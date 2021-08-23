Guerin Emig: You may choose against COVID-19 vaccine protection, but then teams may choose to protect their fans against you

I’m trying to be patient with people who are hesitant about the vaccine because of preexisting health issues, or preexisting distrust of systems that have failed them or discriminated against them.

I’m really trying to be patient with the “personal choice” crowd, even as there seems no pulling many of them from their misinformation quicksand.

I am drawing a firm line at hypocrisy.

You can’t howl about choices you get to make and then turn around and decry others’ choices in response. Not when it comes to public health and the greater good.

Remember when we decided smoking was a detriment to public safety and banned it inside stadiums and arenas? You could still choose to smoke, just not around your 80,000 fellow spectators who wanted to watch the game without worrying about their welfare.

I doubt we reach the point of maximum COVID vaccination density at our stadiums and arenas this year. I am not aware of any movement toward vaccination cards and negative tests as prerequisites to get into OU, OSU or TU games.

But let’s be clear about something: If OU, OSU or TU enacts COVID safety measures that are even similar to the ones from last year as this season draws closer, they shouldn’t catch a hint of flak.