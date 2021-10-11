Guerin Emig's Big 12 rankings: OU returns to No. 1, followed by OSU and Texas

Mike Gundy last week: “We’ve got a lot of work to do. This will be the most talented team we’ve played, athletically.” No question about that. But what kind of mood will Texas be in after what happened in the Cotton Bowl?

3 – Texas (4-2, 2-1)

Last week: Lost an 18-point third quarter lead in going down to OU

This Saturday: vs. Oklahoma State, 11 a.m. (FOX)

The story in Austin was the Longhorns’ Cotton Bowl capitulation. Steve Sarkisian has done some really good things over the first half of his first season, but he is also 4-2. His first team’s ceiling is only so high until he repairs some holes in his defense.

4 – Baylor (5-1, 3-1)

Last week: Cruised over West Virginia 45-20

This Saturday: vs. BYU, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN)

The Mountaineers dared the Bears to pass. Whoops. Gerry Bohannon threw for 336 yards and four touchdowns, and found Tyquan Thornton eight times for 187 yards and a pair of scores.

5 – Kansas State (3-2, 0-2)

Last week: idle