Guerin Emig's Big 12 football rankings: We're going to see a TCU-Kansas State rematch

TCU has punched its ticket to the Big 12 Championship Dec. 3 in Arlington. Kansas State does so with a victory over Kansas Saturday night in Manhattan. Texas is in with a win over Baylor Friday and a Jayhawks upset Saturday.

K-State has beaten KU 13 straight years. Average victory margin: 27 points.

Yeah, it’s gonna be TCU vs. K-State for the title.

To the rankings...

1 – TCU (11-0, 8-0 in the Big 12)

Last week: Walked off Baylor 29-28

This Saturday: vs. Iowa State, 3 p.m. (Fox)

Griffin Kell’s 43-yard game-winner in Waco marked TCU’s first walk-off field goal since Jaden Oberkrom in 2014. Here’s how you know the Horned Frogs are charmed: Kell once trained at Oberkrom’s Dallas-Fort Worth kicking academy.

2 – Kansas State (8-3, 6-2)

Last week: Turned 41-25 halftime lead at West Virginia into 48-31

This Saturday: vs. Kansas, 7 p.m. (Fox)

This is Will Howard’s team now. He unlocked K-State’s passing game in Morgantown with 30-plus-yard completions to three different receivers. File this away for Dec. 3: Howard was 13-of-20 for 225 yards, 2 touchdowns and an interception at TCU a month ago.

3 – Texas (7-4, 5-3)

Last week: Flattened Kansas 55-14

This Friday: vs. Baylor, 11 a.m. (ESPN)

Bijan Robinson carried 25 times in Lawrence while Quinn Ewers threw 21 passes. The week before in a 17-10 loss to TCU, Robinson carried 12 times while Ewers threw 39 passes. I wonder if Steve Sarkisian will notice something there.

4 – Baylor (6-5, 4-4)

Last week: Let one get away vs. TCU

This Friday: at Texas, 11 a.m. (ESPN)

Two third downs Baylor QB Blake Shapen would love back from Saturday – one early in the fourth quarter when he started a slide needlessly early and came up short, and one late when he elected to try to run over an easy first-down completion to open tight end Ben Sims. He came up short again.

5 – Texas Tech (6-5, 4-4)

Last week: Won at Iowa State 14-10

This Saturday: vs. Oklahoma, 6:30 p.m. (FS1)

Is Tech really the fifth-best team in this conference? Probably not. But I’ve got to put someone here, and there is virtually no difference between Tech, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Baylor right now.

6 – Oklahoma (6-5, 3-5)

Last week: Turned 28-0 first quarter lead into 28-13 Bedlam win

This Saturday: at Texas Tech, 6:30 p.m. (FS1)

Brent Venables is now 10-3 as a coach in Bedlam dating back to his 12-season run as Bob Stoops’ defensive coordinator. I hope he awarded a game ball to Jordan Kelley, the Union alum who doubled his career sack total Saturday night by dropping Spencer Sanders twice.

7 – Oklahoma State (7-4, 4-4)

Last week: Lost for third time in four weeks at OU

This Saturday: vs. West Virginia, 11 a.m. (ESPN2)

Mike Gundy tried three tailbacks in place of injured Dominic Richardson Saturday night. They combined to carry 15 times for 56 yards. Counterparts Eric Gray and Jovantae Barnes combined for 26 carries and 149 yards plus a touchdown.

8 – Kansas (6-5, 3-5)

Last week: No match for Texas

This Saturday: at K-State, 7 p.m. (Fox)

I thought the return of Jalon Daniels might spark the Jayhawks Saturday. Nope. It’s becoming fairly obvious KU has downshifted since qualifying for a bowl two weeks ago against OSU.

9 – West Virginia (4-7, 2-6)

Last week: Popped by the Powercats

This Saturday: at OSU, 11 a.m. (ESPN2)

Neal Brown post-Kansas State: “If you’d told me we were going to win the rushing battle, we were going to score 25 points in the first half and Deuce Vaughn was going to be held to 67 yards rushing, I’d feel really good about our chance.” One of those seasons for Brown and the Mountaineers.

10 – Iowa State (4-7, 1-7)

Last week: More offensive woes vs. Tech

This Saturday: at TCU, 3 p.m. (Fox)

Iowa State had 176 more yards, 8 more first downs and 12 more minutes of possession while completing 8 more passes, converting 9-of-19 third downs and having 0 turnovers. The Cyclones still lost to the Red Raiders Saturday night.