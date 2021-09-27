Guerin Emig's Big 12 football rankings: OU won again but lost its place atop Big 12

Defenses might be catching up with offenses in the Big 12 Conference, but it still takes a dynamic offense to win the league.
Oklahoma doesn’t have one right now. I’m not sure it’s going to have one this season.
Iowa State doesn’t have one. Not enough explosiveness at wide receiver, not nearly enough consistency from quarterback Brock Purdy.
Oklahoma State looked dynamic in the first half against Kansas State Saturday night, then didn’t score a point in the second.
Texas...
Texas? A team that has gone without gamebreakers at running back and wide receiver for over a decade? Really?
Yeah. Really.
Casey Thompson, two starts into his college career, looks more comfortable than any quarterback in the league. Bijan Robinson is the best running back in the league. Xavier Worthy and Jordan Whittington form the most dangerous receiving tandem in the league, since OU can’t get Marvin Mims and Jadon Haselwood on track.
I respect the defense the Sooners are playing. I respect Gabe Brkic’s clutch gene.
I can no longer, however, keep that OU team with that OU offense ahead of this Longhorns team with Thompson, Robinson, Worthy and Whittington. Not this week.
1 – Texas (3-1, 1-0)
Last week: Rolled it up on Texas Tech 70-35
This Saturday: at TCU, 11 a.m. (ABC)
The Longhorns allowed Texas Tech completions of 75, 49, 40 and 38 yards Saturday. A couple weeks ago they allowed a 45-yard Arkansas completion, plus Razorback runs of 34 and 30 yards. You can make plays on Texas’ defense. But who in this conference can you count on to make plays?
2 – Oklahoma (4-0, 1-0)
Last week: Went to the gun to beat West Virginia 16-13
This Saturday: at Kansas State, 2:30 p.m. (FOX)
I’m doing the Sooners a favor ranking them this high. They wouldn’t beat the Oklahoma State and Baylor teams that showed up to win Saturday, unless their defense scored in both of those games.
3 – Oklahoma State (4-0, 1-0)
Last week: Shot to a 31-10 lead before settling for a 31-20 win over Kansas State
This Saturday: vs. Baylor, 6 p.m. (ESPN2)
One of these weeks OSU is going to need to score a second-half point. It hasn’t happened since the Cowboys’ win over Tulsa two weeks ago. And yet I can’t blame Mike Gundy for throttling way back in the second half and letting his defense win games for him.
4 – Baylor (4-0, 2-0)
Last week: Upset Iowa State 31-29
This Saturday: at OSU, 6 p.m. (ESPN2)
The Bears had 15 fewer first downs and almost 200 less yards than Iowa State. They won because of a classic bend-but-don’t-break defense and because Trestan Ebner was a special teams wizard, returning a kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown and a punt 41 yards to set up a field goal.
5 – West Virginia (2-2, 0-1)
Last week: Dropped a 16-13 heartbreaker at OU
This Saturday: vs. Texas Tech, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN2)
The Mountaineers did everything to spring the upset Saturday night except the one thing they had to do – establish running back Leddie Brown. When Brown couldn’t get going it hamstrung West Virginia’s offense, and prevented WVU from scoring even the 17 points needed to win.
6 – Kansas State (3-1, 0-1)
Last week: Lost at OSU 31-20
This Saturday: vs. OU, 2:30 p.m. (FOX)
The Wildcats made two plays Saturday night in Stillwater – Malik Knowles’ 99-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the first quarter and Deuce Vaughn’s 55-yard catch-and-scamper for another TD in the third. Otherwise, you never once felt K-State had a shot to beat the Cowboys.
7 – Iowa State (2-2, 0-1)
Last week: Stumbled at Baylor 31-29
This Saturday: vs. Kansas, 6 p.m. (FS1)
You think Rattler had to endure a lot Saturday? At least he put it together to lead the game-winning field goal drive. Poor Purdy mishandled the snap on ISU’s late 2-point try at Baylor, fouling up any chance for the Cyclones to tie the score and get the game to overtime.
8 – TCU (2-1)
Last week: Lost the Iron Skillet to SMU 42-34
This Saturday: vs. Texas, 11 a.m. (ABC)
The Horned Frogs scored 34 points, totaled 446 yards and intercepted Tanner Mordecai three times Saturday. They lost because they surrendered 350 rushing yards and 595 total. Gary Patterson might internally combust before this season ends.
9 – Texas Tech (3-1, 0-1)
Last week: Literally defenseless in a 70-35 loss at Texas
This Saturday: at West Virginia, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN2)
There went any goodwill that embattled Tech coach Matt Wells gained with a 3-0 nonconference start. There’s no shame in losing at Texas. But barely competing? That’s a bad sign for the Red Raiders and the latest bad mark against Wells.
10 – Kansas (1-3, 0-1)
Last week: Led at half before falling 52-33 at Duke
This Saturday: at Iowa State, 6 p.m. (FS1)
KU’s Devin Neal rushed for 107 yards. Trevor Wilson had 122 yards receiving. A few more baby steps for Lance Leipold’s Jayhawks.