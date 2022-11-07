Guerin Emig's Big 12 football rankings: Summertime swing and miss on TCU and several other Big 12 teams

My Big 12 Conference football rankings last summer:

1 – Oklahoma

2 – Oklahoma State

3 – Baylor

4 – Texas

5 – Kansas State

6 – Iowa State

7 – TCU

8 – West Virginia

9 – Texas Tech

10 – Kansas

Ugh.

The season isn’t the only thing that changed around here.

How it stacks up now...

1 – TCU (9-0, 6-0 in the Big 12)

Last week: Held off Texas Tech 34-24

This Saturday: at Texas, 6:30 p.m. (ABC)

TCU’s supposedly soft defense returned to the field trailing Tech 17-13 with 4:37 left in the third quarter. Tech’s next four possessions: one first down and punt, one first down and punt, one first down and turnover on downs, interception. Nothing soft about that.

2 – Texas (6-3, 4-2)

Last week: Won a big one at K-State 34-27

This Saturday: vs. TCU, 6:30 p.m. (ABC)

I’ve said it since Texas mauled Oklahoma in the Cotton Bowl – the Longhorns have too much talent not to at least play for a Big 12 championship. If the Horns beat TCU Saturday night, they’ll be in Jerry World Dec. 3. Mark it down.

3 – Kansas State (6-3, 4-2)

Last week: Trailed 31-10 at halftime and couldn’t catch up

This Saturday: at Baylor, 6 p.m. (FS1)

Saturday night’s showdown in Manhattan proved that while Deuce Vaughn is the Big 12’s most versatile player, Bijan Robinson is the league’s best pure running back. The Wildcats had no answers as Robinson stormed for 209 yards.

4 – Baylor (6-3, 4-2)

Last week: Won a gut check at OU 38-35

This Saturday: vs. K-State, 6 p.m. (FS1)

Big 12 championship elimination game Saturday night at McLane Stadium. The quarterbacking, run games, defenses and coaching are virtually even. It might come down to a late field goal. Do you take Baylor’s John Mayers (4-of-4 from 40-49 yards out this season) or K-State Ty Zentner (4-for-4 period this season)?

5 – Kansas (6-3, 3-3)

Last week: Steamrolled OSU 37-16

This Saturday: at Texas Tech, 6 p.m. (ESPN+)

Two feel-good stories for the Jayhawks Saturday – backup Jason Bean quarterbacking KU to bowl eligibility when he could have left the program after losing his job to Jalon Daniels, and Lawrence High product Devin Neal having the game of his life when KU needed it most.

6 – Oklahoma State (6-3, 3-3)

Last week: Could not stop Bean or Neal

This Saturday: vs. Iowa State, 2:30 p.m. (ESPNU)

Mike Gundy before leaving Kansas: "I told our leaders we need guys to step up and dig down deep." It’s tough when your leaders are hurting. Spencer Sanders, Tyler Lacy and Brock Martin have all taken a physical beating. How much do they have in the tank?

7 – Oklahoma (5-4, 2-4)

Last week: Played well over stretches against Baylor but not in the biggest moments

This Saturday: at West Virginia, 11 a.m. (FS1)

Wide receiver Marvin Mims in the OU interview room Saturday evening: “It’s all personal. It’s on us. It’s nothing with the coaches, it has to do with the players. Nothing the coaches can do to fix that. It’s all on us.”

8 – Texas Tech (4-5, 2-4)

Last week: Couldn’t close the deal at TCU

This Saturday: vs. Kansas, 6 p.m. (ESPN+)

The Sept. 24 day Tech topped Texas in overtime felt like the Red Raiders’ 2022 season high point regardless of what happened the rest of the way. Six weeks later, that is confirmed.

9 – Iowa State (4-5, 1-5)

Last week: Put a 31-14 hurt on West Virginia

This Saturday: at OSU, 2:30 p.m. (ESPNU)

ISU’s defense hasn’t let down once despite the team’s rough record. That group held West Virginia to 200 yards and 11 first downs and got a long-overdue victory for its latest sterling performance.

10 – West Virginia (3-6, 1-5)

Last week: Went flat in Ames

This Saturday: vs. OU, 11 a.m. (FS1)

Neal Brown after losing to the Cyclones: "The stats are putrid. Gave ourselves no chance to win the game." Hopeful news for the Sooners headed to Morgantown – the Mountaineers have been a mess in two of their three losses the past three weeks.