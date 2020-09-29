Guerin Emig: Unnaturally talented Spencer Rattler must learn to overcome adversity unnaturally early

“The people that have been in that room, everybody wants to talk about all the good things that those guys have done the last several years, but each one had really tough moments and struggles too,” OU coach Lincoln Riley reminded Tuesday. “There ain’t a player in history that hasn’t had his struggles. It’s going to happen...

“Quarterbacks are ultimately defined by how they respond to it as well. So that’s the challenge.”

That’s the challenge for Rattler, who must grow on the fly under unusual circumstances wrought by the pandemic, and for his coach.

Riley never had to lean into the older, more seasoned Mayfield, Murray or Hurts. He trusted they would respond favorably to adversity, because they had grown into doing so by the time they quarterbacked his offense.

Does Riley feel the need to intercede with Rattler? Would that foster the freshman’s growth through his first bout of college football hardship? Or is this process strictly on the player?

“I think it’s two things,” Riley said. “It’s a learned skill. And I do think it comes down to your natural confidence and belief in yourself. I know he has that.”