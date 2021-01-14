Guerin Emig: Urban Meyer is crazy to take on the NFL, but that doesn't mean he won't succeed

Urban Meyer is out of his mind to take over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

He has enough money to buy the Jaguars. He has a cool job that allows him to stay close to football.

He lives stress free, so far as we know, which means he mustn’t worry about health issues which supposedly kept him from continuing at Florida and Ohio State.

Working Saturday mornings on the FOX set doesn’t keep him from the family he supposedly recommitted himself to before taking the Buckeyes’ job and when he gave it up.

Any coach risks personal and professional trauma taking on the NFL, where the players run the show and job security is a laughable idea in every market but Pittsburgh.

Meyer has never done this before. He’s making a go of it at 56, the same age as Steve Spurrier when Spurrier tried the the NFL once upon a time and discovered it to be a different, disagreeable world.

Spurrier was nuts to take over Washington. Meyer is nuts to take over Jacksonville.

Now that we’ve established that, here’s something else: Just because Meyer is crazy doesn’t mean he can’t make it work.