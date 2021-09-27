Guerin Emig's Big 12 football rankings: OU won again but lost its place atop Big 12

Defenses might be catching up with offenses in the Big 12 Conference, but it still takes a dynamic offense to win the league.

Oklahoma doesn’t have one right now. I’m not sure it’s going to have one this season.

Iowa State doesn’t have one. Not enough explosiveness at wide receiver, not nearly enough consistency from quarterback Brock Purdy.

Oklahoma State looked dynamic in the first half against Kansas State Saturday night, then didn’t score a point in the second.

Texas...

Texas? A team that has gone without gamebreakers at running back and wide receiver for over a decade? Really?

Yeah. Really.

Casey Thompson, two starts into his college career, looks more comfortable than any quarterback in the league. Bijan Robinson is the best running back in the league. Xavier Worthy and Jordan Whittington form the most dangerous receiving tandem in the league, since OU can’t get Marvin Mims and Jadon Haselwood on track.

I respect the defense the Sooners are playing. I respect Gabe Brkic’s clutch gene.