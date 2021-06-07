Guerin Emig: WCWS crowd roars for Sooners and Odicci Alexander, live sports are delightful again

OKLAHOMA CITY — As well as Oklahoma played and as courageous as Odicci Alexander was, the best part of Monday at the Women’s College World Series was the 10,000 fans inside USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium.
They cheered the Sooners’ 7-1 victory over James Madison as you would expect and made it easier for OU to build on its mid-to-late-inning momentum, knock out Alexander and advance to the WCWS championship series. They cheered the Sooners’ guts for winning their fourth consecutive game over three days to rise from the tournament’s dead and play Florida State/Alabama in the best-of-3 finale.
They also cheered Alexander. JMU’s ace threw deep into the bottom of the fifth inning, until the Sooners got to her for a 6-1 lead and she just couldn’t throw any longer. Four hundred thirty four WCWS pitches finally took their toll.
Alexander left dejectedly, reluctantly, and as she did every one of those 10,000 fans stood and roared.
Fans have been coming to this event for a long time. They know an OU rally when they see one, but they also recognize a pitcher going down with a lion’s heart.
“You have to give her all the respect,” Sooners center fielder Jayda Coleman said. “She worked her butt off this whole week. She’s been grinding and grinding and grinding.”
“Game recognizes game,” OU winning pitcher G Juarez said admiringly. “She is a baller.”
“What a competitor. She made us better,” Sooners coach Patty Gasso said. “It was an honor to play against her.”
It was an honor to watch her play. What a sweet moment for the OKC fans to recognize that.
“It warmed my heart,” Alexander said.
Mine, too.
This was my first game with a crowd not limited by COVID-19 restrictions. Have you been stirred by watching nearly full, extremely loud houses at NBA and NHL playoffs on television the past few weeks? Wait until you go see a game in person.
USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium sounded like Owen Field during Bedlam Monday. It never looked more colorful or cheerful.
Moments I have spent years taking for granted — a bleachers scramble after a foul ball, a mascot photo pose with a grade-school admirer, everyone clapping their hands as the loudspeakers play that bit from “Cha Cha Slide” — hit different.
I hope that was the case for everyone. I’ll bet it was.
We have spent such a long time away from each other, watching our games in isolation, savoring what action we could get but still having to manufacture our own reactions and emotions.
Even if the games were part of our jobs, it still wasn’t the same. Bedlam at Owen Field last Nov. 21? I wrote about it from my living room following remote Zoom interviews.
The stadium in Norman, like the press box, was a quarter full that night. It felt like a smidge of progress — at least some of you could go and our World beat writers Eric Bailey and Frank Bonner could attend — but it was still depressing.
Monday at the Women’s College World Series was uplifting. It felt like real progress. It felt like it used to.
Juarez struck out 11. Joceyln Alo went deep. The crowd rumbled.
Alexander exited with her place as darling of this WCWS fully intact. The crowd rose and rumbled again.
Live sports never looked or sounded more delightful.