Guerin Emig's Big 12 football rankings: OU-Baylor-OSU for starters

This being the least predictable Big 12 football season I can remember, a weekly ranking feels as punishable as holding the tackling dummy for Malcolm Rodriguez at Lions’ camp.

Tell ya what, I’ll do it until I start to lose my mind. I’m guessing that happens about the time conference games begin.

While I can still think straight...

1 – Oklahoma (1-0)

Last week: Dusted UTEP 45-13

This Saturday: vs. Kent State, 6 p.m. (SoonerVision on ESPN+)

Running back Eric Gray after his first game speeding through Jeff Lebby’s desired tempo: “There were moments out there where you were like, ‘Dillon slow down. Ref, don’t spot the ball yet.’” Gray adjusted OK. He rushed for 102 yards to complement Dillon Gabriel and OU’s passing attack.

---

2 – Baylor (1-0)

Last week: Ran it up on Albany 69-10

This Saturday: at BYU, 9:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Saturday night in Provo should be a blast. BYU toyed with South Florida Saturday before winning 50-21. Baylor beat the Cougars in Waco last year behind Abram Smith’s 188 yards and 3 touchdowns on the ground. The Bears are running by committee this season.

---

3 – Oklahoma State (1-0)

Last week: Beat Central Michigan 58-44

This Saturday: vs. Arizona State, 6:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

Central Michigan quarterback Daniel Richardson went 36-of-49 for 424 yards and 4 touchdowns at OSU last Thursday night. Needless to say the Cowboys have got to improve against Sun Devils QB1 Emory Jones, a ballyhooed transfer from Florida.

---

4 – TCU (1-0)

Last week: Ran away from Colorado 38-13

This Saturday: vs. Tarleton, 7 p.m. (ESPN+)

A promising sign for the new TCU combination of Sonny Dykes and defensive coordinator Joe Gillespie – the Horned Frogs made their adjustments last Friday night and won the second half at Colorado 31-7.

---

5 – Texas (1-0)

Last week: Drilled Louisiana-Monroe 52-10

This Saturday: vs. Alabama, 11 a.m. (Fox)

The last time the Longhorns played the Crimson Tide was for the 2009 national championship. Bama QB Greg McElroy threw 11 passes. Bryce Young might throw 11 on the Tide’s opening drive Saturday. The Horns can score some in this one, but can they slow Young enough to stay close?

---

6 – Kansas State (1-0)

Last week: Blanked South Dakota 34-0

This Saturday: vs. Missouri, 11 a.m. (ESPN2)

The Wildcats got exactly what they needed heading into this weekend’s reunion with an old Big 12/Big Eight friend – a shutout on defense plus a momentum-building debut by first-year offensive coordinator Collin Klein.

---

7 – West Virginia (0-1)

Last week: Lost Backyard Brawl to Pitt 38-31

This Saturday: vs. Kansas, 5 p.m. (ESPN+)

Neal Brown to open his postgame press conference: “Don’t ask me what targeting is, don’t ask me what a catch is. Cause I don’t know, and I haven’t got an explanation.” Officials didn’t lose the game, Coach, you and your team did.

---

8 – Iowa State

Last week: Handled Southeast Missouri 42-10

This Saturday: at Iowa, 3 p.m. (Big Ten Network)

Iowa looked miserable in slogging past South Dakota State Saturday, scoring 7 points on a field goal and two safeties. So Iowa State all the way in this weekend’s Cy-Hawk renewal? Be careful. Matt Campbell still hasn’t conquered the Hawkeyes (0-for-5).

---

9 – Texas Tech (5-7, 3-6)

Last week: Pummeled Murray State 63-10

This Saturday: vs. Houston, 3 p.m. (FS1)

Tech won at Houston last year by intercepting Cougars quarterback Clayton Tune four times. A milestone, considering the Red Raiders aren’t exactly known for their defense.

---

10 – Kansas (1-0)

Last week: Blew out Tennessee Tech 56-10

This Saturday: at West Virginia, 5 p.m. (ESPN+)

Feels a little cruel making a team that won its opener by 46 dead last in the rankings. But my word was Tennessee Tech awful last Friday night. We’ll discover a lot more about the Jayhawks the rest of the month when they play WVU, Houston and Duke.