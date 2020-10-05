Guerin Emig: The problem with OU's offense isn't quarterback, it's the positions around him

Quarterbacks get a lot of attention the week Oklahoma plays Texas. Spencer Rattler, having never experienced the Longhorns or the intensity of this rivalry, will get his share.
Rattler, though, isn’t the reason OU takes a losing record into the Cotton Bowl for the first time since Justin Fuente and Eric Moore quarterbacked in 1997. The five-star freshman needs more help.
Rattler needs his line to block stronger, his backs to run harder and his receivers to be steadier.
Why isn’t this happening? Why should OU fans be concerned whether it will happen again Saturday afternoon in Dallas?
The answers vary by position.
Wide receiver
Lincoln Riley has been as spoiled here as he has been at quarterback. He had Sterling Shepard and Dede Westbrook at his disposal as Bob Stoops’ offensive coordinator, then Marquise Brown and CeeDee Lamb as Sooners head coach. That’s practically unfair.
There are no Biletnikoff Award candidates in OU’s 2020 wideout corps, which isn’t an indictment of the group but rather reinforces how lucky Riley has had it.
Charleston Rambo is an occasional big-play receiver. Marvin Mims might be more than that, but he’s also a true freshman. Five-star talent Theo Wease is a sophomore who hasn’t broken through.
Drake Stoops is more of a possession receiver. Theo Howard and Obi Obialo are still getting their bearings after transferring in.
OU’s best receiver through three games has been tight end Austin Stogner. That’s promising for both Rattler and Riley – recall how Baker Mayfield and Riley utilized Mark Andrews -- and yet both need more sizzle out wide.
Another reason the position has instead gone flat?
“We’re short on numbers as far as where we’d like to be,” Riley said earlier this season.
Trejean Bridges and Jadon Haselwood, five-star signees along with Wease in 2019, are suspended and injured, respectively. The trio of four-star receivers OU signed in 2018 have all transferred elsewhere – Jaquayln Crawford to Arkansas, Jaylon Robinson to UCF and Kundarrius Taylor to a junior college, to Memphis and then on to UAB.
Given the drop in both depth and talent, we probably should have seen OU’s uneven start coming at both wide receiver and at...
Running back
Two-time 1,000-yard rusher Kennedy Brooks opted out before the season. Trey Sermon, who cleared 2,000 yards and scored 25 touchdowns as a Sooner, transferred to Ohio State last spring. Rhamondre Stevenson, expected to be this year’s go-to back, is still serving a suspension levied last December.
That leaves two-year backup T.J. Pledger along with freshmen Seth McGowan and Marcus Major to carry the ball. There is some pop in the trio, but mostly there is inexperience.
“I think these guys are going to be really good players,” Riley said earlier this season. “There’s nothing like just going out there and cutting it loose, experiencing it.”
Brooks and Sermon had a unique ability to gain big yardage without the luxury of big holes. Pledger and McGowan, the two featured backs in OU’s losses to Kansas State and Iowa State, haven’t shown that. Maybe they do as they gain seasoning.
Or maybe they need more assistance from their line. Speaking of which...
O-line
“With a young quarterback and a young running back room and some of the guys around, we need our guys (on the line) to not play just OK or good or solid,” Riley said Monday. “We need to be coming back saying, ‘Man, our O-line was lights out.’”
OU’s O-line has fallen well short of that. What’s going on?
When Erik Swenson plays left tackle – he and freshman Anton Harrison have shared the position thus far – the line features five returning starters. In August we figured the chemistry here was a given, while forgetting the coronavirus take a toll on the most seasoned position groups.
“That was certainly one of our groups that got hit the hardest,” Riley said Monday. “Some of the continuity and some of the development of these younger guys that maybe otherwise would have had an opportunity to be contributing more than they are right now, I think, was a factor.”
The virus, and its contract tracing repercussions, helps explain the lack of rhythm in offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh’s zone run scheme, maybe the lack of conditioning among the linemen themselves.
It doesn’t account for all of OU’s raggedness up front, though. When you commit eight holding penalties and one personal foul and your starting quarterback has been sacked eight times over your team’s 1-2 start, you must be smarter and stronger.
You must also do some soul searching.
“I’m putting it on myself as the leader of this offensive line, leader of this offense, leader of this team,” center Creed Humphrey said after OU’s loss at Iowa State last week. “We’re not taking those steps we need to take. That’s my fault and we’re going to start taking those steps.”
OU’s linemen, receivers and running backs must all start taking those steps Saturday against Texas. That should help the freshman quarterback settle into the game. That should help Rattler settle into the season.
It should signal he doesn’t have to bear such a heavy burden his first crack at this.
