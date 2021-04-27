Guerin Emig: Tre Brown... Tre Norwood... Trey Sermon... Rodarius Williams... Pooka Williams... So many names from one NFL mock draft dive

* Humphrey second round to the Steelers

Yes, it is entirely possible Pittsburgh passes on Humphrey in round one only to get him here. You really never know with centers.

* Alabama RB Najee Harris third round to the Dolphins

The only position less valued than center by pro scouts the past decade or so? Running back. Harris in the third round would be Exhibit A of that harsh reality.

* Brown third round to the Bills

Lincoln Riley touted Brown’s development at OU’s Pro Day March 12, saying he relied on natural ability his first few seasons in Norman before committing to fundamentals and technique. Message received in this case by Buffalo.

* Wallace third round to the Patriots

I like Wallace too much to want him in a nasty Pats uniform, but this would be an ideal situation for him.

* Rodarius Williams fifth round to the Chargers

Feels like someone’s getting a steal. Big 12’s best cover corner last year.

* Kansas RB Pooka Williams fifth round to the Chiefs

A speedier version of Clyde Edwards-Helaire? Oh my.