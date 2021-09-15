Guerin Emig: "This was Celtics-Lakers, Cowboys-Redskins for the last time" -- a tribute to OU-Nebraska 2010, the rivalry's least appreciated game

The night of the last Oklahoma-Nebraska football game, OU offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson was 48 hours from becoming head coach at Indiana. He kept getting peppered with Indiana questions after the Sooners’ 23-20 Big 12 championship game triumph.

He kept bringing everyone back to what had just happened.

“I mean, this was a big game. This was Celtics-Lakers for the last time. Or Cowboys-Redskins,” Wilson said from Cowboys Stadium (AT&T hadn’t bought naming rights from Jerry Jones yet). “We needed this game for the school, for the program, for the state. There's a lot of tradition. So we threw a lot of eggs in the basket.”

For the conference, Kevin. You had to beat the Huskers for the Big 12 Conference that night in Arlington, Huskers having decided to bolt the Big 12 for the Big Ten the previous June.

Dave Sittler got it just right in his Tulsa World column on OU’s much-needed victory.