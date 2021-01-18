Guerin Emig: The only place Iowa State is going is right back on OU's tail

Here’s where it gets dangerous for Oklahoma and any other Big 12 club that found ISU a pain in the rib cage to play last year – the 2021 Iowa State football team is virtually the same outfit from 2020.

Purdy and Hall return. All-American tight end Charlie Kolar, who could have turned pro and begun his imitation of Travis Kelce, is coming back. So is leading receiver Xavier Hutchinson.

The names on ISU’s defense should be familiar next fall as well. All-American linebacker Mike Rose. All-Big 12 safety Greg Eisworth. All-Big 12 defensive end Will McDonald.

And while All-American pass rusher JaQuan Bailey did turn pro, McDonald actually led the Big 12 with 10½ sacks.

For all of the attention OU is getting for the number of players returning, Iowa State is returning more starters.

For all of the attention Texas recently got for changing head coaches, it is more significant that Campbell is set to stay in Ames. His two coordinators, Tom Manning on offense and Jon Heacock on defense, are set to stay with him.