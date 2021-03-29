Guerin Emig: What if I told you OU's basketball job is a tad more appealing than Texas'?

Texas, true to form, has complicated things.
The Longhorns lost basketball coach Shaka Smart to Marquette last week around the same time Oklahoma lost Lon Kruger to retirement. Now Joe Castiglione competes with his old pal Chris Del Conte as the two athletic directors hunt replacements.
I don’t know if the two of them are necessarily dipping into the same pool here.
Del Conte has surely spoken with Texas Tech’s Chris Beard, Beard being a UT alum. Castiglione isn’t calling Beard.
Del Conte has reportedly interviewed Brooklyn Nets assistant and former Texas hoopster Royal Ivey. I doubt Castiglione interviews Dallas Mavericks scout and favorite OU basketball son Eduardo Najera.
But isn’t it fascinating, these Red River jobs opening simultaneously?
Also fascinating: The more you consider them, the more you realize Castiglione operates from a position as strong as, if not stronger than, Del Conte’s.
We know Texas harvests money. According to USA Today’s college basketball salary database, Beard is scheduled to exceed $5 million this year at Tech. Del Conte makes one phone call to the Austin Country Club locker room, he can guarantee Beard $6 million.
Well, Castiglione can pony up too. He has before. He kept upping the ante to get Kruger to leave UNLV 10 years ago. He was paying Kruger on the same level as Del Conte was paying Smart.
I’m not suggesting Castiglione busts the bank with a splash hire in this case. It isn’t a job requirement for one thing, like it is for Del Conte.
Joe C has the option to take the mid-major route with a coach like North Texas’ Grant McCasland. He can hire more frugally and then compensate accordingly as the coach progresses. He has done this before as well. See: Capel, Jeff.
Anyway, the money game between the dueling ADs isn’t as lopsided as you think. Castiglione can offer it.
He can offer a heck of a lot, even in relation to Texas. Start with tradition.
Let’s draw the line at 40 years in honor of Kruger’s coaching career. OU has made more Final Fours (3-1), Elite Eights (5-4) and Sweet Sixteens (10-7) over that time than Texas.
The Longhorns have a 3-1 edge in Big 12 Conference championships. The Sooners counter with a 3-1 edge in Big 12 Tournament trophies.
On to the NBA pipeline. This is glamorous selling point for the Longhorns. They had Kevin Durant and 10 other Exes on NBA rosters as the current season opened.
The Sooners don’t have that depth, but they do pack some star power thanks for top-6 NBA Draft picks Blake Griffin, Buddy Hield and Trae Young since 2009.
OK. Recruiting ground.
Griffin and Young are Oklahomans. Hield arrived from outside Wichita. Rick Barnes signed Durant from Washington, D.C.
Both the Sooners and Longhorns, however, make their richest recruiting hay in Texas. And while it might be more convenient for Texas’ coach to show up in a Houston high school gym in burnt orange, it isn’t like you are scorned in Lone Star hubs for wearing crimson. De’Vion Harmon, Christian James, Khadeem Lattin and Cameron Clark are among the Texas school boys who powered Kruger’s OU train.
Stability. Kruger, Capel and Kelvin Sampson have been OU’s coaches since 1994. Smart, Barnes and Tom Penders have been Texas’ since 1988.
Tremendous selling points for both Castiglione and Del Conte, then, though Castiglione should also sell that his own run at OU is as long and successful as Google’s on the web.
Facilities. OK, this one’s a little tougher.
Texas is scheduled to open a $300 million on-campus arena in 2022. OU is stuck, the perception goes, with the 46-year-old Lloyd Noble Center. The optics here aren’t ideal for Castiglione.
The reality? The LNC has yet to keep a coach from signing players and winning games. It doesn’t sparkle, but then again it doesn’t really need to.
The building is a lot like the basketball program it houses. The guy who coaches that program needs to win 20-25 games, compete in the top half of the Big 12, make March Madness, stay out of NCAA trouble and stay out of the football team’s way.
OU’s coach has the resources to accomplish those reasonable tasks. He has one of the nation’s most respected ADs on speed dial. He has better tradition than observers imagine and short, direct trips to Texas’ fertile talent ground.
The Sooners’ basketball job is a lot like the Longhorns’ in this respect.
With Castiglione pitching it, it actually comes off a smidge better.