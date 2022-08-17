Guerin Emig: Time to regain our senses shamefully lost in the aftermath of Cale Gundy's resignation

Cale Gundy made a senseless, potentially hurtful mistake during a film session and lost his Oklahoma football job as a result. This does not make him a lost cause, as evident by his accountability gathering with the Millwood High School football team Monday night.

I want to believe this is where Gundy begins to pivot.

I hope his time with the young Falcons, and really this whole saga, reminds him of coaches’ influence and responsibility, that whether in their 23rd year with a program or 23rd day, their words and actions must be measured microscopically.

I hope that Gundy has reevaluated how much Black lives and feelings continue to matter, and how his sport and profession can and should champion that reality.

I want to believe this is where we all pivot.

Far too many of us got so off track in the immediate aftermath of Gundy’s resignation that we wound up in quicksand.

We were sucked down into pointless, politically-charged arguments over the OU player who prompted Gundy’s outburst, as if that mattered when it was the coach who read aloud a slur word from the player’s iPad, and the university’s so-called “wokeness,” the laziest, most ignorant word among our least tolerant and least aware.

The occasional slings and arrows fired at the water cooler, in the barber shop or on the message boards became rocks in this case. A predictable development given our poisonous climate, but disgraceful just the same.

The Gundy episode could be a source of reflection, not just revulsion, if someone could just start yanking us from the quicksand. Maybe Gundy did that at Millwood. Wouldn’t that be something?

Maybe it can be some of the Sooners who were in the film session where Gundy screwed up, whenever OU gets around to allowing players to speak to media again.

Gundy coached OU’s receivers. Marvin Mims, Theo Wease and Drake Stoops, among the most mature and articulate Sooners, are receivers. Surely they were in that film session. I am certain their perspective can help us here.

I am certain we should examine the university’s position beyond some callous code word.

OU’s football program responded to the racist Sigma Alpha Epsilon video in 2015 by canceling part of spring practice and demonstrating instead. The program demonstrated again in the summer of 2020, in the aftermath of George Floyd’s murder, to promote racial and social justice.

The program is sensitive to racially-charged incidents because it should be. So should the university, given that since 2019 OU has managed episodes ranging from a student in blackface, to a professor using the n-word in class, to the discovery of a racially-charged social media chat featuring College Republicans.

Brent Venables should be sensitive.

Here is a head football coach whose most lauded maneuvers since taking over the Sooners eight months ago have been related to doing right, not playing right. Venables can’t go a press conference statement without referring to “the standard,” and he isn’t just talking about OU’s football pedigree.

Venables wasn’t answering to some “woke” mob when he released two statements in the aftermath of Gundy’s resignation; he was answering to himself. He was answering to the ethical parameters he has laid down for his players as clearly as he has his laid down his pass coverage designs.

This is all worth considering.

It beats prosecuting Venables, OU athletic director Joe Castiglione or university president Joe Harroz, depending on where your scapegoating tendencies take you.

It beats vilifying the player Gundy picked on in that film session, assuming you even know the player’s identity and are so vengeful as to call for his lost job as well.

It beats crying that the Sooners just lost one of their most valuable position coaches and recruiters and this is always only about football and gosh maybe I really should get out of my cave more often.

It beats ignoring principles related to accountability and responsibility, two coaching pillars Gundy lost sight of in that film session, but seems to have regained given the language in his resignation statement and his willingness to come talk to Millwood.

Gundy means a lot in Oklahoma high school football circles. He means a lot to many of his Sooner football alumni.

It is worth absorbing the reactions to his resignation in both communities, since the folks there know Gundy more personally than you or I do. Let’s add that to our discussion.

I have interviewed Gundy for 20 years. I know how he thinks in terms of football, but that’s it. I am unqualified to judge his character outside of isolated incidents.

One recently involved a terrible mistake with serious consequences. Another more recently had Gundy speaking to a room full of engaged teenagers.

“If I didn’t know him, would it hurt? Absolutely,” Darwin Franklin, the African-American Millwood coach whose relationship with Gundy spans several years, told Tulsa World OU beat writer Eli Lederman. “But if I do know him, I should be able to have a conversation about it with him. And what we have to get our kids to understand is that there’s a way that we can foster some healing through communication.”

Communication and consideration. We missed out on both, badly, as the Gundy story broke.

Please let this be where that changes.