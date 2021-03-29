Guerin Emig: What if I told you OU's basketball job is a tad more appealing than Texas'?

We know Texas harvests money. According to USA Today’s college basketball salary database, Beard is scheduled to exceed $5 million this year at Tech. Del Conte makes one phone call to the Austin Country Club locker room, he can guarantee Beard $6 million.

Well, Castiglione can pony up too. He has before. He kept upping the ante to get Kruger to leave UNLV 10 years ago. He was paying Kruger on the same level as Del Conte was paying Smart.

I’m not suggesting Castiglione busts the bank with a splash hire in this case. It isn’t a job requirement for one thing, like it is for Del Conte.

Joe C has the option to take the mid-major route with a coach like North Texas’ Grant McCasland. He can hire more frugally and then compensate accordingly as the coach progresses. He has done this before as well. See: Capel, Jeff.

Anyway, the money game between the dueling ADs isn’t as lopsided as you think. Castiglione can offer it.

He can offer a heck of a lot, even in relation to Texas. Start with tradition.