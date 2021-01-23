Guerin Emig: While nice that OU beat Kansas, every basketball game played right now is a victory

The Cowboys missed their game at West Virginia last Tuesday before losing to Baylor Saturday. OSU didn’t have star Cade Cunningham against the Bears because he was just cleared through COVID protocols to resume physical activity and isn’t ready for a game yet.

“It’s not like you see it coming,” OSU coach Mike Boynton said of his program’s recent coronavirus shutdown. “It just happens. All of a sudden it’s ‘go home.’ Kind of like what we experienced with the way the Big 12 Tournament ended last year.”

The theory is that jolt last March, plus the difficulties in getting through the college football season, should have prepared basketball coaches and players for the disjointed nature of this season.

But then just because you know a storm is coming doesn’t make it easier to deal with when it hits.

“It’s hard to know how to prepare for it mentally,” Boynton said, “even for a coach.”

Imagine how the players feel.