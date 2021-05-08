Guerin Emig: Wanna see how Bedlam should look and feel? Watch OU and OSU play softball

Patty Gasso got ejected. Oklahoma State told Jayda Coleman to sit down and shut up as Gasso was being ejected. Oklahoma won 6-4 to make Sunday’s rubber game the one that will decide the Big 12 Conference championship.

And now it can be said: Softball represents the best of Bedlam right now.

Here are two teams separated by 80 miles and six spots in the top 7. Except it’s a lot closer than six spots. No. 7 OSU is closer to No. 1 OU’s equal than we thought, which means OSU is closer to national championship contention than we thought.

The Cowgirls are really, really good and just as steely. They had no business being in Saturday’s loss, mustering just four hits, but they found a way to bring the winning run to the plate three times in the bottom of the seventh inning.

The Cowgirls have attitude. They absorbed a 4-1 deficit after Jocelyn Alo’s bat flip home run in Friday night’s series opener, and wound up sending four over the fence themselves to win 6-4. The celebrations after every home run, and at game’s end after they had broken a 10-year Bedlam losing streak, were salty.

They absolutely should have been. Salty is what peak Bedlam is about.