Guerin Emig's Big 12 football rankings: The countdown to Big 12 championship Bedlam is on

6 – Kansas State (3-3, 0-3)

Last week: Dropped 33-20 game to Iowa State

This Saturday: at Texas Tech, 11 a.m. (FS1)

Chris Klieman on Breece Hall’s game-opening 75-yard touchdown run Saturday night: "Two guys were in the same gap... and then the guy that could have been our extra player took a bad angle." It’s weird seeing a K-State team make so many fundamental mistakes.

7 – TCU (3-3, 1-2)

Last week: Could not keep up at OU

This Saturday: vs. West Virginia, 6:30 p.m. (ESPNU)

The Horned Frogs actually outgained the Sooners 529-525. They just couldn’t cash in enough drives. And their defense... gulp. The only Big 12 team with a worse defense than TCU, statistically, is Kansas.

8 – Texas Tech (5-2, 2-2)

Last week: Led 24-0 at half in cruising 41-14 at Kansas

This Saturday: vs. K-State, 11 a.m. (FS1)

What Matt Wells must get his Red Raiders to do is string two good weeks together. It hasn’t happened in Big 12 play. Maybe it can next week against K-State.