Guerin Emig: The lessons we must learn from Brendan Radley-Hiles

“Yeah, definitely,” OU safety Pat Fields said a couple years ago. “A lot of us are so close. We’re with each other every day. That’s our brother, so you can kind of see the effect it takes on him. Everybody tries to be there to support each other because we all know what it’s like to be criticized.”

The criticism of Radley-Hiles?

“It sucked,” Thomas asserted last week.

There are dimensions to these players, both within the framework of their team and in how they feel about things. We all bring different strengths to our jobs. We all want to be treated decently in our lives.

How about we use Radley-Hiles’ experience at OU, as he moves on to a new one at Washington, as a reminder of that.

“Bookie was a great, great guy,” Thomas said. “I mean, I wish people could really know him for who he really was.”

Even if they don’t or can’t know him, they certainly know of him. That’s how it is with so many prominent college athletes.

That’s enough reason to consider Radley-Hiles and others in his position more deeply, and to treat them more fairly.

