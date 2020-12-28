Guerin Emig: With business of college football never clearer, players who opt out of bowls never more justified

Two friends of mine in two separate weekend conversations bemoaned the fact that Zaven Collins has opted out of Tulsa’s Armed Forces Bowl. It is a bummer, undeniably.
So is Tre Brown’s opting out of Oklahoma’s Cotton Bowl, and Rodarius Williams’ opting out of Oklahoma State’s Cheez-It Bowl.
Imagine Williams, among FBS’ best cover cornerbacks, matched up against D’Eriq King and Miami on Tuesday. Imagine Brown, the Sooners’ big-game defensive playmaker, battling Heisman Trophy finalist Kyle Trask and Florida Wednesday.
And what about Collins, Tulsa’s Nagurski Trophy-winning linebacker, dirtying Mike Leach’s beautiful offensive mind? That alone would have made TU-Mississippi State worth watching Thursday.
Three regrettable absences? If we are being selfish, yes. We like to see good football games, especially come postseason, and great players enhance that possibility.
Three wise decisions? No question.
When unpaid college football players have real opportunities to cash in on their value, and they can get a jump on those opportunities by skipping one bowl game, we should thank them for their service and wish them well. Keep this logic on standby every December. Apply it to OSU offensive headliners Chuba Hubbard and Teven Jenkins, who opted out several days before Williams did.
These are business decisions every year that players make.
This particular year, when playing a college football season is tied to the financial stability of college athletic departments, let’s bold-print the word “business.”
When the pandemic dissolved the NCAA Basketball Tournament last March, the NCAA took a $700 million hit. The tremors shook conferences and schools until budget cuts and pay cuts fell out. Some jobs, and in certain cases some sports, were next to go.
A college football season became the industry’s best hope to avoid further economic catastrophe. That meant delivering games to media partners to make good on contracts, and to whatever ticket-buyers and suite-holders allowed inside the stadium so some game-day revenue could be realized.
That meant players powering through the pandemic.
Schools, in consultation with medical advisers, shielded players in the most protective campus environment they could construct, and helped them navigate a season where the only thing they knew for sure was if they managed to isolate all week, pass tests all week and not get contact traced all week, they could play on Saturday.
This put a massive strain on everyone.
“I can speak for our players, but I know talking to a lot of my colleagues across the country, I think we’re all in some ways experiencing a very similar thing. Where these players are at mentally is not normal,” Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley said recently. “And how could it be? I mean, lives of everyone have been turned upside down and changed in so many drastic ways.”
Brown, Williams and Collins are simply steadying themselves. They are trying to steady their futures.
Given the Tilt-A-Whirl they have ridden the past several months, how can we possibly blame them? How can we not give them our unconditional support as they opt out?
Teammates who have opted to play in bowls get it.
“I definitely praise guys if they opt out. If they want to do their own thing, they have their own reasons for doing so,” OSU receiver Tylan Wallace said. “And also guys that finish out the season... I praise either way.”
“If you know that’s the right thing they feel they need to do for their future, I don’t see an issue with it at all,” OU center Creed Humphrey said, “especially with how difficult this year has been for so many people and so many players.”
Players did get something for their efforts. The games gave them a sorely-needed emotional outlet, and provided those with NFL aspirations some valuable film.
Williams, Brown and Collins bolstered their draft stock that way. Now is their time to jump, so they have made business decisions.
We must all recognize the justification for those decisions, particularly at the end of a season where the business of college football has never been clearer.