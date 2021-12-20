Guerin Emig: What to make of OU's strangest bowl in 27 years? No idea

Still OU is caught between two realities.

“I feel like it’s the close of a chapter that didn’t go the way we wanted it to,” linebacker DaShaun White said. “But it’s also the beginning of something totally new. There’s a new shot at it for this team, this university Sort of new life in the same sense.

“Because I think that a lot of people were... I mean, a lot of people were really broken from what happened.”

That statement, to me, tilts the Alamo Bowl from “end of one thing” to “beginning of another.”

The Sooners can assert Riley made a business decision in the interest of his family all they want. His decision still cut deeply.

Better to see the Alamo, then, as a first connector to Venables than a last extension of Riley.

“This is the first time these new coaches have laid eyes on us,” Mims said. “We have things we’ve done in the past they can see, but this is the first time they’ve stood in person in practice, see how we practice, see how we handle ourselves, see the things we do wrong and the things we do right. So it’s definitely an audition for everybody that’s out there.”