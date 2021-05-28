Guerin Emig: The latest proof that it literally pays to coach offense under Lincoln Riley

The highest-paid OU offensive assistant remains Bill Bedenbaugh. The ninth-year offensive line coach is due to bring in $810,000 this season.

The contracts for all of Riley’s assistants except newly-hired tight ends coach Joe Jon Finley were extended one year.

On the head man

Riley’s contract was not on the regents’ agenda Thursday. Terms of the new deal he signed last July hold, therefore.

With a $500,000 stay benefit kicking in April 1, Riley is due to make $8.05 million this year.

On the benefits of staying

Stay benefits are nice nest eggs for tenured coaches... and also tenured athletic directors.

OU AD Joe Castiglione had his annual Oct. 1 stay bonus increased from $150,000 to $200,000 Thursday, had his June 30, 2023, stay benefit (established in his 2018 contract) increased from $600,000 to $1 million, and had a new June 30, 2028, stay benefit added that pays another $1.5 million if he remains with OU through that date.

Castiglione’s contract was also extended to that date – June 30, 2028.

On the hoops coaches