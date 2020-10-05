Guerin Emig: The problem with OU's offense isn't quarterback, it's the positions around him

“That was certainly one of our groups that got hit the hardest,” Riley said Monday. “Some of the continuity and some of the development of these younger guys that maybe otherwise would have had an opportunity to be contributing more than they are right now, I think, was a factor.”

The virus, and its contract tracing repercussions, helps explain the lack of rhythm in offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh’s zone run scheme, maybe the lack of conditioning among the linemen themselves.

It doesn’t account for all of OU’s raggedness up front, though. When you commit eight holding penalties and one personal foul and your starting quarterback has been sacked eight times over your team’s 1-2 start, you must be smarter and stronger.

You must also do some soul searching.

“I’m putting it on myself as the leader of this offensive line, leader of this offense, leader of this team,” center Creed Humphrey said after OU’s loss at Iowa State last week. “We’re not taking those steps we need to take. That’s my fault and we’re going to start taking those steps.”