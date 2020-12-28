Guerin Emig: With business of college football never clearer, players who opt out of bowls never more justified

Schools, in consultation with medical advisers, shielded players in the most protective campus environment they could construct, and helped them navigate a season where the only thing they knew for sure was if they managed to isolate all week, pass tests all week and not get contact traced all week, they could play on Saturday.

This put a massive strain on everyone.

“I can speak for our players, but I know talking to a lot of my colleagues across the country, I think we’re all in some ways experiencing a very similar thing. Where these players are at mentally is not normal,” Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley said recently. “And how could it be? I mean, lives of everyone have been turned upside down and changed in so many drastic ways.”

Brown, Williams and Collins are simply steadying themselves. They are trying to steady their futures.

Given the Tilt-A-Whirl they have ridden the past several months, how can we possibly blame them? How can we not give them our unconditional support as they opt out?

Teammates who have opted to play in bowls get it.