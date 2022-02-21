Guerin Emig: What's important after college basketball turns ugly, a reevaluation of handshake lines or a reaffirmation of coaches' role modeling? Both.

Here’s something I never considered before Oklahoma coach Porter Moser brought it up Monday afternoon: “You don’t know the back story. There might be some things in the recruiting process that have gone on that nobody knows about. There might have been a recruiting battle that got testy. You don’t know those things.

“You want to win so bad that (every) game is meaningful. There might have been something going on. I’m not saying it was in that case (either ORU-NDSU or Michigan-Wisconsin), I’m just saying in general. It’s not easy.”

Moser, who for the record is against eliminating the handshake line, used the postgame meeting between Chris Beard and Mark Adams Saturday as an exceptional moment that I’ll bet 99 percent of us took for granted.

Beard coaches Texas after leading Texas Tech the past five seasons. Adams took over the Red Raiders after being Beard's assistant.

Feelings between the two fan bases are jagged as a result of Beard's job change. That has poured butane over the rivalry.