Guerin Emig's Big 12 football ranking: OU followed by Iowa State and OSU at the top

The only thing that’s changed since I submitted my Big 12 Conference football ranking earlier this summer is feelings.
The preseason poll came out July 9. The entire conference went from a healthy respect for Oklahoma and Texas to a bitter disdain for them less than two weeks later.
Will that hostility influence the Big 12 pecking order? Doubtful. It will just make OU’s and Texas’ road trips more colorful.
As for actual football, my ranking heading into September is the same as it was heading into July...
1 – Oklahoma
This Saturday: at Tulane, 11 a.m. (ABC)
Sooners I’ll be keeping an eye on Saturday, assuming Hurricane Ida doesn’t interfere with the game: Andrew Raym, the Broken Arrow product set to replace Creed Humphrey at center; Jalen Redmond, the defensive lineman back from his 2020 opt-out; and Jadon Haselwood, a five-star talent positioned to emerge at wide receiver.
2 – Iowa State
This Saturday: vs. Northern Iowa, 3:30 p.m. (ESPN+)
The one mark on Matt Campbell’s otherwise spotless resume: season openers. The Cyclones are 2-3 out of the gate under Campbell, with losses to Louisiana, Iowa and Northern Iowa. If the Clones break faster Saturday, I’ll feel better about them challenging OU for Big 12 supremacy.
3 – Oklahoma State
This Saturday: vs. Missouri State, 6 p.m. (ESPN+)
The Cowboys can name their final score. What they need to do is emerge healthy, something they clearly were not coming out of their 2020 opener against Tulsa. Expect Mike Gundy to take full advantage of his pronounced depth in the second half, backup QB Shane Illingworth included.
4 – Texas
This Saturday: vs. Louisiana, 3:30 p.m. (Fox)
Steve Sarkisian reportedly decided the Big 12’s closest quarterback race over the weekend by picking Hudson Card to start ahead of Casey Thompson. The four-star redshirt freshman from Lake Travis had better be on point against the No. 23 Ragin’ Cajuns.
5 – TCU
This Saturday: Duquesne, 7 p.m. (ESPN+)
No Big 12 team gathered more August steam than the Horned Frogs. I heard more than one national commentator predict TCU, not ISU, will be OU’s biggest threat. Gary Patterson needs that to play out; he is 12-15 in conference games since the Frogs faced OU for the 2017 title.
6 – West Virginia
This Saturday: at Maryland, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN)
You know who’d make a sneaky good dark horse in this year’s league race? The Mountaineers. They have a returning quarterback in Jarret Doege, proven ability at the skill positions around him, and experience across a defense that ranked No. 4 in FBS last season.
7 – Kansas State
This Saturday: vs. Stanford, 11 a.m. (FS-1)
Kellis Robinett, the outstanding K-State beat writer for the Kansas City Star/Wichita Eagle, suggests the Wildcats might play both Skylar Thompson and Will Howard at quarterback. I would advise whoever takes snaps to get the ball to Deuce Vaughn as often as possible.
8 – Baylor
This Saturday: at Texas State, 6 p.m. (ESPN+)
The Bears’ first three games are against Texas State, Texas Southern and Kansas. Enjoy that 3-0 record while you can, fellas, because you probably aren’t winning again until you host Texas Tech in your season finale.
9 – Texas Tech
This Saturday: at Houston, 6 p.m. (ESPN)
Matt Wells needs a winning season for job security, and for Wells to have a winning season he needs this game badly. It’s going to be a tight fit. It will likely come down to whether Tech QB Tyler Shough can outplay Houston counterpart Clayton Tune.
10 – Kansas
This Friday: vs. South Dakota, 7 p.m. (ESPN+)
KU’s best shot to win a game this season comes right off the bat. South Dakota lost three of its four FCS games last spring to North Dakota, Missouri State and Youngstown State.