Guerin Emig's Big 12 football rankings: No avoiding it now... OU drops to dead dang last

Put Oklahoma State and TCU atop the Big 12 Conference, if for no other reason to set up the Cowboys’ second 1-vs-2 showdown in three weeks.

Put Oklahoma at the very bottom of a league it owned not long ago. The Upside Down isn’t just for “Stranger Things,” it describes life in Norman right now.

Here are the Sooners, Cowboys and all Big 12 teams in between...

1 – Oklahoma State (5-0, 2-0 in the Big 12)

Last week: Held off Texas Tech 41-31

This Saturday: at TCU, 2:30 p.m. (ABC)

Mike Gundy warned that the Big 12 was getting back to high-octane offense. Sure enough, the Cowboys and Red Raiders combined to run 190 plays Saturday. If that happens in Fort Worth this weekend, the OSU-TCU final will be 61-51, not 41-31.

2 – TCU (5-0, 2-0)

Last week: Outpunched Kansas 38-31

This Saturday: vs. OSU, 2:30 p.m. (ABC)

Max Duggan is the nation’s second-most efficient passer who can also beat you with his legs. Quentin Johnston is coming off a 14-catch, 206-yard gem at Kansas. Kendre Miller is on pace to surpass 1,000 yards rushing. The Pokes are gonna have to win a shootout at TCU.

3 – Kansas State (5-1, 3-0)

Last week: Snuffed out Iowa State 10-9

This Saturday: idle

The next four games for the Wildcats: at TCU, home to OSU, home to Texas, at Baylor. That’s a brutal stretch for Chris Klieman’s team, but don’t bet against him or his players. The Cats are figuring out all sorts of different ways to win.

4 – Texas (4-2, 2-1)

Last week: Humiliated the Sooners 49-0

This Saturday: vs. Iowa State, 11 a.m. (ABC)

It isn’t just Bijan Robinson and Xavier Worthy in open space. It’s Ja’Tavion Sanders, who looks more like Jermaine Gresham every week at tight end, and Jordan Whittington, an outstanding complementary wide receiver to Worthy. Best skill-position talent in the Big 12.

5 – Kansas (5-1, 2-1)

Last week: Lost Jalon Daniels before falling to TCU

This Saturday: at Oklahoma, 11 a.m. (ESPN2)

Daniels went down with a shoulder injury Saturday, leaving the Jayhawks in serious peril until backup Jason Bean kept them in it with 262 yards and a career-high 4 touchdown passes. If Bean can do that to TCU, he can certainly do that to OU this weekend in Norman.

6 – Baylor (3-2, 1-1)

Last week: idle

This Thursday: at West Virginia, 6 p.m. (FS1)

Bears running back Richard Reese was among 12 college football players named Reese who signed an NIL deal with Reese’s last week. That is absolute perfection. And just in time for Halloween.

7 – Texas Tech (3-3, 1-2)

Last week: Made OSU sweat before losing by 10

This Saturday: idle

After Behren Morton threw for 379 yards in his first college start at OSU, Gundy asked reporters what year Morton was. Informed he was a redshirt freshman, Gundy quipped: “That’s not good.” We’ll see where the road takes young Mr. Morton from here.

8 – Iowa State (3-3, 0-3)

Last week: Never reached end zone against K-State

This Saturday: at Texas, 11 a.m. (ABC)

If you’re going to throw 38 passes as ISU QB Hunter Dekkers did Saturday night, you’d better exceed 200 yards. Dekkers finished with 198. Matt Campbell appears to have a focal-point problem with an offense that has one touchdown over its past two games.

9 – West Virginia (2-3, 0-2)

Last week: idle

This Thursday: vs. Baylor, 6 p.m. (FS1)

How does a team rise from the basement of its conference? By taking Saturday off and watching the Red River carnage on ABC.

10 – Oklahoma (3-3, 0-3)

Last week: An all-time low point against Texas

This Saturday: vs. KU, 11 a.m. (ESPN2)

Brent Venables during his opening post-Texas statement Saturday: “Some ways we look like a tired football team. There’s probably several reasons why. Right now we’re having to play near perfect football. And we’re just not able to do that right now.” All of that is alarming.