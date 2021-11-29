Guerin Emig: The SEC helped OU lose Lincoln Riley. Joe Castiglione can't let Sooners' future conference win twice.

NORMAN — Oklahoma isn’t in the Southeastern Conference yet, but the university just absorbed its first SEC loss.
Lincoln Riley now coaches USC instead of OU because he is shrewd enough to realize it will be easier to win championships in the Trojans’ Pac-12 than in the Sooners’ future SEC – whatever year OU relocates between now and 2025 — and because USC is shrewd enough to realize the same.
The Los Angeles Times reports that Trojans brass saw an opening to woo Riley weeks ago – recall that USC fired coach Clay Helton Sept. 13 — thanks to the SEC grind that awaits the Sooners in their new league.
On the notion that Riley needed assurances that OU could guarantee him the resources necessary to compete at a familiar championship level whenever the Sooners moved to the SEC?
“He was absolutely happy with everything that we talked about — infrastructure, support, resources, facilities, all the things that we constantly talked about when Coach (Bob) Stoops was here,” OU athletic director Joe Castiglione indicated Monday. “All of that, in his words, were absolutely great. He just got very intrigued with a different and unique opportunity that he felt was best for him and his family.”
Right. A “different and unique opportunity” that includes beating Oregon, Utah, Washington and UCLA to get to conference title games and College Football Playoffs instead of beating Alabama, Georgia, Florida and LSU.
We can discuss semantics all we want, they are still going to lead to the same conclusion: The SEC helped make OU’s current football mess, where five-star recruits are decommitting, five-star quarterback Spencer Rattler and five-star receiver Jadon Haselwood are entering the transfer portal, and assistant coaches Alex Grinch and Dennis Simmons are joining Riley at USC.
Castiglione must clean up that mess. I expect him to do that, to find the right replacement for Riley, because I have known him for 20 years and have found him to be as shrewd as Riley. Shrewder, actually, since Castiglione has 26 years’ seniority on his former coach and that has to count for something.
I believe this will work out fine... as long as the SEC doesn’t make a bigger mess first.
That’s my worry, that the SEC complicates Castiglione’s coaching search as much it complicated the situation with Riley.
Does the prospect of beating Alabama, Georgia, Florida and LSU drain Castiglione’s pool of candidates any? Or deepen it?
“I certainly want to talk to people who are excited about it (the SEC),” Castiglione said. “If you’re not no need to apply. But we’re excited.
“As time has gone on we’ve focused on being the best member of the Big 12 while we’re here, but there have been a number of things that have occurred since the announcement. And we’re more confident than ever that we made the right move.
“I think that energy is part of what will attract the right kind of leader for our football program going forward.”
That’s likely. Coaches are as egotistical as they are competitive. The vast majority of them will see OU’s job posting and think: Shoooot, Saban?! Wait till he has to stop my double zone bird dog fire blitz.
And yet there is a practical angle here as well.
One handicapping outlet makes Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell the 3-to-1 favorite to take over the Sooners. Well, Fickell’s Bearcats should be joining the Big 12 about the time OU joins the SEC.
Wouldn’t those Bearcats stand a better shot at postseason opportunities in a league with Oklahoma State, Iowa State, Kansas State and Baylor than, here we are again, Alabama, Georgia, Florida and LSU?
Wouldn’t Fickell have to consider that if Castiglione were to call?
Wouldn’t Iowa State’s Matt Campbell have to consider that if Castiglione were to call him?
Baylor’s Dave Aranda, at least, would know what he’s getting into from his four recent years as LSU defensive coordinator.
A couple more candidates high on OU coaching hot boards are in it right now. Maybe that’s a reason for Castiglione to dial Kentucky’s Mark Stoops and South Carolina’s Shane Beamer out of the chute.
Those guys could tell you – the SEC isn’t for everybody.
It isn’t for Riley. That helped cost the Sooners a coach who won 55 games and four Big 12 championships and made three College Football Playoffs in five years.
Castiglione can’t let that be a deterrent as he embarks on the most important week of his OU tenure since he was just starting and hired Bob Stoops. He can’t let the SEC beat the Sooners twice.