Guerin Emig: While nice that OU beat Kansas, every basketball game played right now is a victory

It was encouraging to see Oklahoma beat Kansas on Saturday.
The Sooners needed a notable win, and got it thanks to De’Vion Harmon throughout the game and Austin Reaves late. Now they can feel better about making the NCAA Tournament. That’s always a pleasant way to end a basketball season.
Honestly, though? It was encouraging just to see Oklahoma play Kansas on Saturday afternoon, since any game right now amounts to a victory.
“It’s just a weird thing, a weird season,” OU forward Brady Manek said last week. “You’ve got West Virginia-OSU shutting down. You’ve got me being out. You get players taken out, teams taken out. We didn’t play the first few games of the season. I mean, it’s just constant.”
The coronavirus has been a constant worry for 10 months now. It has been worse than that since winter's arrival.
OU didn’t have Manek for back-to-back games earlier this month after he took a knock against Baylor Jan. 6 and then tested positive for COVID-19. The Sooners’ game at Oklahoma State last Saturday was postponed because of a positive test in OSU’s program.
The Cowboys missed their game at West Virginia last Tuesday before losing to Baylor Saturday. OSU didn’t have star Cade Cunningham against the Bears because he was just cleared through COVID protocols to resume physical activity and isn’t ready for a game yet.
“It’s not like you see it coming,” OSU coach Mike Boynton said of his program’s recent coronavirus shutdown. “It just happens. All of a sudden it’s ‘go home.’ Kind of like what we experienced with the way the Big 12 Tournament ended last year.”
The theory is that jolt last March, plus the difficulties in getting through the college football season, should have prepared basketball coaches and players for the disjointed nature of this season.
But then just because you know a storm is coming doesn’t make it easier to deal with when it hits.
“It’s hard to know how to prepare for it mentally,” Boynton said, “even for a coach.”
Imagine how the players feel.
“Before the season even started I was irritated about it, because the energy from the fans and the crowd and stuff like that, you just miss that,” OU guard Alondes Williams said. “And then distractions... You missing a game, postponing because of contact tracing, it just irritates you. So it’s very frustrating.”
Asked if a guy gets numb to it all, Manek said: “Yeah, you think you are. Then something comes up and you’re like, ‘Aw, well, didn’t see that one coming. I guess we’ll have to adjust.’”
There is so much adjusting now.
The Big 12 sends out makeup dates for postponed games daily, it feels like. Kansas is playing a rare Thursday nighter next week. Bedlam next month will be a two-games-in-three-days series.
Every Big 12 team has been upended since the New Year. Texas, Texas Tech and TCU had double postponements last week. Iowa State has missed three straight games. West Virginia recently missed three straight.
Teams that play through do so with roster challenges. OSU faced No. 2 Baylor with eight players Saturday, one of whom was just put on scholarship. Iowa State coach Steve Prohm has four walk-ons ready for duty whenever the Cyclones return.
This isn’t just a Big 12 problem. According to a CBSSports.com report last week, commissioners from the Atlantic 10, Big Sky and Big West are concerned about a sport-wide shutdown amid the country’s dire pandemic situation.
“Everyone is holding their breath,” A-10 commissioner Bernadette McGlade told CBS’ Matt Norlander.
That’s a tough way to go, but at least teams are playing on. When they can.
“With COVID, I don’t think there are definite answers,” OU coach Lon Kruger said.
Nope. Just a lot of deep breaths.
And a lot of this sentiment offered by Manek: “I’m hoping between now and the end of this season that something changes, or something in regards to the pandemic gets better.”
We all hope so. In the meantime, we should appreciate the bright spots amid such a dark situation.
The college basketball games that are played, in Norman, Stillwater or anywhere else, certainly qualify.