Guerin Emig's Big 12 football rankings: Bedlam pits No. 4 vs. No. 9

How good a Saturday was it for TCU? Behold...

The Horned Frogs beat Texas, the team everybody in the Lone Star State outside Austin lives to beat.

They beat a Texas team with a certain defensive analyst on staff who has a statue outside TCU’s Amon Carter Stadium. They beat Gary Patterson.

They beat Patterson at his own game. They won on the strength of terrorizing defense.

They won on a day the Pac-12 Conference was thrown into chaos thanks to losses by UCLA and Oregon. That only helps the Horned Frogs’ College Football Playoff chances.

They won on a day ESPN College GameDay aired from Austin. All that did was draw a massive amount of attention to how good they are.

Bravo, Froggies. Job very well done.

To the rankings...

1 – TCU (10-0, 7-0 in the Big 12)

Last week: Subdued Texas 17-10

This Saturday: at Baylor, 11 a.m. (Fox)

Sonny Dykes should be National Coach of the Year. Offensive coordinator Garrett Morris should be a Broyles Award finalist. But how about the job defensive coordinator Joe Gillespie has done the past two weeks... and in particular in shutting down Texas’ big guns Saturday night.

2 – Kansas State (7-3, 5-2)

Last week: Gobbled up Baylor 31-3 in Waco

This Saturday: at West Virginia, 1 p.m. (ESPN+)

You know how the basketball has its Sixth Man of the Year Award. They should create a 12th Man of the Year for college football just to give it to Will Howard, K-State’s backup quarterback who won another game in relief of starter Adrian Martinez Saturday night.

3 – Texas (6-4, 4-3)

Last week: Took Big 12 championship race hit thanks to TCU

This Saturday: at Kansas, 2:30 p.m. (FS1)

Ineffective as Quinn Ewers, Bijan Robinson and Xavier Worthy were Saturday night, Texas’ defense still had a shot to hold TCU after pulling within 17-10 at the 4:25 mark. Three Horned Frog first downs later, that hope was gone.

4 – Oklahoma State (7-3, 4-3)

Last week: Pulled out 20-14 victory over Iowa State

This Saturday: Bedlam in Norman, 6:30 p.m. (ABC)

Among the playmakers on OSU’s defensive line Saturday in Stillwater: Nathan Latu, Kody Walterscheid and Ben Kopenski. Collin Oliver, Brock Martin, Xavier Benson and several other starters were terrific, but this was an all-hands-on-deck defensive gem by the Cowboys.

5 – Baylor (6-4, 4-3)

Last week: Overpowered by the Powercats

This Saturday: vs. TCU, 11 a.m. (Fox)

I lauded Dave Aranda for his fourth down guts at Oklahoma last week, so it’s only fair I point this out: The Bears’ fourth-and-3 try from their own 19-yard line late in the third quarter against K-State gained 1 yard. The Wildcats took over and scored quickly to make it 31-3.

6 – Texas Tech (5-5, 3-4)

Last week: Beat Kansas 43-30

This Saturday: at Iowa State, 6 p.m. (FS1)

Tyler Shough reminded us he can quarterback a little Saturday night – 246 yards and a touchdown passing, 76 and a touchdown rushing, no turnovers. I’m not sure I understand Joey McGuire’s use of his Tech QBs, but at least this decision paid handsomely.

7 – Kansas (6-4, 3-4)

Last week: Fell behind early in Lubbock and could not catch up

This Saturday: vs. Texas, 2:30 p.m. (FS1)

Jalon Daniels, Devin Neal and Jason Bean are cool stories, but Saturday showed us Lance Leipold’s best coaching this season has been done on defense. KU still has so many holes on that side of the ball. Tech exploited them in rolling up 510 yards and 26 first downs.

8 – West Virginia (4-6, 2-5)

Last week: Rallied to beat the Sooners 23-20

This Saturday: vs. K-State, 1 p.m. (ESPN+)

Garrett Greene, hero of the Mountaineers’ biggest win of the season: "They (OU) have a tough time stopping counters (run plays) so Graham (Harrell, WVU’s offensive coordinator) kept calling it... They couldn’t stop it." Ouch.

9 – Oklahoma (5-5, 2-5)

Last week: Lost a Big 12 game to WVU for first time in history

This Saturday: Bedlam in Norman, 6:30 p.m. (ABC)

Dropped touchdown passes. Called-back touchdown passes. Fourth quarter field goals off the upright. Terrible penalties at the worst possible times. The Sooners have done themselves no favors this year, and it was never more obvious than Saturday in Morgantown.

10 – Iowa State (4-6, 1-6)

Last week: Kicking themselves for lost opportunity at OSU

This Saturday: vs. Texas Tech, 6 p.m. (FS1)

It has been a long time since a Big 12 defense has played so well... only to have nothing to show for it because of so many problems on offense. You really do feel badly for the Cyclones’ defense.