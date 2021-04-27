 Skip to main content
Guerin Emig: Tre Brown... Tre Norwood... Trey Sermon... Rodarius Williams... Pooka Williams... So many names from one NFL mock draft dive
Oklahoma cornerback Tre Brown (front, from left), linebacker Robert Barnes and defensive back Tre Norwood celebrate while walking toward their locker room after the Sooners' 27-21 win over Iowa State on Saturday in the Big 12 Championship game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Brown and Norwood are among the Sooners hoping to hear their name called at the NFL Draft April 29-May 1.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

In their weekly video, World columnists discuss spring game standouts and whose names will be called this week in the NFL Draft.

It’s wild the number of analysts who compile full seven-round NFL mock drafts.

If you’re a draft geek like me who dives head first into every single one? Sheer bliss.

Allow me to share some highlights for those not quite as inclined...

Chad Reuter, NFL.com

* Oklahoma State OT Teven Jenkins No. 17 overall to the Raiders

The third offensive lineman off the board after Oregon’s Penei Sewell at No. 5 and Northwestern’s Rashawn Slater at No. 14.

It was last Sept. 29 when Mike Gundy shared the story of telling Jenkins he could make $40 million some day if he’d work hard enough to take advantage of his footbal gifts.

The media on that Zoom call all thought, “Really? Jenkins? Forty mil?”

Really. Jenkins. Forty mil.

* Tulsa LB Zaven Collins No. 22 overall to the Titans

The latest chapter to the sweetest football fairy tale to hit this city in a long time.

* Oklahoma C Creed Humphrey No. 24 overall to the Steelers

I wrote about Humphrey’s draft prospects recently, and how his position potentially works against him. This is best case scenario right here. Drafted early as the heir to Maurkice Pouncey.

* OU DE Ronnie Perkins second round to the Chiefs

First edge-rushing Sooner to KC since Jimmy Wilkerson in the ’02 draft. We all thought Wilkerson was nuts to leave OU a year early. Whoops. Dude played nine years in the NFL.

* Ohio State RB Trey Sermon third round to the Giants

I’m still tickled by Sermon’s late-season emergence with the Buckeyes. Good for the former Sooner. Good for him if he gets picked here.

* Florida QB Kyle Trask fourth round to the Vikings

Remember last December in the run-up to the Cotton Bowl? When we were all convinced OU was about to defend a first-round quarterback? Man.

* OSU WR Tylan Wallace fourth round to the Seahawks

Love the prospect of Tyler Lockett taking Wallace under his wing in Seattle.

* OU RB Rhamondre Stevenson fourth round to the Jaguars

Would be a nice understudy behind James Robinson, the Jags’ rookie free agent sensation of 2020.

* OSU CB Rodarius Williams fourth round to the Steelers

They've built a solid pipeline from Stillwater to Pittsburgh.

* OSU RB Chuba Hubbard fifth round to the Raiders

Makes sense. Raiders owner Mark Davis values speed as much as his dad always did.

* Texas QB Sam Ehlinger fifth round to the Bucs

This would be perfect. Take a year to learn from Tom Brady to pad your resume as a future coach. Seriously, I'll bet Ehlinger will be a great coach.

* Arkansas QB Feleipe Franks sixth round to the Patriots

Watch Franks be the next Brady (sixth round class of 2000). Curse your evil genius, Bill Belichick.

* OSU LB Amen Ogbongbemiga seventh round to the Bills

Last saw this dude loading the back of a pickup with supplies for Tulsa’s homeless. Needless to say I’m pulling hard for him.

* OU CB Tre Brown seventh round to the Jaguars

Been pulling for Brown since I met him the week Union played Norman North for the 2016 state championship. He had to defend Drake Stoops, son of the college coach he’d just committed to play for. Such a thoughtful kid.

The “senior analysts” at Pro Football Focus

* Jenkins No. 20 overall to the Bears

* Collins No. 28 overall to the Saints

* Texas OT Sam Cosmi No. 31 overall to the Ravens

Cosmi doesn’t strike me as the prospect Orlando Brown was coming out of OU three years ago. Since Cosmi would be drafted to replace Brown now that Brown is a Chief, this doesn’t seem ideal.

* TCU S Trevon Moehrig No. 32 overall to the Bucs

Gary Patterson is in a bit of a slump, but he can still crank out defensive gems.

* Perkins second round to the Chargers

Back to the OU well one year after drafting Kenneth Murray in the first round.

* Humphrey second round to the Steelers

Yes, it is entirely possible Pittsburgh passes on Humphrey in round one only to get him here. You really never know with centers.

* Alabama RB Najee Harris third round to the Dolphins

The only position less valued than center by pro scouts the past decade or so? Running back. Harris in the third round would be Exhibit A of that harsh reality.

* Brown third round to the Bills

Lincoln Riley touted Brown’s development at OU’s Pro Day March 12, saying he relied on natural ability his first few seasons in Norman before committing to fundamentals and technique. Message received in this case by Buffalo.

* Wallace third round to the Patriots

I like Wallace too much to want him in a nasty Pats uniform, but this would be an ideal situation for him.

* Rodarius Williams fifth round to the Chargers

Feels like someone’s getting a steal. Big 12’s best cover corner last year.

* Kansas RB Pooka Williams fifth round to the Chiefs

A speedier version of Clyde Edwards-Helaire? Oh my.

* Stevenson sixth round to the Patriots

* Hubbard sixth round to the Niners

So that’s two drafts with Stevenson selected ahead of Hubbard. My best explanation: Hubbard had 585 carries at OSU, Stevenson had 165. Pro personnel like their running backs fresh.

* West Virginia DL Darius Stills seventh round to the Patriots

Belichick strikes again.

Vinnie Iyer, The Sporting News

* Jenkins No. 22 overall to the Titans

The sixth offensive lineman off the board here.

* Collins second round (No. 34 overall) to the Jets

Oh, no. No, no, no, no, no, no, no.

* Humphrey second round to the Dolphins

* Wallace second round to the Packers

Oh, yes. Yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes.

* Stevenson fourth round to the Bengals

Head coach Zac Taylor, a Norman native and a fixture at OU Pro Day, knows this dude.

* Perkins fourth round to the Seahawks

Pete Carroll says “Please and thank you.”

* Hubbard fifth round to the Texans

Texans RB coach Danny Barrett was head coach of the CFL’s Saskatchewan Roughriders from 2000-06. A Canadian connection then.

* OU DB Tre Norwood fifth round to the Bucs

Tre Norwood, Riley’s most versatile defensive back, off the board before Tre Brown? Very interesting.

* Brown sixth round to the Falcons

* Rodarius Williams sixth round to the Titans

* Iowa State DE JaQuan Bailey seventh round to the Bills

First-team All-American and the Cyclones’ alltime sacks leader. Seventh round.

The Big 12 defensive stigma lives.

A.J. Schulte, Pro Football Network

* OU OT Adrian Ealy sixth round to the Titans

Fast forwarded in this mock to a guy we haven’t encountered. Back at Pro Day, Riley said Ealy was “on the edge” about turning pro before doing so.

guerin.emig@tulsaworld.com

Sports Columnist

I'm the proud father of Gretchen and Holden. Devoted husband to Christy, who has been my best friend since biology class at Booker T. Washington. I covered the OU Sooners for 15 years. That was both challenging and rewarding. Now I get to write columns.

