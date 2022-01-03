Guerin Emig: Transfer portal entrant Caleb Williams shows a program guy can also be a businessman

There is something we should get straight now that Oklahoma franchise quarterback Caleb Williams has entered the transfer portal, UCF franchise quarterback Dillon Gabriel has announced he is transferring to OU and we are as confused as the day Lincoln Riley bolted for USC.

Program guys, to borrow Bob Stoops’ term of endearment, can also be astute, young businessmen.

Williams showed some loyalty to the Sooners in the 31 days between Riley’s Southern California bomb drop and Alamo Bowl kickoff. Quarterbacks enter the transfer portal anymore if someone forgets to bless them after they sneeze — Gabriel has gone from UCF to UCLA to OU since Nov. 27 — and here Williams lost his head coach, his position coach and his play caller in a dizzying Sunday afternoon.

Williams didn’t just stick around after Riley bailed, he stuck to the job. He worked for Stoops same as he did Riley and led the Sooners to a 47-32 win over Oregon Dec. 29.

He saw his job through the Alamo Bowl, having recently tweeted thanks to and support for Stoops, new OU coach Brent Venables, the three defensive assistants who stayed in the fight and helped beat Oregon after taking positions elsewhere post-Venables, and departing teammates Kennedy Brooks and Pat Fields.