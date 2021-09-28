Guerin Emig: Time to discover how Lincoln Riley, not Spencer Rattler, can awaken OU offense

NORMAN — Lincoln Riley says he needs to help Oklahoma’s napping offense by coaching better. Nothing unusual about that. Riley is a habitual self-critic, even when the Sooners are averaging nearly 10 yards per play.
What is unusual OU has averaged 5.5 yards over this season’s first three games against FBS defenses. The Sooners have never napped this long in Riley’s six-plus years as their playcaller.
That tells me it’s time to back off the issues of OU quarterback Spencer Rattler, his receivers and his line and focus on his coach.
It’s time to ask: What specifically can Riley do to awaken his offense?
He answered that question Tuesday, touching on the need to stay patient with what he believes to be a turned-over offense from 2020, and the need to stay positive.
“If you’ve got guys that are right there on the verge of busting through and playing well, and you’re seeing a lot of really good signs,” Riley said, “a lot of times as a coach you can be the one to help push them over the edge.”
The most interesting part of Riley’s response followed. It wasn’t as vague.
It was more than a little expressive.
“Honestly it feels a lot like every season to this point,” Riley continued. “People on the outside may disagree but I’m never good or comfortable with where we’re at four games into a season. Ever. Because you’re never that good early. Maybe other people are bad or it’s who you play.
“I showed guys clips the other day of offenses that were historically good around here. I showed them the Tennessee game in 2015. I think our first 11 possessions we either turned the ball over or punted. Alright? If that had happened the other night (in OU’s 16-13 win over West Virginia) we would not have scored one point. What did that offense become?
“I showed people the Army game (in 2018). We had eight possessions in that game. We had 21 points (before winning 28-21 in overtime). That’s one of the greatest offenses that’s ever played college football. OK?
“We’ve had a couple unique games in a row. We’re closer than what people think. Whether people on the outside believe it or not, that’s up to them. We watch the tape. I know what we have in that room.”
I still don’t really know what Riley will do to help Rattler, his receivers and his linemen Saturday at Kansas State and beyond. I do know a little more about how he feels about what’s going on here.
He wasn’t combative Tuesday. Bob Stoops was combative when the filth hit the fan in Norman.
He was defensive.
“Everybody thought I was crazy when I sat up here last year after we were 1-2 and said, ‘I think we can still have a hell of a year.’ Not one of you in here believed me. Not one,” Riley said later in Tuesday’s press conference. “A lot of other people, too. That’s fine. I get it.”
Riley was a little misguided.
“We’re closer than what people think” is a lot tougher sell now than it was after OU’s 23-16 win over Nebraska Sept. 18.
Also, the first thing Riley said when I asked what he could do to help was: “I think just learning our group. What we do well, what we don’t. We’re so many different pieces offensively right now, probably as much turnover as I can remember. The only year I can compare it to honestly is my first year when everything was kind of new to us.”
Riley has too many proven players at quarterback, running back and receiver to go there. He has used several offensive linemen with starting experience, even if there has been some mix-and-match involved.
It seems to me the thing Riley leans on more than anything right now is faith.
“I’ve had a belief in the people in that locker room when we’ve lost, even though we’ve obviously had some holes. I have a belief in the people right now, when we’ve won and are 4-0,” Riley said. “We have a lot of areas where we can get better, but I see potential. And I’ve just been a part of too many teams here and watched those teams do this as the year’s went on.
“I see nothing in this locker room right now that makes me think we can’t do the same thing.”
Several of you will consider that blind faith based on OU’s last two games of offense. You see Rattler as too scattered and the o-line too meek to expect 2021 to turn like 2015 and 2018 did.
I don’t know. Tennessee was game two of the ’15 season. Army was game four in ’18.
It isn’t so much the timeline at issue this year, it’s personnel. Baker Mayfield quarterbacked in ’15, Kyler Murray in ’18. There were future pros all over both depth charts. The ’18 offensive line won the Joe Moore Award as the nation’s best.
Where I land is Riley must do his best work now. This feels like a much more serious situation than ’15, ’18 or any previous year. This falls short of past teams’ standards and of this team’s starry expectations.
Rattler, the receivers and the line all have major tasks. Riley will earn his $8.05 million overseeing the tasks’ completion. The Sooners are always his responsibility, the Sooners’ offense even more so.
What can he do get this offense going? He didn’t specify Tuesday.
He did offer a glimpse into his heart and mind. He showed us his stubborn streak, his self-belief, and his general faith.
It will be fascinating to discover whether that is rewarded.