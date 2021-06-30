Guerin Emig: We're headed down a murky NIL path, but this much is clear: We're absolutely right to be on it

“To say that student-athletes don’t have a pretty good lot in life... Most students on campus would trade places with them in a heartbeat. This is just another step towards permissibility.”

I want to use Bowlsby’s statement as caution. If you are wrapping your head around the notion of Sooners or Cowboys suddenly being paid to sign autographs or run camps, please don’t get hung up on these players’ “pretty good lot in life.”

To do that is to miss the point of NIL entirely, and to risk coming down on the players when we should be applauding them for the long-overdue arrival of rights we have already agreed are inalienable.

The players do have a pretty good lot. The food, apparel and scholarship perks are plentiful. So is the exposure. The fame, especially in a college town where one sport towers above the others, can be intoxicating. We all know this.

But that is no reason to wonder whether Sooners quarterback Spencer Rattler should be able to monetize his social media channel as an OU music student might monetize hers by releasing a song on her Instagram. Rattler, like Oklahoma State wrestling champion A.J. Ferrari, Oral Roberts basketball standout Kevin Obanor and Tulsa AAC Offensive Soccer Player of the Year Alex Meinhard, should be able to have it both ways.

