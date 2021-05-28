Guerin Emig: The latest proof that it literally pays to coach offense under Lincoln Riley

Empyting the bank account from Thursday’s OU Board of Regents meeting in Oklahoma City...
On Alex Grinch
There was thought that Grinch, Oklahoma’s third-year defensive coordinator, might join Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables ($2.4 million), Texas A&M defensive coordinator Mike Elko ($2.1 mil) and Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott ($2 mil) as FBS assistants crossing the $2 million threshold.
Regents did approve a one-year extension for Grinch which keeps him under contract through the 2023 season, but there were no financial changes announced for any OU football coaches except two – offensive assistants Dennis Simmons and Cale Gundy.
So Grinch holds steady at $1.8 million annually. According to the USA Today assistant coaches salary database, that ranks No. 5 in FBS behind Venables, Elko, Elliott and Florida defensive coordinator Todd Grantham ($1.801 million).
On payday for Simmons, Gundy
It literally pays to be a receivers coach in Lincoln Riley’s offense. Simmons and Gundy, who share those duties for the Sooners, can vouch.
Simmons, outside receivers coach and associate head coach, received a $90,000 raise to lift him to $600,000 annually. Gundy, inside receivers coach and co-offensive coordinator, received a $20,000 raise to bump him to $600,000 annually.
The highest-paid OU offensive assistant remains Bill Bedenbaugh. The ninth-year offensive line coach is due to bring in $810,000 this season.
The contracts for all of Riley’s assistants except newly-hired tight ends coach Joe Jon Finley were extended one year.
On the head man
Riley’s contract was not on the regents’ agenda Thursday. Terms of the new deal he signed last July hold, therefore.
With a $500,000 stay benefit kicking in April 1, Riley is due to make $8.05 million this year.
On the benefits of staying
Stay benefits are nice nest eggs for tenured coaches... and also tenured athletic directors.
OU AD Joe Castiglione had his annual Oct. 1 stay bonus increased from $150,000 to $200,000 Thursday, had his June 30, 2023, stay benefit (established in his 2018 contract) increased from $600,000 to $1 million, and had a new June 30, 2028, stay benefit added that pays another $1.5 million if he remains with OU through that date.
Castiglione’s contract was also extended to that date – June 30, 2028.
On the hoops coaches
I included Porter Moser’s initial salary in my dispatch from the regents meeting Thursday night. It is $2.8 million over the course of the 2021-22 basketball season, his first with the Sooners, but with a twist – he receives a $400,000 stay benefit April 1, 2022, should he still be OU coach on that date.
So let’s call Moser’s first-season salary $2.8 million and his first-year salary $3.2 for the sake of accuracy. That puts him in range of Oklahoma State’s Mike Boynton, who was just bumped to $3 million, and Kansas State’s Bruce Weber, scheduled to make $2.8 million, among Big 12 basketball coaches.
Regents approved a six-year contract for Moser, and a five-year deal for new OU women’s basketball coach Jennie Baranczyk. Terms indicate Baranczyk will make $625,000 in her first year with the Sooners.
On the new hoops assistants
Contracts for Moser’s and Baranczyk’s staff range from David Patrick’s $600,000 deal under Moser to Michael Neal’s $115,000 deal under Baranczyk.
Patrick arrives after spending last year as Arkansas associate head coach. He has the same title at OU.
Neal was hired after coaching the Norman High School girls to two Class 6A state championships. You might remember him as a shooting guard for Kelvin Sampson’s and Jeff Capel’s Sooners from 2005-07.
On Patty Gasso
OU’s celebrated softball coach had her contract extended one year to June 30, 2028. No new financial terms for Gasso, whose 2017 raise put her on the threshold of $1 million annually.
My OU coaches contract file dates back to when Gasso was making a cool $106,100. Quite a ride for the four-time WCWS championship skipper.