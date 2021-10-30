Guerin Emig: Williams' best game invites Mayfield-Murray comparisons, and Sooners should prosper as result

“The situation is so totally different than with those other guys. But solely for Caleb, there’s a lot of things that as a young player he’s doing at a high level, no question about it. It’s impressive to see his poise and the way he approaches it with not having had all the experience in the world.

“There’s a lot of positives and a lot to build on.”

The building on is where it gets really exciting.

OU built onto Mayfield’s skill, knack and presence for three years. That got the Sooners three Big 12 Conference championships and two College Football Playoff appearances.

OU built onto Murray’s skill, knack and presence the year after Mayfield left. That won another Big 12 title and birthed another CFP semifinal.

Perhaps the Sooners are building toward something similar with Williams as soon as this season. They still have big holes to patch and three big regular-season games to win, but their quarterback gives them that shot. Are you kidding? He just completed 23 passes for 402 yards and 6 touchdowns, doing much of that work while dropping jaws.

Williams didn’t explode to big runs like he did against Texas and Kansas, just big passes. In a way, that made his quarterbacking more impressive.