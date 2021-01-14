Guerin Emig: Urban Meyer is crazy to take on the NFL, but that doesn't mean he won't succeed

Urban Meyer is out of his mind to take over the Jacksonville Jaguars.
He has enough money to buy the Jaguars. He has a cool job that allows him to stay close to football.
He lives stress free, so far as we know, which means he mustn’t worry about health issues which supposedly kept him from continuing at Florida and Ohio State.
Working Saturday mornings on the FOX set doesn’t keep him from the family he supposedly recommitted himself to before taking the Buckeyes’ job and when he gave it up.
Any coach risks personal and professional trauma taking on the NFL, where the players run the show and job security is a laughable idea in every market but Pittsburgh.
Meyer has never done this before. He’s making a go of it at 56, the same age as Steve Spurrier when Spurrier tried the the NFL once upon a time and discovered it to be a different, disagreeable world.
Spurrier was nuts to take over Washington. Meyer is nuts to take over Jacksonville.
Now that we’ve established that, here’s something else: Just because Meyer is crazy doesn’t mean he can’t make it work.
The Jaguars are the closest thing to a college team in the NFL. They are extremely young and are about to get younger with the No. 1 pick in the next draft.
That will be Trevor Lawrence, and Meyer can help mold the Jags’ franchise player. Meyer can influence Lawrence and the young locker room in ways other pro coaches can’t, even if it isn’t nearly the same influence he had at Ohio State and Florida.
The pressure to win will be intense – it is the NFL after all – but at least Meyer got full doses of expectations in Columbus and Gainesville. It shouldn’t shock his system.
In fact, you could argue that with the Jaguars being so pitiful for so long, with one playoff appearance since 2007, Meyer’s situations at Ohio State and Florida were more intense. There is an element of “what do you have to lose?” for both Meyer and the Jaguars here that takes some of the load off.
Something else that should help – Meyer built NFL assembly lines at Ohio State and Florida. If the Jaguars at least approximate a college program, those Buckeye and Gator teams approximated pro organizations. Meyer shouldn’t be as fazed by the organizational aspects of his new gig as other college coaching lifers would be.
I’m not sure anything fazes Meyer, honestly. He’s such a cold fish. He has a foggy soul. Episodes at Ohio State (see: Zach Smith) and Florida (see: Aaron Hernandez) are proof. So is his hypocritical balancing act, and it is an act, between coaching and health/family.
That makes Meyer less of a man, particularly in connection to his failures as mentor to college players, but it should serve him well in the ruthless, impersonal NFL. They hire you to win at that level, not promote character or grade point averages.
Nobody doubts Meyer’s ability to win. Nobody has to this point, at least. Who’s to say that won’t translate to the Jacksonville Jaguars?
The only thing we know for sure is Meyer just gave up a sweet life so that we might see how it works out. That makes him insane.
It doesn’t make him an automatic loser coaching pro football.