red River Rivalry continuing past its current Cotton Bowl contract, due to expire in 2025, Castiglione said: “In one way, shape or form. There will still be a game between our universities in Dallas for the foreseeable future.”

The Sooners and Longhorns’ arrival will balloon the SEC to 16 members, meaning it is at least conceivable OU-Texas could rotate out of the annual in-conference schedule.

“I don’t think it would get to that,” Castiglione said. “Until the actual models are decided on, I’m not sure how we will get there, but I promise you we will get there at some point.”

Castiglione said negotiations to extend the OU-Texas Cotton Bowl contract beyond the ’25 game started last fall.

“They’ve been very good,” he said. “Everybody involved in the game looks forward to trying to make it special for years to come.”

Big 12 staying division-less?

The SEC is not the only league reconsidering its divisional structure/scheduling model. That's because the NCAA has changed its policy to allow conferences to determine their football championship format, doing away with the requirement that leagues with 12 or more members split into divisions in order to stage a title game.

Where is the Big 12 on this?

“We talked a little bit about it today,” West Virginia athletic director Shane Lyons said. “It looks like we’ll wait until the summer months to make that final decision. There’s a lot of things we have to take into account.”

Among them — the Big 12’s standing as the only Power 5 league that has been able to pit its two best teams against each other for a football title, something that has worked in OU’s favor in making several recent College Football Playoffs.

“People, I think, questioned us at first saying we want our top two teams going in there,” Lyons said. “You go back and look at our history, and that kind of proved to be the right call. So we don’t want to screw that up as we move forward.”

