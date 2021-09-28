Guerin Emig: Time to discover how Lincoln Riley, not Spencer Rattler, can awaken OU offense

Riley was a little misguided.

“We’re closer than what people think” is a lot tougher sell now than it was after OU’s 23-16 win over Nebraska Sept. 18.

Also, the first thing Riley said when I asked what he could do to help was: “I think just learning our group. What we do well, what we don’t. We’re so many different pieces offensively right now, probably as much turnover as I can remember. The only year I can compare it to honestly is my first year when everything was kind of new to us.”

Riley has too many proven players at quarterback, running back and receiver to go there. He has used several offensive linemen with starting experience, even if there has been some mix-and-match involved.

It seems to me the thing Riley leans on more than anything right now is faith.

“I’ve had a belief in the people in that locker room when we’ve lost, even though we’ve obviously had some holes. I have a belief in the people right now, when we’ve won and are 4-0,” Riley said. “We have a lot of areas where we can get better, but I see potential. And I’ve just been a part of too many teams here and watched those teams do this as the year’s went on.