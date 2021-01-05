Guerin Emig: There are reasons why Spencer Rattler is the early 2021 Heisman favorite

Several sportsbooks have released 2021 Heisman Trophy odds. Let's see what they predict...
BetOnline
Spencer Rattler, Oklahoma quarterback: 5/1
Sam Howell, North Carolina QB: 7/1
D.J. Uiagalelei, Clemson QB: 7/1
D’Eriq King, Miami QB: 12/1
Kedon Slovis, USC QB: 12/1
JT Daniels, Georgia QB: 12/1
Bryce Young, Alabama QB: 12/1
Breece Hall, Iowa State running back: 14/1
SportsLine
Rattler: +300
Uiagalelei: +400
Howell: +600
King: +750
Young: +1000
MyBookie
Rattler: +450
Howell: +550
Uiagalelei: +600
Slovis: +700
King: +1000
Bijan Robinson, Texas running back: +1200
We don’t know if Lincoln Riley has his third Heisman-winning quarterback in Rattler, a third-year sophomore next season, but the oddsmakers sure have an inkling. It is easy to see why.
Heisman winners generally play for really good, high-profile teams. They have played for College Football Playoff teams every year but one since 2014, Louisville’s Lamar Jackson being the exception in 2016.
The 2021 Sooners should be in better shape to make the CFP than they were this season, when they finished two spots out at No. 6. Rattler will get as much attention for that as the astronomical numbers he’ll be expected to post with receivers Marvin Mims, Theo Wease and Austin Stogner due to return.
Heisman winners generally leave big impressions in big games. Check out Rattler’s numbers in big games last season:
Texas – 23-of-35 for 209 yards, 3 touchdowns, 1 interception
Bedlam – 17-of-24 for 301 yards, 4 TDs, 0 interceptions
Big 12 Championship – 22-of-34 for 272 yards, 1 TD, 0 interceptions
Cotton Bowl – 14-of-23 for 247 yards, 3 TDs, 0 interceptions
Heisman winners stay healthy. Rattler is insulated by Riley’s play calling – not much quarterback draw or power runs for this QB – and by Bill Bedenbaugh’s offensive line.
OU replaces All-American center Creed Humphrey and starting right tackle Adrian Ealy next fall, but it isn’t like Bedenbaugh’s units have a track record of struggling to protect the quarterback. Sooner QBs rarely get hit in the pocket, let alone get hurt.
All of the above bodes well for Rattler. So does the potential competition.
The only player among the top 10 in 2020 Heisman balloting set to return is Hall. That is a drastically thinned out 2021 field.
Now, Rattler could have a marvelous ’21 season on a disappointing team. OU could retreat defensively.
Maybe Hall or Brock Purdy outplays Rattler in an OU-Iowa State track meet the Cyclones win. Maybe Robinson or Casey Thompson outplays Rattler and Texas wins a 100-point Red River shootout.
That’s out of Rattler’s control. So is how headliners play for fellow CFP contenders.
Maybe Young is as good as Mac Jones, Tua Tagovailoa and Jalen Hurts put together. Or Uiagalelei makes Clemson crazies forget Trevor Lawrence.
It’s impossible to know this stuff a year out.
When SuperbookUSA released early 2020 Heisman odds, DeVonta Smith came in at 100/1 behind eight other SEC players. Not college players, SEC ones.
Jaylen Waddle, not Smith, was the Alabama receiver on Sportsbook’s early ’20 odds list. Who knew Jones would target Smith instead, or that Waddle would undergo midseason ankle surgery?
Georgia’s Jake Fromm was the SEC quarterback expected to challenge Tagovailoa for the 2019 Heisman in early odds. LSU’s Joe Burrow? Nowhere to be found.
Again, this is impossible to know.
Forecasting a Heisman race can be fun, though. The 2021 race is particularly exciting for OU fans.
For good reason.