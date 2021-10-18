Guerin Emig's Big 12 football rankings: The countdown to Big 12 championship Bedlam is on

Just 40 days till Bedlam. I think we can make it. I think.
The best part is after the Sooners and Cowboys play for first and second place in the Big 12 Conference Nov. 27 in Stillwater, they’ll turn around and play again for the Big 12 championship Dec. 4 in Arlington, Texas.
To the rankings...
1 – Oklahoma (7-0, 4-0)
Last week: Outgunned TCU 52-31
This Saturday: at Kansas, 11 a.m. (ESPN)
Caleb Williams brought Marvin Mims back into the OU offense against Texas, then did the same for Jadon Haselwood Saturday night against TCU. I suggest the Sooners’ wide receivers treat the new starting quarterback to a Caniac Combo one night this week.
2 – Oklahoma State (6-0, 3-0)
Last week: rallied to win at Texas 32-24
This Saturday: at Iowa State, 2:30 p.m. (FOX)
Spencer Sanders admitted to struggling during stretches of Saturday’s triumph in Austin. Mike Gundy had a slightly different take, saying: "He missed some throws but we didn’t protect him. It’s hard to evaluate a quarterback when you don’t protect him."
3 – Baylor (6-1, 3-1)
Last week: Manhandled BYU 38-24
This Saturday: idle
The Big 12’s second-leading rusher behind Bijan Robinson isn’t Breece Hall, Jaylen Warren, Deuce Vaughn or Kennedy Brooks. It’s Baylor’s Abram Smith. He was a linebacker last year. Now he is plowing through BYU for 188 yards and 3 touchdowns.
4 – Iowa State (4-2, 2-1)
Last week: Controlled Kansas State in Manhattan 33-20
This Saturday: vs. OSU, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Breece Hall exploded for 197 yards. The well-protected Brock Purdy completed 22 of his 25 passes. The offense dropped the hammer in the third quarter with an 18-play, 93-yard, 10-minute touchdown drive. That’s the Iowa State team we’ve been waiting for.
5 – Texas (4-3, 2-2)
Last week: Blew a second straight double-digit second-half lead vs. OSU
This Saturday: idle
Steve Sarkisian after Saturday’s 32-24 loss: "Right now we’re in a space where we get a lead, something doesn’t go our way and we harbor negative thoughts. And those negative thoughts creep into cautious play, uncertainty and ultimately errors." It’s a head game now in Austin.
6 – Kansas State (3-3, 0-3)
Last week: Dropped 33-20 game to Iowa State
This Saturday: at Texas Tech, 11 a.m. (FS1)
Chris Klieman on Breece Hall’s game-opening 75-yard touchdown run Saturday night: "Two guys were in the same gap... and then the guy that could have been our extra player took a bad angle." It’s weird seeing a K-State team make so many fundamental mistakes.
7 – TCU (3-3, 1-2)
Last week: Could not keep up at OU
This Saturday: vs. West Virginia, 6:30 p.m. (ESPNU)
The Horned Frogs actually outgained the Sooners 529-525. They just couldn’t cash in enough drives. And their defense... gulp. The only Big 12 team with a worse defense than TCU, statistically, is Kansas.
8 – Texas Tech (5-2, 2-2)
Last week: Led 24-0 at half in cruising 41-14 at Kansas
This Saturday: vs. K-State, 11 a.m. (FS1)
What Matt Wells must get his Red Raiders to do is string two good weeks together. It hasn’t happened in Big 12 play. Maybe it can next week against K-State.
9 – West Virginia (2-4, 0-3)
Last week: idle
This Saturday: at TCU, 6:30 p.m. (ESPNU)
Does Neal Brown stay with quarterback Jarret Doege this weekend in Fort Worth, or does he turn the offense over to redshirt freshman Garrett Greene?
10 – Kansas (1-5, 0-3)
Last week: Blown out by Tech 41-14
This Saturday: vs. OU, 11 a.m. (ESPN)
Close call: The number of KU vs. OU fans in Kansas Memorial Stadium Saturday afternoon. Not nearly as close: The score on the stadium board.