Guerin Emig: There are reasons why Spencer Rattler is the early 2021 Heisman favorite

OU replaces All-American center Creed Humphrey and starting right tackle Adrian Ealy next fall, but it isn’t like Bedenbaugh’s units have a track record of struggling to protect the quarterback. Sooner QBs rarely get hit in the pocket, let alone get hurt.

All of the above bodes well for Rattler. So does the potential competition.

The only player among the top 10 in 2020 Heisman balloting set to return is Hall. That is a drastically thinned out 2021 field.

Now, Rattler could have a marvelous ’21 season on a disappointing team. OU could retreat defensively.

Maybe Hall or Brock Purdy outplays Rattler in an OU-Iowa State track meet the Cyclones win. Maybe Robinson or Casey Thompson outplays Rattler and Texas wins a 100-point Red River shootout.

That’s out of Rattler’s control. So is how headliners play for fellow CFP contenders.

Maybe Young is as good as Mac Jones, Tua Tagovailoa and Jalen Hurts put together. Or Uiagalelei makes Clemson crazies forget Trevor Lawrence.

It’s impossible to know this stuff a year out.