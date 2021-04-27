Guerin Emig: Tre Brown... Tre Norwood... Trey Sermon... Rodarius Williams... Pooka Williams... So many names from one NFL mock draft dive

It’s wild the number of analysts who compile full seven-round NFL mock drafts.
If you’re a draft geek like me who dives head first into every single one? Sheer bliss.
Allow me to share some highlights for those not quite as inclined...
* Oklahoma State OT Teven Jenkins No. 17 overall to the Raiders
The third offensive lineman off the board after Oregon’s Penei Sewell at No. 5 and Northwestern’s Rashawn Slater at No. 14.
It was last Sept. 29 when Mike Gundy shared the story of telling Jenkins he could make $40 million some day if he’d work hard enough to take advantage of his footbal gifts.
The media on that Zoom call all thought, “Really? Jenkins? Forty mil?”
Really. Jenkins. Forty mil.
* Tulsa LB Zaven Collins No. 22 overall to the Titans
The latest chapter to the sweetest football fairy tale to hit this city in a long time.
* Oklahoma C Creed Humphrey No. 24 overall to the Steelers
I wrote about Humphrey’s draft prospects recently, and how his position potentially works against him. This is best case scenario right here. Drafted early as the heir to Maurkice Pouncey.
* OU DE Ronnie Perkins second round to the Chiefs
First edge-rushing Sooner to KC since Jimmy Wilkerson in the ’02 draft. We all thought Wilkerson was nuts to leave OU a year early. Whoops. Dude played nine years in the NFL.
* Ohio State RB Trey Sermon third round to the Giants
I’m still tickled by Sermon’s late-season emergence with the Buckeyes. Good for the former Sooner. Good for him if he gets picked here.
* Florida QB Kyle Trask fourth round to the Vikings
Remember last December in the run-up to the Cotton Bowl? When we were all convinced OU was about to defend a first-round quarterback? Man.
* OSU WR Tylan Wallace fourth round to the Seahawks
Love the prospect of Tyler Lockett taking Wallace under his wing in Seattle.
* OU RB Rhamondre Stevenson fourth round to the Jaguars
Would be a nice understudy behind James Robinson, the Jags’ rookie free agent sensation of 2020.
* OSU CB Rodarius Williams fourth round to the Steelers
They've built a solid pipeline from Stillwater to Pittsburgh.
* OSU RB Chuba Hubbard fifth round to the Raiders
Makes sense. Raiders owner Mark Davis values speed as much as his dad always did.
* Texas QB Sam Ehlinger fifth round to the Bucs
This would be perfect. Take a year to learn from Tom Brady to pad your resume as a future coach. Seriously, I'll bet Ehlinger will be a great coach.
* Arkansas QB Feleipe Franks sixth round to the Patriots
Watch Franks be the next Brady (sixth round class of 2000). Curse your evil genius, Bill Belichick.
* OSU LB Amen Ogbongbemiga seventh round to the Bills
Last saw this dude loading the back of a pickup with supplies for Tulsa’s homeless. Needless to say I’m pulling hard for him.
* OU CB Tre Brown seventh round to the Jaguars
Been pulling for Brown since I met him the week Union played Norman North for the 2016 state championship. He had to defend Drake Stoops, son of the college coach he’d just committed to play for. Such a thoughtful kid.
* Jenkins No. 20 overall to the Bears
* Collins No. 28 overall to the Saints
* Texas OT Sam Cosmi No. 31 overall to the Ravens
Cosmi doesn’t strike me as the prospect Orlando Brown was coming out of OU three years ago. Since Cosmi would be drafted to replace Brown now that Brown is a Chief, this doesn’t seem ideal.
* TCU S Trevon Moehrig No. 32 overall to the Bucs
Gary Patterson is in a bit of a slump, but he can still crank out defensive gems.
* Perkins second round to the Chargers
Back to the OU well one year after drafting Kenneth Murray in the first round.
* Humphrey second round to the Steelers
Yes, it is entirely possible Pittsburgh passes on Humphrey in round one only to get him here. You really never know with centers.
* Alabama RB Najee Harris third round to the Dolphins
The only position less valued than center by pro scouts the past decade or so? Running back. Harris in the third round would be Exhibit A of that harsh reality.
* Brown third round to the Bills
Lincoln Riley touted Brown’s development at OU’s Pro Day March 12, saying he relied on natural ability his first few seasons in Norman before committing to fundamentals and technique. Message received in this case by Buffalo.
* Wallace third round to the Patriots
I like Wallace too much to want him in a nasty Pats uniform, but this would be an ideal situation for him.
* Rodarius Williams fifth round to the Chargers
Feels like someone’s getting a steal. Big 12’s best cover corner last year.
* Kansas RB Pooka Williams fifth round to the Chiefs
A speedier version of Clyde Edwards-Helaire? Oh my.
* Stevenson sixth round to the Patriots
* Hubbard sixth round to the Niners
So that’s two drafts with Stevenson selected ahead of Hubbard. My best explanation: Hubbard had 585 carries at OSU, Stevenson had 165. Pro personnel like their running backs fresh.
* West Virginia DL Darius Stills seventh round to the Patriots
Belichick strikes again.
* Jenkins No. 22 overall to the Titans
The sixth offensive lineman off the board here.
* Collins second round (No. 34 overall) to the Jets
Oh, no. No, no, no, no, no, no, no.
* Humphrey second round to the Dolphins
* Wallace second round to the Packers
Oh, yes. Yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes.
* Stevenson fourth round to the Bengals
Head coach Zac Taylor, a Norman native and a fixture at OU Pro Day, knows this dude.
* Perkins fourth round to the Seahawks
Pete Carroll says “Please and thank you.”
* Hubbard fifth round to the Texans
Texans RB coach Danny Barrett was head coach of the CFL’s Saskatchewan Roughriders from 2000-06. A Canadian connection then.
* OU DB Tre Norwood fifth round to the Bucs
Tre Norwood, Riley’s most versatile defensive back, off the board before Tre Brown? Very interesting.
* Brown sixth round to the Falcons
* Rodarius Williams sixth round to the Titans
* Iowa State DE JaQuan Bailey seventh round to the Bills
First-team All-American and the Cyclones’ alltime sacks leader. Seventh round.
The Big 12 defensive stigma lives.
* OU OT Adrian Ealy sixth round to the Titans
Fast forwarded in this mock to a guy we haven’t encountered. Back at Pro Day, Riley said Ealy was “on the edge” about turning pro before doing so.