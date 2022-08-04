Guerin Emig: Why defensive-minded Brent Venables is the right coach at the right time for OU's offensive players too

Brent Venables is the right football coach at the right time for Oklahoma most obviously because he’ll never trade the Sooners for Southern Cal the day after Bedlam. But let’s go a little deeper than that.
Let’s hear from his players. His offensive players, that is, not the defensive guys who gobble up Venables’ seek-and-destroy mentality like it was Chipotle after church.
“This is going to sound kind of weird, but I wanted to play for a defensive-minded head coach,” OU wide receiver Theo Wease said this week. “I really couldn’t tell you why. It’s just kind of a different spark they bring to the table.”
That explains it perfectly. It’s that spark. Or, in Venables’ case, sparks. They fly all over the program, igniting not just linebackers and safeties but quarterbacks and running backs.
“It’s just a different mindset, Coach Venables talking about championship strain, effort with technique, the physicality,” OU QB Dillon Gabriel noticed last spring. “It’s different from a defensive-minded head coach with that part, the mentality.”
It is different. Ask any Trojans around when Pete Carroll replaced Paul Hackett at USC in 2000, or any Crimson Tide players who remember Nick Saban succeeding Mike Shula in 2007.
When the head coach would just as soon see his nose tackle mow over a center as his quarterback complete a 50-yard post, it reverberates through the locker room. Players on offense and defense are equally moved.
Asked last April if he had ever endured a tougher spring practice season, tight end Brayden Willis said: “Quite frankly, no. But I love it. This is a hard game.”
Not that offensive-minded head coaches can’t get their players to meet the demands, but...
“It’s been a blessing,” Willis continued, “because if the head coach brings it, then who am I not to bring it as well? It gets all of us fired up, juiced up and ready to go.”
“Coach Venables, he’s really passionate about what he talks about and the stuff he does,” OU wideout Marvin Mims said at Big 12 Media Days last month. “I don’t know how to explain it. It’s just completely different from being in the past culture to being in this culture.”
That explains it pretty well.
It isn’t like Lincoln Riley had the Sooners in a rut before he flew to USC last November. OU was good enough to make three College Football Playoffs over his five seasons on the job.
It’s just there was always that undercurrent of “Are they tough enough to win in the Playoff? Are they strong enough?”
Part of that narrative stemmed from Riley’s offensive wizardry, and the “finesse team” label that stuck as a result. That feels as unfair as the stereotype that offensive-leaning head coaches are too cerebral for their own good, that they’d rather draw up new plays when trailing 49-14 at halftime than cop a new attitude by throwing a chair through a chalkboard.
Riley ran hot at times.
Venables, though, runs hotter. In tandem with returning strength sergeant Jerry Schmidt, Venables runs a program in the same manner that Torrance Marshall, Rocky Calmus and Teddy Lehman used to run down tailbacks as Venables’ vintage OU linebackers – with equal parts efficiency and ferocity.
How this translates on game days remains a question. Had USC and Alabama not won big under their overall direction, Carroll and Saban could have raised the dead to motivate their players and still would have been fired. To succeed, Venables will need the same knack for the big chair that his old boss Bob Stoops showed 23 years ago.
But then don’t players have to buy into a coach before they can excel for him?
Also, wasn’t it especially critical that these Sooners buy into their new coach last December after the post-Bedlam shock of late November?
OU’s buy-in is reflected by what Wease said this week, an update on something he said last spring: “Honestly, defense wins championships. And you know, Coach V is just bringing a whole new culture... Well not a whole new culture because OU’s been OU. But he’s just reestablishing that and I’m excited.”
Whether new or reestablished, the culture under Venables is what you would expect from someone who spent years tackling ball-carriers before making a career of teaching that brute art.
That culture, fostered by a head coach who thinks of football in a totally different sense than his OU predecessor, feels like just what the Sooners need.
