Guerin Emig: WCWS crowd roars for Sooners and Odicci Alexander, live sports are delightful again

OKLAHOMA CITY — As well as Oklahoma played and as courageous as Odicci Alexander was, the best part of Monday at the Women’s College World Series was the 10,000 fans inside USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium.

They cheered the Sooners’ 7-1 victory over James Madison as you would expect and made it easier for OU to build on its mid-to-late-inning momentum, knock out Alexander and advance to the WCWS championship series. They cheered the Sooners’ guts for winning their fourth consecutive game over three days to rise from the tournament’s dead and play Florida State/Alabama in the best-of-3 finale.

They also cheered Alexander. JMU’s ace threw deep into the bottom of the fifth inning, until the Sooners got to her for a 6-1 lead and she just couldn’t throw any longer. Four hundred thirty four WCWS pitches finally took their toll.

Alexander left dejectedly, reluctantly, and as she did every one of those 10,000 fans stood and roared.

Fans have been coming to this event for a long time. They know an OU rally when they see one, but they also recognize a pitcher going down with a lion’s heart.

“You have to give her all the respect,” Sooners center fielder Jayda Coleman said. “She worked her butt off this whole week. She’s been grinding and grinding and grinding.”