Guerin Emig's Big 12 rankings: OU returns to No. 1, followed by OSU and Texas

A little shuffling at the top of the Big 12 Conference this week.
Reward Oklahoma for its epic rally in Dallas and give the Sooners their old spot back at No. 1.
Penalize Texas for its collapse and drop the Longhorns from No. 1 to 3.
Bump Oklahoma State from No. 3 to 2 a week ahead of the Cowboys’ enormous opportunity in Austin.
1 – Oklahoma (6-0, 3-0)
Last week: Used a 35-10 second half to stun Texas 55-48
This Saturday: vs. TCU, 6:30 p.m. (ABC)
OU has won its five games against FBS opponents by a total of 28 points. Lincoln Riley might be popping Rolaids, but he’s got to love his team’s resilience. It bodes well with a few more toss-ups still to come in Big 12 play.
2 – Oklahoma State (5-0, 2-0)
Last week: idle
This Saturday: at Texas, 11 a.m. (FOX)
Mike Gundy last week: “We’ve got a lot of work to do. This will be the most talented team we’ve played, athletically.” No question about that. But what kind of mood will Texas be in after what happened in the Cotton Bowl?
3 – Texas (4-2, 2-1)
Last week: Lost an 18-point third quarter lead in going down to OU
This Saturday: vs. Oklahoma State, 11 a.m. (FOX)
The story in Austin was the Longhorns’ Cotton Bowl capitulation. Steve Sarkisian has done some really good things over the first half of his first season, but he is also 4-2. His first team’s ceiling is only so high until he repairs some holes in his defense.
4 – Baylor (5-1, 3-1)
Last week: Cruised over West Virginia 45-20
This Saturday: vs. BYU, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN)
The Mountaineers dared the Bears to pass. Whoops. Gerry Bohannon threw for 336 yards and four touchdowns, and found Tyquan Thornton eight times for 187 yards and a pair of scores.
5 – Kansas State (3-2, 0-2)
Last week: idle
This Saturday: vs. Iowa State, 6:30 p.m. (ESPN2)
The Wildcats are fine offensively thanks to Skylar Thompson, Deuce Vaughn and Malik Knowles. What they must do to beat ISU, and start winning again in general, is play stronger defense.
6 – Iowa State (3-2, 1-1)
Last week: idle
This Saturday: at K-State, 6:30 p.m. (ESPN2)
Disappointing as the Cyclones have been, they still have OU, OSU and Texas on their schedule. There’s still time for them to match their preseason top-10 hype. A convincing win in Manhattan would push them that direction.
7 – TCU (3-2, 1-1)
Last week: Rolled up 52-31 win at Texas Tech
This Saturday: at Oklahoma, 6:30 p.m. (ABC)
The Horned Frogs rang up 52 points on 57 plays in Lubbock. They only threw 10 passes, but then why put the ball in the air when you are pounding a defense for 394 rushing yards? Kendre Miller had 185 on just 12 carries.
8 – Texas Tech (4-2, 1-2)
Last week: Flattened by the Frogs 52-31
This Saturday: at Kansas, 3 p.m. (ESPN+)
Tech quarterback Henry Colombi threw for 344 yards. Running back SaRodorick Thompson rushed for 118 yards and 3 touchdowns. The Red Raiders did enough offensively to win Saturday, but were let down by defense. Sound familiar?
9 – West Virginia (2-4, 0-3)
Last week: Hammered at Baylor 45-20
This Saturday: idle
Lousy as the Mountaineers were defensively in Waco, concern in Morgantown centers around the quarterback. It will be interesting to see how much longer Neal Brown rides starter Jarret Doege.
10 – Kansas (1-4, 0-2)
Last week: idle
This Saturday: vs. Texas Tech, 3 p.m. (ESPN+)
Not suggesting the Jayhawks will beat Tech, but they have a chance to at least be competitive.