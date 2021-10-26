Guerin Emig: Time running out for Sooners to reach their potential, even as their coach insists they are 'close'

“But the chief job as a coach is to inspire and motivate guys to play at an elite level. And I continue to fail to do that as the defensive coordinator.”

If Grinch is that far off target, it’s hard to see his defense rounding into “elite level” form over the coming weeks.

Riley continues to keep hope alive.

“We show signs of being the really good defense that we feel like we can be, and we have shown to be over good chunks of the season,” he said. “So my confidence level is still very high.

OU’s defense did play well over stretches of September, but that’s when Rattler and the offense couldn’t hit second gear. Now the offense is firing better but the defense is breaking down.

That’s why the media, fans and national onlookers that Riley referenced are so puzzled. Everyone realizes the Sooners are 8-0. Nobody believes they are playing to their potential because nobody sees them improving, collectively, which is in stark contrast to OU’s championship teams of the recent past.