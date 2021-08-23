Guerin Emig: You may choose against COVID-19 vaccine protection, but then teams may choose to protect their fans against you

Oklahoma fans can’t get into the Sooners’ football opener at Tulane Sept. 4 without a vaccination card or proof of a negative COVID-19 test.
This is a byproduct of New Orleans’ vaccine mandate in the face of both rampant delta variant cases and low vaccine numbers in Louisiana. It is an effort to keep people safe, plain and simple.
Some people are pushing back against safety.
When news of Tulane’s policy, announced by Green Wave athletic director Troy Dannen Aug. 12, reached one OU football message board, a poster responded with: “dumbass sheep.”
Another went with: “Ill be there. Won’t be vaxed and wont test. We’ll see if I can make it past the Gestapo.”
A sign from an anti-vaccine mandate protest in New Orleans Sunday read: “I will not give up my freedom for your fear.”
Children are getting sick from COVID-19. A 32-year-old assistant football coach at Western Carolina, due to play at OU Sept. 11, just died from it.
Any number of legitimate information sources tout vaccination against the coronavirus. The Food and Drug Administration has just fully approved the Pfizer vaccine.
And still there are folks who land on “personal choice” when it comes to getting a free, available injection that protects themselves and those around them.
So here’s where I land: If you choose not protect yourselves and others, you have no right to complain when others choose to protect themselves from you. Freedom cuts both ways.
That goes for OU fans facing the facts surrounding the Tulane opener.
And for Oregon and Oregon State fans who can’t get into Ducks and Beavers home games this fall without a vaccination card or proof of a negative COVID test.
And for Las Vegas Raiders fans who must present vaccination cards to get into home games this NFL season.
And for Brooklyn Nets and Toronto Raptors fans who must present vaccination cards to get into home games this NBA season.
These are universities and organizations working in conjunction with local health authorities to determine safe COVID protocols. That’s no different than last year at this time when we wore masks if we wanted to go watch games. A small price to pay.
What is different is vaccines’ availability. We have weapons to fight the pandemic.
It doesn’t seem much to ask folks to get stuck in the arm as a price for their, and our, safety.
It is for some, unfortunately. That enrages me.
I’m trying very hard to heed the advice of calmer, smarter people who say it’s better to educate than denigrate. I know folks who take their medical cues from dark, ignorant corners of Facebook, and I’m passing along links to stories like John Peacock’s. He’s the late Western Carolina coach.
I’m sharing testimonials like Dale Dawkins’. He’s the Buffalo Bills tackle who thought he might lose his battle with COVID while recently hospitalized.
I’m sharing the story of Saint Francis nurse Ameila Cannon, whose 3-year-old daughter, Aurora, contracted COVID and wound up in an ICU with respiratory distress. Amelia believes her activity treating unvaccinated patients in the hospital led Aurora to catch the virus.
I’m trying to be patient with people who are hesitant about the vaccine because of preexisting health issues, or preexisting distrust of systems that have failed them or discriminated against them.
I’m really trying to be patient with the “personal choice” crowd, even as there seems no pulling many of them from their misinformation quicksand.
I am drawing a firm line at hypocrisy.
You can’t howl about choices you get to make and then turn around and decry others’ choices in response. Not when it comes to public health and the greater good.
Remember when we decided smoking was a detriment to public safety and banned it inside stadiums and arenas? You could still choose to smoke, just not around your 80,000 fellow spectators who wanted to watch the game without worrying about their welfare.
I doubt we reach the point of maximum COVID vaccination density at our stadiums and arenas this year. I am not aware of any movement toward vaccination cards and negative tests as prerequisites to get into OU, OSU or TU games.
But let’s be clear about something: If OU, OSU or TU enacts COVID safety measures that are even similar to the ones from last year as this season draws closer, they shouldn’t catch a hint of flak.
There are thousands who come see the Sooners, Cowboys and Golden Hurricane play. They want to enjoy themselves. They have the right to protect themselves.
OU, OSU, TU and other athletic departments, as well as any professional sports organizations, have the right to promote that cause with whatever policy they see fit.