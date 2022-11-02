Guerin Emig: What in the world is Saturday's OU football game doing on ESPN+? More than you'd think, according to Joe Castiglione

Oklahoma’s 2 p.m. game against Baylor Saturday will be streamed on ESPN+ as opposed to televised via traditional network means. That is a little unusual.

That could be construed as undignified, given the Sooners’ standard-bearing when it comes to both on-field success and TV viewership.

“No,” Joe Castiglione said. “Not at all.”

OU’s quarter-century athletic director was thinking in broader terms when reached Wednesday morning.

“I see it as a sign of some things to come,” he said. “There was an NFL game on ESPN+ this past Sunday (Broncos-Jaguars). And then obviously Amazon’s foray into the NFL. So a few years ago you might have gotten a different response. But the growth of streaming opportunities is well documented. And the ESPN+ subscriber count continues to move up at a significant pace.”

That number was approximately 22.8 million subscribers as this football season launched.

So while OU-Baylor won’t get the linear television viewership that Saturday’s Texas Tech-TCU will on Fox, or even the ratings that Oklahoma State-Kansas or Texas-Kansas State draw on FS1, Castiglione is playing an alternative numbers game.

“Streaming offers many more opportunities for either the sports themselves or the right holders to reach more fans,” he said. “That’s the way it has to be looked at.”

Streaming was behind OU’s “SoonerVision on ESPN+” partnership announced last May. All of the Sooners’ basketball and Olympic sports games seen on a traditional cable partner since 2012 moved online. OU put its Sept. 10 home football game against Kent State on ESPN+.

The Baylor game was ESPN’s call, not OU’s, via the Big 12 television contract. Still, OU sees it as an opportunity to further condition its fan base for the future.

How’s that going?

“Let’s say it’s a work in progress,” Castiglione said. “Keep in mind we only launched Aug. 1... But our deal with ESPN+ has been a fantastic success the first few months. The comments we’ve received from fans have been extremely positive.”

A bonus to Saturday’s Baylor game being streamed: OU, not the network, got to pick the kick time for a change. That’s the host team’s privilege for games streamed on ESPN+.

“We definitely went strong after an afternoon kick,” Castiglione said. “We haven’t had one for a while. Somewhere between one and two has traditionally been most people’s favorite kickoff time. That gives people a chance to get to the game and have a reasonable amount of time to tailgate, enjoy the day.”

This week, 2 p.m. gives fans a chance to follow the 11 a.m. TCU-Tech game during their drive in/tailgate, then the 6 p.m. KState-Texas game as they return home.

Those are the Big 12’s two spotlight games this week. There is no way around that fact, and the appeal traditional networks would have for those games, for an OU program unaccustomed to looking up at the Horned Frogs and Wildcats in the conference standings.

There is also the fact that OU-Baylor, a matchup of the last two Big 12 champions, does draw more attention to ESPN’s streaming outlet at a time all network programming and business decisions are done with streaming in mind.

OU-Baylor on ESPN+ can draw more attention to the Sooners’ basketball/Olympic sports in-house migration to streaming.

OU-Baylor on ESPN+ can provide a public service whereby those attached to their cable remote transition to their computer keyboard.

“It’s here to stay,” Castiglione reasoned. “We get that change is not necessarily everybody’s friend, but it’s a component of viewing sports that more and more people will adopt as the technology evolves.”

Might as well put up your feet up, turn your high-speed on and watch the Sooners play the Bears with the realization Saturday’s circumstances might be more normal than you think.