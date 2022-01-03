Guerin Emig: Transfer portal entrant Caleb Williams shows a program guy can also be a businessman

There is something we should get straight now that Oklahoma franchise quarterback Caleb Williams has entered the transfer portal, UCF franchise quarterback Dillon Gabriel has announced he is transferring to OU and we are as confused as the day Lincoln Riley bolted for USC.
Program guys, to borrow Bob Stoops’ term of endearment, can also be astute, young businessmen.
Williams showed some loyalty to the Sooners in the 31 days between Riley’s Southern California bomb drop and Alamo Bowl kickoff. Quarterbacks enter the transfer portal anymore if someone forgets to bless them after they sneeze — Gabriel has gone from UCF to UCLA to OU since Nov. 27 — and here Williams lost his head coach, his position coach and his play caller in a dizzying Sunday afternoon.
Williams didn’t just stick around after Riley bailed, he stuck to the job. He worked for Stoops same as he did Riley and led the Sooners to a 47-32 win over Oregon Dec. 29.
He saw his job through the Alamo Bowl, having recently tweeted thanks to and support for Stoops, new OU coach Brent Venables, the three defensive assistants who stayed in the fight and helped beat Oregon after taking positions elsewhere post-Venables, and departing teammates Kennedy Brooks and Pat Fields.
Williams opened himself to OU’s fan base two weeks ago with two other mates, going on Jeremiah Hall’s and Brayden Willis’ “Podcast on the Prairie.” It was the most revealing 33 minutes of OU’s season in which Williams detailed how he felt about everything from Riley’s exit to Venables’ entrance to his competition with Spencer Rattler to his conquering the Texas Longhorns.
“This whole Riley situation, I like Riley. I’ll always like Riley. I came here to be coached by him,” Williams said on the podcast. “Happy for him and his family, that situation they are at. I haven’t been mad at the guy, but I was just a little surprised by it.”
I came here to be coached by him.
There, in eight simple words, was the businessman coming out of the young quarterback.
High-end high school football prospects prefer college programs with track records of assembly-lining players to the NFL. They might be entranced as Pop Warner tots by NFL Sunday Ticket stars, but soon grow up to realize how many millions of dollars even a five-year NFL career can bring them and their families.
Quarterbacks tend to be worth the most millions. They tend to latch tightest onto coaches with the strongest NFL track records.
Williams latched onto Riley, the college coach with Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray and Jalen Hurts currently quarterbacking on Sundays, a year ago as a five-star quarterback from Gonzaga College High in Washington, D.C.
Riley is now at USC. Jeff Lebby is arriving as OU play caller and quarterback coach. That’s enough for Williams and Gabriel to reassess their futures.
Lebby hasn’t developed two Heisman Trophy winners and No. 1 overall draft picks as Riley did in Norman, but he has done stellar work developing Matt Corral at Ole Miss. He tutored Gabriel and McKenzie Milton at UCF before that.
Gabriel saw UCF as his meal ticket when he signed in December of 2018. Or was it Lebby?
We have our answer three years later. Gabriel has made a business decision, same as Williams.
“I came to Oklahoma with a game plan,” Williams announced via social media Monday, “but with all the recent changes, I need to figure out what is the right path for me moving forward.”
The changing times factor as well.
Venables and OU athletic director Joe Castiglione issued a statement regarding Williams Monday. Sixteen words in came the line “we will continue to be engaged with him and his family on a comprehensive plan for his development as a student and a quarterback, including a path to graduation and strategic leveraging of NIL opportunities.”
To read that is to consider this might become college sports’ first bona fide bidding war. Perhaps that’s what transpires, though Williams and family are astute enough to know they are cashing in, big, on NIL wherever Williams plays next.
It was just as telling that Venables and Castiglione touted Lebby, calling him “one of the most elite offensive coordinators and quarterback developers in the country,” right after their NIL pitch. No doubt Williams is as dialed into his next coach as his next endorsement offer.
Just like Gabriel, whose profile isn’t as high as Williams’ and whose NIL calls should come bigger and faster at OU, a football giant going on 75 years, than at UCF, with a 25-year history of football of any stature.
I assume Gabriel’s arrival blunts the blow of Williams’ potential departure for the OU masses. Or maybe it doesn’t and they’re scouring message boards and social media to rage at Riley or weep over Williams.
I advise them to accept the reality that college football is a gateway to riches for big-time players in big-time programs, quarterbacks especially.
I advise them to thank Williams the program guy for the Alamo Bowl, while understanding Williams the businessman is worth a fortune the next time he plays, wherever that is.