Guerin Emig: Why Ohio State and Notre Dame are cautionary tales for Sooners this spring

Oklahomans are getting the COVID-19 vaccination, Oklahoma football players included.
“We have some who already have received the vaccine,” Sooners coach Lincoln Riley reported Thursday ahead of Monday’s first spring practice. “I would say the number of players that are interested and will get the vaccine has grown significantly in the last few months. I think there was a lot of hesitation initially, but a lot of that has been alleviated.
“As it stands right now, I think a large number of our team will be vaccinated at some point this spring.”
This is very encouraging. So is the fact that state COVID-19 case numbers are at their lowest, over a seven-day average, since last summer.
Oklahomans should celebrate these developments, OU footballers included.
Just not to the point of dropping our guard or our masks. We do that and suddenly the Sooners wind up like Ohio State, Notre Dame, Tennessee or any other football program that has paused spring activities due to COVID-19 outbreaks, positive test results and/or contact traces.
The Sooners can’t lower their shields. Riley uses what has occurred elsewhere to drive home that fact.
“Absolutely,” he said. “I think it creates a sense of reality for us, without a doubt. People are going to be more conservative in an offseason as far as the threshold to shut something down. We get that. But at the same time, we can’t have some false sense of security that this thing is over and we can go back to not wearing a mask, not distancing or not doing any of that.
“We are still using our entire facility. We’re still meeting in the same areas that we did in the fall, which was to promote those same things in distancing and not too many people in one place.”
It is as much of a drag now as it was last fall. It is also just as necessary, same as the COVID-19 testing players and staff continue to endure if less frequently.
“We’re still testing every player on our roster. Each player will still be tested multiple times throughout the semester,” Riley said. “We’re not testing three times a week like we were during the season. We’re trying to find that fine line.”
The test results have been promising to this point.
“We’ve had very, very few cases, very few instances of contact tracing,” Riley said. “Our guys have done a nice job. They’ve been able to stay in the weight room and stay engaged.”
Most important, they have been able to stay healthy.
Coaches stress the importance of this spring because of the uneven nature of last fall, and because everybody forfeited last spring to the pandemic. Everyone is still playing some catch-up from a competitive standpoint.
“If we put ourselves in a position where we have to shut down, we are putting ourselves in a major disadvantage,” Riley said. “We’re going to hurt guys’ growth as players. We’re going to hurt our growth as a team.”
The players’ health and safety stands above all of that. The better they take care, the higher their chances of avoiding a virus that can be gravely dangerous.
The players also want to play ball, something they made very clear last fall.
A coach has all sorts of reasons to use any means necessary to keep his kids vigilant against COVID-19, especially as excuses to ease off pop up.
Riley says he’ll use the Buckeyes, Volunteers and Fighting Irish.
“We have to stay the course,” he said. “Some of the examples across the country are certainly things we can point to, and hopefully we can learn from (that) without having to experience ourselves.”
