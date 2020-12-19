Guerin Emig: Unconditional admiration for what the Sooners did Saturday, and what they have done since March

That’s such small stuff to sweat given what we have all been through since March, the Sooners included.

“The one moment we had to send our team home after having only one spring practice,” Riley reflected Saturday, “not knowing what was next.”

“What it amounted to was each individual guy, were they going to bet on themselves?” OU defensive coordinator Alex Grinch said. “Were they going to get a workout in every single day, and do it the right way at a very high standard, being that you’re a football player at Oklahoma?

“There was a large stretch of time over this calendar year that will never happen again, I pray, where these players had to bet on themselves.”

Listen to Grinch’s comments. And then ask yourself if you would have bet on the Sooners, or anyone else trying to play football through this mess. Ask yourself if, last spring and summer, you would have been happy just to watch an OU game, let alone see these guys win another Big 12 championship. Right?

Don’t begrudge anything that hasn’t happened since, whether in the form of lost games, lost players or, in the case of a playoff without the Sooners, lost opportunities. Be grateful for what has.

That goes triple for Saturday.