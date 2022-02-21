Guerin Emig: What's important after college basketball turns ugly, a reevaluation of handshake lines or a reaffirmation of coaches' role modeling? Both.

A few college basketball coaches lost their cool during the traditional postgame handshake line and now we’re wondering two things:
1 — Should the sport reconsider the tradition?
2 — Should coaches reconsider their responsibilities as role models, especially in the heat of difficult moments?
This doesn’t have to be either/or. The answer to both questions can be “yes.”
Read what one Power 5 head coach texted me Monday morning: “First, coaches should be held to the highest level of accountability as examples to the people we are supposed to lead...
“I also think the handshake line is useless.”
About that last sentiment...
A last-second dunk resulted in words being exchanged & a scuffle between @ORUMBB & NDSU during the postgame handshake.
Paul Mills exchanged words with NDSU coaches and players.
It isn’t just because ORU coach Paul Mills went after North Dakota State counterpart Dave Richman during the handshake line after the Golden Eagles’ 77-59 loss to the Bison last Thursday night, or because Michigan’s Juwan Howard got into it with Wisconsin’s Greg Gard before swinging at Badgers assistant Joe Krabbenhoft following the Wolverines’ 77-63 loss to the Badgers Sunday.
Here's really good raw video of the aftermath of #Michigan and #Wisconsin. You can clearly hear Juwan Howard say "I'll remember that" to Greg Gard prior to the altercation.
“People don’t know about stuff that goes on during the typical handshake, even,” the P5 coach who used the term “useless” told me. “There can be so much misunderstood or taken out of context.”
Here’s something I never considered before Oklahoma coach Porter Moser brought it up Monday afternoon: “You don’t know the back story. There might be some things in the recruiting process that have gone on that nobody knows about. There might have been a recruiting battle that got testy. You don’t know those things.
“You want to win so bad that (every) game is meaningful. There might have been something going on. I’m not saying it was in that case (either ORU-NDSU or Michigan-Wisconsin), I’m just saying in general. It’s not easy.”
Moser, who for the record is against eliminating the handshake line, used the postgame meeting between Chris Beard and Mark Adams Saturday as an exceptional moment that I’ll bet 99 percent of us took for granted.
Beard coaches Texas after leading Texas Tech the past five seasons. Adams took over the Red Raiders after being Beard's assistant.
Feelings between the two fan bases are jagged as a result of Beard's job change. That has poured butane over the rivalry.
“Chris stopped and congratulated (Adams),” Moser said of Tech's 61-55 win in Austin. “I can’t imagine how hard that was after that loss. I know. I get it. I’ve played my old school before, much less in that venue on that stage with those circumstances. You know how hard it was for Chris to do that? Not easy.”
There was no gamesmanship at the end of Texas Tech-Texas Saturday. NDSU pressed ORU up by double digits. Michigan pressed Wisconsin down by double digits. Both major violations of basketball’s honor code.
Things got ugly at Fargo and Madison as a result.
More Monday morning texts to me from various college basketball assistant coaches as a result:
“Reconsider the handshake line. With COVID and emotions high, eliminate it altogether. Do what the NBA does.”
“You’re bringing bad things into the equation when you bring competitors together after emotional games. Coaches shake before the game as a sign of class. But after the game let teams go their own way.”
This is all worth our consideration.
And so is this text from a college basketball mid-major head coach: “I am in favor of keeping the handshake line. As a society, we can’t just quit. We can’t give up on doing things the right way.”
Our society falls woefully short of “the right way” currently. We take things personally and, far too often, hatefully.
My colleague Bill Haisten first suggested a handshake line reconsideration after attending last Friday’s Booker T. Washington-Owasso game. It wasn’t just game intensity inside Nathan E. Harris that night, but something personal. It came dangerously close to spilling onto players after the final horn.
Who must guide us through such emotional crises? Who must be the role models? The adults.
The coaches.
BTW and Owasso coaches Eli K. Brown III and Brian Montonati addressed the situation reasonably to Haisten Friday night. That’s encouraging.
This is discouraging...
The kids going through the ORU-North Dakota State and Michigan-Wisconsin handshake lines seemed to be doing just fine initially. The players were handling their business... until the coaches, the adults, behaved like children.
Then it was on for everybody.
“What are you always telling your guys? You’ve gotta handle adversity,” Moser said. “You’ve gotta react when things don’t go your way.”
I wish Mills, Richman, Howard, Gard and their coaching staffs could have heard that Monday. I trust they were too busy doing some soul-searching.
I hope they find the correct answers.
Is one of college basketball’s answers in light of what happened in Fargo and Madison “eliminate the handshake line?” Could be.
There’s nothing wrong with considering the possibility anyway, after seeking coaches' input.
Just as there’s nothing wrong with a coach saying, as Moser did Monday: “I don’t think how we handle problems is avoiding them.”