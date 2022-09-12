Guerin Emig's Big 12 ranking: Balance of this conference more obvious by the week

The night of Oklahoma State’s season opener, I told a friend in the Boone Pickens Stadium press box that the Big 12 was as loaded with good teams as any conference in the nation, but that there wasn’t a College Football Playoff team in the bunch.

I stand by that statement after two weeks of the season.

This appears to be a very good, very balanced league in which CFP contenders number 0 but conference championship contenders number up to 6.

My stab at a ranking...

1 – Oklahoma (2-0)

Last week: Awoke in time to take care of Kent State 33-3

This Saturday: at Nebraska, 11 a.m. (Fox)

“Winning is very, very difficult,” Brent Venables said after OU won a game it led just 7-3 at halftime Saturday night. Yes it is, Coach. It’s going to be “very, very difficult” again this week at Nebraska, regardless of how shoddy the 1-2 Huskers look coming in.

2 – Baylor (1-1)

Last week: Dropped a 26-20 double overtime game at BYU

This Saturday: vs. Texas State, 11 a.m. (FS1)

The Bears let one get away in Provo late Saturday after committing 14 penalties for 117 yards. Another problem: Baylor quarterback Blake Shapen (18-of-28 for 137 yards and a TD) was outplayed by BYU counterpart Jaren Hall (23-of-39 for 261 yards and a score).

3 – Oklahoma State (2-0)

Last week: Pulled away from Arizona State 34-17

This Saturday: vs. Ark-Pine Bluff, 6 p.m. (ESPN+)

Two notable positives pointed out by Mike Gundy in postgame Saturday night: “We cut our missed assignments considerably, in my opinion, and we were able to rush the ball.” The run game got going after halftime, when irritated OSU coaches challenged the offense to man up.

4 – Texas (1-1)

Last week: Heartbroken by Alabama 20-19

This Saturday: vs. UTSA, 7 p.m. (Longhorn Network)

I don’t think Texas is doomed if Quinn Ewers misses a significant amount of time. Let’s allow Steve Sarkisian to adjust his offense and figure out ways to work the ball to Bijan Robinson, Xavier Worthy and Ja’Tavion Sanders.

5 – Kansas State (2-0)

Last week: Dominated Missouri 40-12

This Saturday: vs. Tulane, 2 p.m. (ESPN+)

Deuce Vaughn rushed for 154 yards against Mizzou then mentioned how most of the Wildcats were “overlooked” and “unrecruited” by the Tigers. Nothing wrong with sticking it to an old conference rival, especially one that cut and ran from that conference.

6 – TCU (2-0)

Last week: Outclassed Tarleton 59-17

This Saturday: idle

How’s this for a nugget: Sonny Dykes is the first head coach to start his TCU career with a 2-0 record since Dutch Meyer in 1934. (The ’34 Frogs, for the record, finished 8-4.)

7 – Kansas (2-0, 1-0 in the Big 12)

Last week: Won at West Virginia 55-42

This Saturday: at Houston, 3 p.m. (ESPNU)

Ladies and gentlemen... Your first-place-in-the-Big 12 Kansas By Gawd Jayhawks! How great is that for second-year coach Lance Leipold, who has now bagged two overtime road wins in the conference. A very sharp hire by Kansas AD Travis Goff in April of 2021.

8 – Iowa State (2-0)

Last week: Escaped Iowa 10-7

“It’s a game of imperfection,” Matt Campbell said after his team’s slog in Iowa City. The Cyclones will take it, having beaten their Cy-Hawk rivals for the first time since 2014.

9 – Texas Tech (2-0)

Last week: Scrapped to a 33-30 double OT win over Houston

This Saturday: at North Carolina State, 6 p.m. (ESPN2)

The Red Raiders had twice the possession time and twice the number of first downs Saturday in Lubbock. Donovan Smith’s three interceptions kept Houston in it. Otherwise, it was a promising afternoon for Joey McGuire’s squad.

10 – West Virginia (0-2, 0-1 in the Big 12)

Last week: Lost to the first-place Jayhawks in OT

This Saturday: vs. Towson, 1 p.m. (ESPN+)

Will Scott Frost be on the Nebraska sidelines Saturday when OU comes to town? No. Will Neal Brown be on the West Virginia sidelines Nov. 12 when the Sooners visit Morgantown? I’m beginning to wonder.