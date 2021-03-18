Guerin Emig: Why Ohio State and Notre Dame are cautionary tales for Sooners this spring

The Sooners can’t lower their shields. Riley uses what has occurred elsewhere to drive home that fact.

“Absolutely,” he said. “I think it creates a sense of reality for us, without a doubt. People are going to be more conservative in an offseason as far as the threshold to shut something down. We get that. But at the same time, we can’t have some false sense of security that this thing is over and we can go back to not wearing a mask, not distancing or not doing any of that.

“We are still using our entire facility. We’re still meeting in the same areas that we did in the fall, which was to promote those same things in distancing and not too many people in one place.”

It is as much of a drag now as it was last fall. It is also just as necessary, same as the COVID-19 testing players and staff continue to endure if less frequently.

“We’re still testing every player on our roster. Each player will still be tested multiple times throughout the semester,” Riley said. “We’re not testing three times a week like we were during the season. We’re trying to find that fine line.”

The test results have been promising to this point.