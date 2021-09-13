Guerin Emig's Big 12 rankings: Conference stock drops after unconvincing weekend

Not a promising weekend for the Big 12 Conference.

Iowa State and Texas flunked their screen tests. Oklahoma State, Kansas State and Texas Tech won unconvincingly. Oklahoma, West Virginia and Baylor all won games that should not have been scheduled.

This week brings the first league game – Baylor at Kansas – and opportunities for OU, OSU and West Virginia to assert themselves.

1 – Oklahoma (2-0)

Last week: Did what was expected and pummeled Western Carolina 76-0

This Saturday: vs. Nebraska, 11 a.m. (Fox)

I watched the 1971 Game of the Century on YouTube the other day. If the Sooners and Huskers really want to honor that epic this weekend, they’ll put their quarterbacks and running backs in tear-away jerseys. What were those things made of, Kleenex?

2 – Iowa State (1-1)

Last week: Lost top-10 showdown with Iowa 27-17

This Saturday: at UNLV, 9:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Net)