Guerin Emig: Unconditional admiration for what the Sooners did Saturday, and what they have done since March

ARLINGTON, Texas — You win conference championships as often as other teams suit up and play, things can be taken for granted. Such is life at Oklahoma.
It’s like what Lincoln Riley told his Sooners after their Oct. 3 loss at Iowa State made them 1-2: “A place like OU, man, there’s nowhere to hide.”
There is plenty of room to nitpick, and there was some nitpicking during the Sooners’ latest Big 12 championship conquest, 27-21 over Iowa State Saturday, a result that gave OU six consecutive Big 12 titles and 14 since 2000.
Some groaned about offensive bog downs, others about play-calling, a few about costly defensive penalties.
Well, this is where that stops.
This is where we listen to Riley say something important before stuffing another trophy into his bag leaving AT&T Stadium:
“Everybody that is a part of this football program, that cares about this football program, that roots for this football program had better appreciate what this is. This is awesome, awesome stuff by this team individually and our teams over the last several years.”
Focus on this year.
Forget the loss at Iowa State or the one to Kansas State the week before. Ignore the smudges in Saturday’s rematch against the Cyclones. Don’t worry if the Sooners wind up in the Cotton Bowl on Sunday instead of the College Football Playoff.
That’s such small stuff to sweat given what we have all been through since March, the Sooners included.
“The one moment we had to send our team home after having only one spring practice,” Riley reflected Saturday, “not knowing what was next.”
“What it amounted to was each individual guy, were they going to bet on themselves?” OU defensive coordinator Alex Grinch said. “Were they going to get a workout in every single day, and do it the right way at a very high standard, being that you’re a football player at Oklahoma?
“There was a large stretch of time over this calendar year that will never happen again, I pray, where these players had to bet on themselves.”
Listen to Grinch’s comments. And then ask yourself if you would have bet on the Sooners, or anyone else trying to play football through this mess. Ask yourself if, last spring and summer, you would have been happy just to watch an OU game, let alone see these guys win another Big 12 championship. Right?
Don’t begrudge anything that hasn’t happened since, whether in the form of lost games, lost players or, in the case of a playoff without the Sooners, lost opportunities. Be grateful for what has.
That goes triple for Saturday.
Realize how hard it is to win one of these things — one of these things — when all is normal in the world. Recall the Sooners going to overtime to beat Baylor here a year ago for their fifth in a row.
Now it’s six straight. Now they have won a title while enduring what must be the most challenging year of their lives.
“Everybody talks about how negative 2020 has been,” Riley said. “I do think, though, the adversity also provides an unbelievable opportunity to do something special. That’s how we have tried to look at it this entire time, through anything that came up. How awesome would it be to come back? Everybody will remember.”
Remember Saturday for Tre Brown’s clutch playmaking, for OU’s timely defense, for Rhamondre Stevenson’s dependability and for Spencer Rattler’s moments of brilliance.
Remember that when Rattler knelt the clock to :00 after Brown’s decisive interception, some Sooners ran onto the field to celebrate but most of them simply shook hands with Iowa State Cyclones. Both of these teams have been through so much, and accomplished so much.
If I’m writing from an Iowa State perspective, I’m imploring readers to applaud Brock Purdy’s perseverance, not curse his three interceptions. I’m hoping those folks lock onto ISU’s marvelous season, not that it fell 6 points short of unfamiliar glory.
The Sooners got in their way, was all. The Sooners get in everyone’s way here. They do this over and over again with different players, occasionally different coaches and always under different circumstances.
Do not lose perspective on this year’s circumstances.
“I’ve felt tremendous excitement after each one of them,” Riley said of OU’s 6-ring run, “but this one does feel different. It does. It’s the most unlikely, I guess you might say, just with all we had to overcome, both across the country, every team, everybody.
“And then specific to our group, we had to overcome a lot.”
“I just give these guys a lot of credit,” Grinch said. “Talked to them last night just about how proud we are of them.”
That’s all that needs to be said about the Sooners’ effort here and in the months that led them here.
That’s all we need to remember about their latest championship season.
