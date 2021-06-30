Guerin Emig: We're headed down a murky NIL path, but this much is clear: We're absolutely right to be on it

As of Thursday college athletes are finally able to generate income off their name, image and likeness. And before we go any further on the topic, and see the ripples from Sooners, Cowboys, Golden Hurricane and Golden Eagles cutting deals for autographs, billboards and their social media channels, we have to agree on something.
These are inalienable rights. Full stop.
Big 12 Conference commissioner Bob Bowlsby described athletes’ NIL rights as “inalienable” on the Horns247 podcast “The Flagship” last week. He got that part absolutely correct, same as he did when he predicted college sports will be just fine despite the short-term adjustment to NIL's complications.
Later in the podcast, after host Chip Brown made the point that granting athletes NIL rights might deflect attention from the fact that they go unpaid while their coaches bank millions, Bowlsby said: “This is not intended to be a profession. It’s not intended to be an employee-employer relationship.”
“It’s easy to make that comparison,” Bowlsby continued. “‘The coaches are making lots of money and the poor student-athletes not getting anything.’ Well, a full scholarship with all of the benefits at the University of Texas is higher than the median income in the state of Texas.
“To say that student-athletes don’t have a pretty good lot in life... Most students on campus would trade places with them in a heartbeat. This is just another step towards permissibility.”
I want to use Bowlsby’s statement as caution. If you are wrapping your head around the notion of Sooners or Cowboys suddenly being paid to sign autographs or run camps, please don’t get hung up on these players’ “pretty good lot in life.”
To do that is to miss the point of NIL entirely, and to risk coming down on the players when we should be applauding them for the long-overdue arrival of rights we have already agreed are inalienable.
The players do have a pretty good lot. The food, apparel and scholarship perks are plentiful. So is the exposure. The fame, especially in a college town where one sport towers above the others, can be intoxicating. We all know this.
But that is no reason to wonder whether Sooners quarterback Spencer Rattler should be able to monetize his social media channel as an OU music student might monetize hers by releasing a song on her Instagram. Rattler, like Oklahoma State wrestling champion A.J. Ferrari, Oral Roberts basketball standout Kevin Obanor and Tulsa AAC Offensive Soccer Player of the Year Alex Meinhard, should be able to have it both ways.
As for the monetizing, it’s OK to wonder how these athletes will go about that. It’s fine to wonder how much they prove to be worth, and how much strain this causes their schools’ compliance departments.
It’s OK to wonder how much NIL freedoms really do change the NCAA landscape in the coming days/weeks/months, though I advise that Bowlsby is right. Everyone will adapt and we’ll eventually proceed calmly.
It is not OK to wonder if we should be going here in the first place.
It most definitely isn’t OK to strike a condescending tone, as Bowlsby ran a great risk of doing toward the end of the podcast with his “poor student-athletes” reference. It isn’t OK to come off as defensive toward athletes’ newfound freedoms.
The right way to go about this is to certify those freedoms, as Bowlsby did earlier on “The Flagship” when he pulled out the word “inalienable,” and to stay on that track. Don’t fall off just because someone suggests that NIL could be seen as tipping the scales a little more toward players when rocks have capsized those scales in favor of coaches for a century.
NIL does tip the scales. That is a positive development.
But it would be a positive development regardless of coaches’ salaries, the employee-employer dynamic and other sidebars to this arguably exploitative system.
This is a complicated development, no doubt. We’ll hopefully learn a lot more about NIL as we advance toward the 2021-22 college sports calendar. Right now we’re lucky to get one answer for every 10 questions.
I suggest we start with something basic: However murky the path forward, we are absolutely right to be on it. Athletes’ rights to their name, likeness and image are as obvious as their pretty good lot in life.