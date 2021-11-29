Guerin Emig: The SEC helped OU lose Lincoln Riley. Joe Castiglione can't let Sooners' future conference win twice.

We can discuss semantics all we want, they are still going to lead to the same conclusion: The SEC helped make OU’s current football mess, where five-star recruits are decommitting, five-star quarterback Spencer Rattler and five-star receiver Jadon Haselwood are entering the transfer portal, and assistant coaches Alex Grinch and Dennis Simmons are joining Riley at USC.

Castiglione must clean up that mess. I expect him to do that, to find the right replacement for Riley, because I have known him for 20 years and have found him to be as shrewd as Riley. Shrewder, actually, since Castiglione has 26 years’ seniority on his former coach and that has to count for something.

I believe this will work out fine... as long as the SEC doesn’t make a bigger mess first.

That’s my worry, that the SEC complicates Castiglione’s coaching search as much it complicated the situation with Riley.

Does the prospect of beating Alabama, Georgia, Florida and LSU drain Castiglione’s pool of candidates any? Or deepen it?

“I certainly want to talk to people who are excited about it (the SEC),” Castiglione said. “If you’re not no need to apply. But we’re excited.