Guerin Emig: The only place Iowa State is going is right back on OU's tail

Oklahoma is a consensus top-5 team according to the way-too-early college football rankings for 2021, with another Big 12 Conference squad justly positioned in everyone's top 10.
No, not Texas. I said justly.
Iowa State.
The Cyclones earn their plaudits for something other than their brand. As any coach will assure you, they play good, hard, precise football.
They played it very well last year, which is how they won nine games, came within six points of a Big 12 championship, and captured the Fiesta Bowl by beating Oregon.
If you were hung over from the night before, or from OU’s Cotton Bowl triumph the night before that, and you missed Iowa State’s New Year’s Day dissection of the Ducks, know that the Cyclones were familiarly efficient.
Brock Purdy completed 20 of his 29 passes to eight different receivers. Breece Hall rushed steadily for 136 yards.
ISU had the ball nearly three quarters of the game and converted 11 third downs. When Oregon had the ball, the Cyclones took it from them with three fumble recoveries and an interception.
“This team literally became the best version of itself it could be,” victorious coach Matt Campbell said in postgame. “This 2020 Iowa State football team reached its full potential.”
Here’s where it gets dangerous for Oklahoma and any other Big 12 club that found ISU a pain in the rib cage to play last year – the 2021 Iowa State football team is virtually the same outfit from 2020.
Purdy and Hall return. All-American tight end Charlie Kolar, who could have turned pro and begun his imitation of Travis Kelce, is coming back. So is leading receiver Xavier Hutchinson.
The names on ISU’s defense should be familiar next fall as well. All-American linebacker Mike Rose. All-Big 12 safety Greg Eisworth. All-Big 12 defensive end Will McDonald.
And while All-American pass rusher JaQuan Bailey did turn pro, McDonald actually led the Big 12 with 10½ sacks.
For all of the attention OU is getting for the number of players returning, Iowa State is returning more starters.
For all of the attention Texas recently got for changing head coaches, it is more significant that Campbell is set to stay in Ames. His two coordinators, Tom Manning on offense and Jon Heacock on defense, are set to stay with him.
This is important not just because of what these coaches provide the Cyclones, but because of the interest in them outside the program. Campbell has been linked to the NFL and Heacock to Notre Dame. That both are solid at Iowa State speaks well for what’s happening there.
“We’re not a five-star football factory. We don’t have any five-star players. Shoot, we’ve only got one or two four-star players,” Campbell said post-Fiesta Bowl. “What we are is a group of people who care about each other and are willing to go to work to become the best versions of ourselves.”
It appears Campbell’s 2020 team is ready to go back to work for 2021 just about fully intact. That doesn’t get quite the attention of OU quarterback Spencer Rattler returning as a ’21 Heisman Trophy favorite, or Steve Sarkisian replacing Tom Herman in Texas’ quest to live up to its reputation, but it probably should.
Shoo away Iowa State’s 2020 run if you wish, but you really shouldn’t. There is strength in numbers, and man do the Cyclones have numbers returning next fall.
“One of our mottos is never die easy,” Hutchinson said after ISU’s Big 12 championship rally fell a touchdown short Dec. 19.
The Cyclones are alive and well. Expect them to go hard at the Sooners again.