Guerin Emig: Williams' best game invites Mayfield-Murray comparisons, and Sooners should prosper as result

NORMAN — Caleb Williams spent Saturday afternoon spinning away from some Texas Tech pass rushers, galloping away from others, or standing in the pocket and firing BBs over and between Red Raider pass defenders.
Williams didn’t have to save Oklahoma like he did against Texas or at Kansas. This wasn’t the 18-year-old quarterback’s most dramatic performance in that sense. It didn’t need to be. His team won 52-21.
But I dare say it was his most inspiring performance, simply for what it recalled and where it could lead.
Williams dropped hints of Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray, Lincoln Riley’s two standard-bearing OU quarterbacks, all over Owen Field on this sun-soaked day.
When Texas Tech blitzed him, even ran free at him a time or two, Williams evaded the rush with Mayfield’s old feel or Murray’s old quickness. It looked effortless, like he was enjoying himself. Mayfield and Murray looked like that from 2015-18.
When Williams set himself to throw, wherever on the field that was, it too looked effortless. He read receivers on posts or outs, medium or deep. Once or twice with Mario Williams, he threw as if he knew exactly where Williams was headed before Williams did. It was uncanny.
Mayfield and Murray were like that as Sooners. They threw to open receivers, sure, but also to open spots they trusted their receivers to run into. There was a connection in those OU passing attacks, and everything ran both smoothly and explosively as a result.
That’s what OU’s passing attack looked like Saturday.
Sooner wide receivers played very well. Mario Williams, Marvin Mims, Drake Stoops, Jadon Haselwood, the whole lot of them.
But their quarterback...
“Played phenomenally,” Stoops said.
He played like Mayfield and Murray.
Williams isn’t either one of those Heisman Trophy winners. The kid has played 3½ games. To reach that level, wholly, at his stage is to defy the laws of experience.
But a kid can still leave traces as he springs forward. He can still remind you that some quarterbacks do things in games you can’t totally explain but darn sure know it when you see it.
The quintessential “it” factor that Mayfield and Murray so obviously possessed.
When I suggested to Riley Saturday that those traces existed with Williams, the coach said: “There’s some things that he does at a young age that are really impressive. He’s got a good, calm demeanor about the game. He’s done a good job in scramble situations here early in the season. He does a good job not getting too high or too low. And yeah, I think there’s a certain feel that he has on some things that are good and I would expect to continue to get better. So yeah.
“The situation is so totally different than with those other guys. But solely for Caleb, there’s a lot of things that as a young player he’s doing at a high level, no question about it. It’s impressive to see his poise and the way he approaches it with not having had all the experience in the world.
“There’s a lot of positives and a lot to build on.”
The building on is where it gets really exciting.
OU built onto Mayfield’s skill, knack and presence for three years. That got the Sooners three Big 12 Conference championships and two College Football Playoff appearances.
OU built onto Murray’s skill, knack and presence the year after Mayfield left. That won another Big 12 title and birthed another CFP semifinal.
Perhaps the Sooners are building toward something similar with Williams as soon as this season. They still have big holes to patch and three big regular-season games to win, but their quarterback gives them that shot. Are you kidding? He just completed 23 passes for 402 yards and 6 touchdowns, doing much of that work while dropping jaws.
Williams didn’t explode to big runs like he did against Texas and Kansas, just big passes. In a way, that made his quarterbacking more impressive.
“To be as young as he is and to be able to go out there and get through all his reads and be comfortable in the pocket,” Mims marveled, “break down when you need to, throw on the run with amazing accuracy, it’s a pretty cool thing to watch.”
We have watched it before with Riley’s two golden-ticket quarterbacks.
Williams needs more wins to reach the Mayfield-Murray plateau, obviously. More numbers. He needs a championship of some kind. That’s going to take time.
But goodness is it tantalizing to imagine what he’ll do with that time. He has shown us, albeit with a 3½-game sample size, he is on a unique trajectory.
Williams showed us Saturday in his best OU game yet that he already possesses quite a lot that is unique, something a coach as fortunate as Riley can both appreciate and prosper from.