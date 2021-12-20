Guerin Emig: What to make of OU's strangest bowl in 27 years? No idea

Oklahoma is about to play its strangest postseason game in 27 years, and so if you’re asking me how the Sooners will do in the Alamo Bowl against Oregon Dec. 30, I’m answering: I have no earthly idea.
I’m asking a question in response to your question, actually: Does this game signify the end of an era of OU football? Or the beginning of one?
“It’s a really interesting question,” Sooners receiver Marvin Mims said when I asked him. “It’s kind of both ends. It’s the end of the season and it is a new beginning.”
It is the closest thing OU has played to the 1994 Copper Bowl since that bizarre night in Tucson. Gary Gibbs coached his final game while successor Howard Schnellenberger dropped into the ESPN booth at one point for commentary.
The Sooners aren’t near the mess they were in losing 31-6 to BYU that night. Their former coach, Lincoln Riley, is off to his new job at USC. Their new coach, Brent Venables, has already handled the transition better than Schnellenberger did 27 years ago.
Bob Stoops is in charge of the Alamo Bowl. That’s 100 times a wiser choice than Gibbs sticking around for the Copper a month after his November of ’94 resignation, even if Gibbs’ heart meant well.
Still OU is caught between two realities.
“I feel like it’s the close of a chapter that didn’t go the way we wanted it to,” linebacker DaShaun White said. “But it’s also the beginning of something totally new. There’s a new shot at it for this team, this university Sort of new life in the same sense.
“Because I think that a lot of people were... I mean, a lot of people were really broken from what happened.”
That statement, to me, tilts the Alamo Bowl from “end of one thing” to “beginning of another.”
The Sooners can assert Riley made a business decision in the interest of his family all they want. His decision still cut deeply.
Better to see the Alamo, then, as a first connector to Venables than a last extension of Riley.
“This is the first time these new coaches have laid eyes on us,” Mims said. “We have things we’ve done in the past they can see, but this is the first time they’ve stood in person in practice, see how we practice, see how we handle ourselves, see the things we do wrong and the things we do right. So it’s definitely an audition for everybody that’s out there.”
Blurring the picture is the presence of Brian Odom, Calvin Thibodeaux and Jamar Cain, defensive position coaches on Riley’s OU staff, in the Sooners’ bowl preparations. They’re off to new gigs – Odom and Cain at USC and Thibodeaux at SMU – after the Alamo, but not before finishing one last job at OU.
“With our coaches coming back and coaching this game, I think there’s more finality in it,” defensive end Reggie Grimes said. “This will be the last game we will have with these guys, a lot of them who we’ve been with since the beginning. Coach Cain’s first year here was my freshman year.
“Finishing out with them is really important. It speaks to their character and speaks to how those guys go about things.”
“They want to finish this with a win and help our players get an opportunity to win,” Stoops said. “So I appreciate that.”
In that sense Grimes’ word feels right. “Finality.”
“We want to close out this year strong,” Mims said, “and have something to look forward to in January when we come back to workouts.”
In that sense White’s phrase feels right. “New life.”
I favor White’s assessment only because it feels like the Sooners need “new life” more than “finality” given Riley’s jolting departure Nov. 28.
But to say I have a handle on the Sooners’ psyche, or how they’ll play Dec. 30 in San Antonio? Uh uh. It’s way too strange a game to be certain about anything.
“Our main goal, like it is for every game, is to win,” running back Kennedy Brooks claimed. “Nothing is different just because a coach leaves or whatever. At the end of the day, it’s just football.”
If only it was that easy this time.