Guerin Emig: There are questions that deserve answers now that OU has hired Jeff Lebby, an assistant coach during Baylor’s sexual assault scandal

Oklahoma has hired Jeff Lebby as offensive coordinator, and right now I have more questions about the direction of OU’s moral compass than I do the direction of the Sooners’ offense.
I am not the only one.
As speculation about Lebby-to-OU heated up this week, I received a message from someone I know to be passionate about the Sooners and reasonable about the real world. This fan knows of Lebby’s success as an Ole Miss and UCF offensive coordinator the past three years, and of Lebby’s connection to Baylor’s sexual assault scandal.
A former Baylor student filed a 2016 Title IX lawsuit against Baylor alleging she was assaulted three times by a Bears running back, twice after she had reported the initial March of 2014 assault to Lebby, then Baylor’s running backs coach.
The suit alleged negligence within Baylor University and the Bears’ football program specifically, which put women on campus at risk at a time Art Briles was head football coach.
Lebby was a Briles staff member throughout Briles’ Baylor tenure from 2008-16.
That a judge dismissed a portion of the Baylor student’s suit in 2017, citing, in part, Texas’ two-year statute of limitations between the time of the initial incident and the time of the lawsuit, does little to stem the discomfort over OU’s hiring Lebby.
It does nothing to stem the questions that must be asked.
“I understand Joe Castiglione would have vetted Lebby,” the fan’s message to me this week went. “I still have concerns. I hold my alma mater to the highest standards and want someone to ask hard questions.”
OU did vet Lebby.
“We vetted him from every angle, on and off the field,” Castiglione said in a statement provided to the Tulsa World. “We understand why additional questions have been raised around his candidacy, which is why we did our due diligence, completed a thorough review and background check, and spoke to his previous employers throughout the process. The reports we received from Baylor, UCF and Ole Miss were consistent. They spoke highly of him as a person, his relationships within the programs as well as how he develops his players, his recruiting ability and, of course, his football acumen.
“At every turn throughout our review, we received assurance of the content of his character, his commitment to compliance and safety, and his desire to contribute to the development of winning programs in the manner we expect of all our staff.
“In speaking with Jeff, it is abundantly clear that he also knows and will embrace OU's expectations of him both on and off the field.”
“My experiences at Baylor will inform my perspective for the rest of my life, on and off the field,” Lebby said in a statement provided to the World. “OU’s athletics programs have always demanded the best and I will work every day to earn the trust they have placed in me to represent this institution.”
The twin statements represent a start but hardly a finish. Questions, and answers to them, can help us get there.
What was the specific feedback from Baylor? Was Lebby mentioned in the Pepper Hamilton report detailing Baylor’s handling of the sexual assault scandal?
Those answers might clear up compliance matters, but then the crimes committed during the Baylor scandal reflect more personal violations than legal ones. There are more questions that can help us assess Lebby’s character, not just his rules-following, and can help us assess OU’s character in this case.
How does Lebby feel about what happened at Baylor?
Is there anything he wishes he had done differently?
Has he learned anything from the scandal?
How has he changed as a coach and a man since the scandal?
What would Lebby say to OU students, administrators and fans who can’t square their university and football program hiring him given what happened at Baylor?
What would Brent Venables, the new head coach who tabbed Lebby, say to OU students, administrators and fans?
What would Castiglione say to them?
Violence against women is supposed to be a front-and-center topic around the OU athletic department. It should continue to take particular precedence in the aftermath of the distasteful cycle of developments regarding select OU football players in 2014.
How does Castiglione feel about that juxtaposition?
How does the former Baylor student who brought her Title IX lawsuit feel about OU bringing aboard Lebby?
For those taking a stance of “Isn’t six years long enough? Let’s just move on...”
The victims from the scandal are the only ones who deserve to tell us to move on. They’re the ones carrying the weight of the crimes with them.
Have any of OU’s parties involved here thought of that? Have any of them thought of the former Baylor student who brought her suit implicating Lebby?
Have any of OU’s parties thought to review a particular passage of the NCAA’s infractions decision, released last August, on the Baylor scandal?
It reads: “Make no mistake, the conduct that occurred on Baylor’s campus between 2010-2015 was unacceptable. Young people were hurt. They were hurt because the campus leaders they trusted to provide a safe campus community failed. At times, these failures intersected with Baylor’s football program and Baylor football student-athletes.”
Lebby was at Baylor during the time referenced in the NCAA report. He was named in one of the Title IX lawsuits filed against the university in the aftermath.
It is reasonable to be bothered by this now that Lebby is coming to coach OU. It is reasonable to have questions.
It is reasonable to expect answers, since answers can help us decide how to ultimately feel about all of this.
The fan’s message ended: “Maybe Lebby really has worked to learn from that situation. I would love to know that. If he is the best man for the job, then OU can answer these questions.”