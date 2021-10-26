Guerin Emig: Time running out for Sooners to reach their potential, even as their coach insists they are 'close'

NORMAN — The most consistent thing about Oklahoma’s inconsistent level of football this season has been Lincoln Riley’s landing point in addressing the inconsistency. He landed there again Tuesday.
“We haven’t quite put it together, but we’re closer than you guys think,” Riley said. “We’re probably a little closer than the fan base (thinks), national perception, all that.”
The 8-0 Sooners keep winning but they also keep falling short of their top-end potential. Riley’s response to that fact over the past month has been to insist his team is “close” to getting there.
The way I see it, the only thing that’s close is November. Which means we’re close to the end of the season.
Which means Riley is running out of time to get his team to open the throttle, something that must occur if his team is going to win a seventh consecutive Big 12 Conference championship and reach a fifth College Football Playoff.
“I mean, I just think we’re kind of on our journey,” Riley downplayed. “And I think in a lot of areas, we have improved. And I believe we’ll continue to improve.”
Here’s how OU has improved offensively: Caleb Williams.
Since Riley replaced quarterback Spencer Rattler with Williams 2½ games ago, the dual-threat wiz kid has reignited OU’s big-play capability with his legs and his arm.
OU had a top-40 offense statistically entering October. The Sooners are top-20 among FBS offenses now, and top-10 in scoring. So yes, improvement.
But defensively?
“What’s that line in the sand that you can ultimately draw? In the end, you have to get a group of guys over it and perform up to an actual standard,” exasperated defensive coordinator Alex Grinch said Tuesday. “To assume now is the time to change behaviors because we’re fatigued with poor performance would be an understatement. It’s long overdue.”
OU’s top-40 defense entering October is now barely in the top 70. The Sooners’ top-70 pass defense entering Octobers ranks No. 113 currently.
OU has won the Big 12 every year Riley has been on staff. The Sooners’ clearest championship trait over that remarkable stretch has been their obvious mid-to-late-season improvement
It is mid-to-late-season now. How alarming is that to Grinch given the state of his defense?
“I think it’s alarming because you’re running out of time,” he said. “There’s a sense of urgency. There has to be.”
Realizing the problem is one thing. Grinch isn’t as certain how to fix it over the next four games in the next five weeks.
“What are we doing wrong as coaches? How am I not landing the message?” he said. “It’s all of our fault, cool, but I’m the one talking so it’s my fault. It’s my fault that I can’t inspire and motivate to get guys to play at their best. Obviously you teach scheme. The scheme is installed with, obviously, adjustments over the course of each individual week.
“But the chief job as a coach is to inspire and motivate guys to play at an elite level. And I continue to fail to do that as the defensive coordinator.”
If Grinch is that far off target, it’s hard to see his defense rounding into “elite level” form over the coming weeks.
Riley continues to keep hope alive.
“We show signs of being the really good defense that we feel like we can be, and we have shown to be over good chunks of the season,” he said. “So my confidence level is still very high.
OU’s defense did play well over stretches of September, but that’s when Rattler and the offense couldn’t hit second gear. Now the offense is firing better but the defense is breaking down.
That’s why the media, fans and national onlookers that Riley referenced are so puzzled. Everyone realizes the Sooners are 8-0. Nobody believes they are playing to their potential because nobody sees them improving, collectively, which is in stark contrast to OU’s championship teams of the recent past.
“When I watch the tape, I still see improvements and I still see things that get me really excited about what this team could be. I see them on all sides of the ball,” Riley insisted. “I know this: I’ve been around here long enough that if you keep winning, then things tend to work themselves out. We’ve done it eight times. We have the longest winning streak in the country.
“The sky is not falling. Don’t write us off just yet.”
I’m not writing the Sooners off. I am suggesting we have reached the time of season where “we’re close” becomes “we’re done” for teams still undershooting their potential, regardless of their record two thirds into that season.