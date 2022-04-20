Guerin Emig: What to make of Lincoln Riley's "here's what happened" essay? Not much

Lincoln Riley released an essay on the Players’ Tribune Wednesday explaining, or trying to explain, why he left Oklahoma for USC five months ago, while thanking OU for his seven years there.

The grateful part is straightforward. Riley mentions Bob Stoops, Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray, Joe Castiglione and Barry Switzer. He references signature wins, plus the time he thought Stoops might fire him in the third quarter at Tennessee in 2015, the offense struggling so pitifully in Riley’s second game at OU.

The Sooners figured it out that night in Knoxville before exploding to absurd offensive heights as Riley settled in the next several years.

“Honestly, I always figured I would end my coaching career at OU,” he writes.

Now we’re getting to the OU-to-USC half of the essay, the one I assume all of us in Oklahoma fast-forwarded to when we saw the piece online.

“But when my agent called me to pass along interest from USC,” Riley writes immediately following the quote just above, “I was immediately intrigued by the possibilities.”

He doesn’t reveal when his agent called. So that tells us nothing about his OU-to-USC timeline, a chain of events surely more layered than what Riley has suggested in the past, something along the lines of “Well, they called me right after we lost Bedlam and the next thing I knew I was in L.A.”

That Riley brings his agent into the essay helps him skirt the theory that something was up long before the wee hours after Bedlam, that he was directly involved in that something, and that helps explains OU’s asymmetrical 2021 season.

It’s semantics either way, like when a coach is asked if he has talked to another school about another job and he answers “No,” knowing full well that his agent has.

The next couple paragraphs, Riley references the “guilt and sadness” mixed into his emotions while bound for USC, and how college football’s changing recruiting calendar helped trigger the need to suddenly scamper.

The hard feelings were genuine, I'm sure. The man did put a lot of work into a lot of success, not to mention a lot of relationships, in Norman. And the early signing period did loom.

I doubt, however, that either sentiment changes how players, coaches or administrators back in Norman feel about Riley’s getaway.

“There are aspects of my departure and transition that I would certainly do differently if I could do it again, and I acknowledge that I could have handled some parts of the situation better,” Riley writes. “I absolutely own that. While I was able to talk with several players after the team meeting, I wish I would have had the time to sit down with each individual player and staff member to explain my decision.”

As with the “guilt and sadness” passage, Riley is reflecting so that he feels better about the situation, not those players and staff members. It’s disingenuous.

Next comes a few paragraphs about USC and the support and opportunity there, and how much it “feels like a dream to wake up in paradise every single day.” That’s fine. Riley is doing this for his new fan base as much as his old one. Besides, why not slip in a recruiting pitch?

“Since my move, many have asked me why I would leave Oklahoma, and the best — and most honest — answer is that the opportunity at USC was simply the right job at the right time for me and for my family,” Riley writes. “We all have moments in life where we are faced with difficult choices, and this was the path my family and I chose. I don’t expect everyone to understand; in my line of work, that’s not possible.”

It’s here where we notice what Riley leaves out of his essay – OU’s pending move to the SEC.

Of course that played a factor in the decision. We have been over his shrewdness before – where do you think it’s easier for Riley to win as big as he did in the Big 12, in the Pac-12 or in the SEC?

Of course he doesn’t dare go there in the essay. He can unequivocally state he was on board with the SEC move the whole time, or present a half-earnest, carefully-worded version of that, and it still stirs up the narrative he ducked out, that he needs a backbone to match his brainpower.

It does himself, his new university and his new program no good to even utter the letters “S-E-C” until the Trojans play LSU to open the 2024 season.

Riley’s essay is titled “Sometimes Life Throws You a Curveball.” His job change last Nov. 28 felt a lot more like a knuckler. It still feels like the bottom dropped out of OU football looking back.

He doesn’t straighten much out in the Players’ Tribune.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.