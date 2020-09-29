Guerin Emig: Unnaturally talented Spencer Rattler must learn to overcome adversity unnaturally early

It is a good week to remember that while Spencer Rattler is a dynamic quarterback with a future to savor, he is also two games into his college football career.
There are things he is experiencing for the first time, adversity among them.
Rattler experienced waves of adversity in his last fourth quarter, when Kansas State caught and passed his Oklahoma Sooners en route to a shocking upset. He completed four of 10 passes in that quarter with one interception and two sacks, a stark contrast to his going 26 of 31 for 339 yards and four touchdowns, with two interceptions and one sack, the first three quarters.
Rattler was not the main reason OU lost. His offensive line let him down. His defense cratered. His coaches made some questionable decisions. Kansas State played valiantly.
Rattler is the quarterback, though. He inherits a position last manned by Jalen Hurts, Kyler Murray and Baker Mayfield. And when he finished the game unevenly, fans had an excuse to bemoan: “The last three guys wouldn’t have let that happen.”
The last three guys, of course, had experience by the time they reached Norman. They had dealt with hardship and were in better position to manage it.
In games, that meant overcoming problems of their own making (see: Hurts at Baylor in 2019 or Murray at Texas Tech in 2018) or of their teammates’, particularly on defense (see: Mayfield in 2017 Bedlam).
“The people that have been in that room, everybody wants to talk about all the good things that those guys have done the last several years, but each one had really tough moments and struggles too,” OU coach Lincoln Riley reminded Tuesday. “There ain’t a player in history that hasn’t had his struggles. It’s going to happen...
“Quarterbacks are ultimately defined by how they respond to it as well. So that’s the challenge.”
That’s the challenge for Rattler, who must grow on the fly under unusual circumstances wrought by the pandemic, and for his coach.
Riley never had to lean into the older, more seasoned Mayfield, Murray or Hurts. He trusted they would respond favorably to adversity, because they had grown into doing so by the time they quarterbacked his offense.
Does Riley feel the need to intercede with Rattler? Would that foster the freshman’s growth through his first bout of college football hardship? Or is this process strictly on the player?
“I think it’s two things,” Riley said. “It’s a learned skill. And I do think it comes down to your natural confidence and belief in yourself. I know he has that.”
Rattler lets us know he has that by the flair he plays with. He lets us know he is undeniably gifted by completing passes Mayfield, Murray or Hurts never could have when they were freshmen.
He was humming right along, dating back to the Missouri State opener, before K-State mounted its late charge.
“Eighty-five, 90 percent of what he did was either really good or fabulous on Saturday,” Riley said.
Right.
“But a couple of mistakes really cost us, cost our offense, cost our team,” Riley continued. “He’s got to learn from those, learn from the entire situation.”
That is what matters here. That is Rattler’s reality.
Eighty-five to 90 percent fabulous can still get you beat playing Power 5 football. Eighty-five to 90 percent fabulous doesn’t always cut it quarterbacking a program with OU’s lineage.
Listen to Jeremiah Hall’s response to my suggestion Tuesday that since Rattler is still a pup, he’ll likely spend this season learning about college football as all pups do, and we should probably keep that in mind along the way.
“That’s difficult to answer simply because you don’t ever want to lose just because you’re young,” Hall, OU’s junior H-back, said. “As an older guy you never want to say you’re part of a rebuilding program. We should be reloading. You’re at the University of Oklahoma.
“It may sound selfish, but me personally I don’t want to have to wait for Spencer to get it together. He doesn’t want to have to wait to get it together. Coach Riley... As tough as it may sound, we have high expectations for everybody on that field.
“But to answer part of your question, yeah, in terms of his career, I guess you could say it’s… I never want to say it’s OK to lose. Hopefully you understand what I’m getting at.
“There’s going to be a learning curve, and I think this was it. I think this was it.”
Mayfield, Murray and Hurts got to learn before they ever joined the program and took Riley’s reins. Rattler doesn’t have that luxury.
He must learn three games into his college experience, with a 1-1 team that went from No. 3 to No. 18 and won’t be home again until Nov. 7. He must figure out how to overcome adversity before adversity overcomes his team and its season.
“This is just the natural evolution of a quarterback. This is what happens,” Riley said. “It’s a tremendous opportunity for him to grow and gain some experience and make him more ready as we continue to go on down the year.”
It’s natural evolution, even, for a quarterback with unnatural talent, one playing the position unnaturally early.
Gallery: The scene in Norman on game day during a pandemic
Guerin Emig
