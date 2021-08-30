Guerin Emig's Big 12 football ranking: OU followed by Iowa State and OSU at the top

5 – TCU

This Saturday: Duquesne, 7 p.m. (ESPN+)

No Big 12 team gathered more August steam than the Horned Frogs. I heard more than one national commentator predict TCU, not ISU, will be OU’s biggest threat. Gary Patterson needs that to play out; he is 12-15 in conference games since the Frogs faced OU for the 2017 title.

6 – West Virginia

This Saturday: at Maryland, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN)

You know who’d make a sneaky good dark horse in this year’s league race? The Mountaineers. They have a returning quarterback in Jarret Doege, proven ability at the skill positions around him, and experience across a defense that ranked No. 4 in FBS last season.

7 – Kansas State

This Saturday: vs. Stanford, 11 a.m. (FS-1)

Kellis Robinett, the outstanding K-State beat writer for the Kansas City Star/Wichita Eagle, suggests the Wildcats might play both Skylar Thompson and Will Howard at quarterback. I would advise whoever takes snaps to get the ball to Deuce Vaughn as often as possible.